Joe Marler apologises over 77th minute moment of madness in Toulouse
England prop Joe Marler delivered a straightforward apology after conceding a penalty that hurt Harlequins’ chances in the Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse.
The colourful 33-year-old is no stranger to such incidents but on this occasion it drew more than the normal share of criticism on social media, presumably due to its extraordinarily bad timing.
Harlequins were trailing by 31-12 but rallied late to close the gap to five points, raising the hopes of an upset for visiting England side.
Marler lashed out at Thomas Ramos in the 77th minute, which led to the referee overturning a penalty that had been awarded to Harlequins.
Toulouse seized this opportunity and held on to win 38-26 to secure their place in the final on May 25th.
Marler took full responsibility for the incident through a brief yet candid tweet.
He apologized directly to Harlequins fans and his teammates; expressing remorse for the incident which effectively snuffed out their hopes for an unlikely comeback.
Marler also praised his team’s determination and recognized the support from travelling Harlequins supporters.
“F***ed it. Sorry. Harequins fans were huge. Boys were incredible,” wrote Marler.
Such a stupid penalty to concede.
Joe Marler. ???? pic.twitter.com/Bwtyy5Mhnb
— Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) May 5, 2024
Toulouse will now face Leinster in the final, where they will hope to add another star to their jersey as Europe’s most decorated club.
A disappointed Harequins director of rugby Billy Millard didn’t mention the incident after match: “We were getting counter-rucked at the breakdown. We let them in for some soft tries with some poor breakdown work.
“We didn’t start well. In these big games you can’t afford to have lapses, and we were poor in the first half, really.
“There was a lot of good stuff from today, and no injuries, and now we need to get back and prepare for a massive game (against Exeter) next weekend.
“We have got ourselves in positions in both competitions, so we have got to finish well. We will be gunning for the next two weeks.”
Despite the loss, Quins can reflect on what was an unprecedented Investec Champions Cup run for the West London side before turning their guns back on their Premiership run in.
Comments on RugbyPass
The game was already over leave the bloke alone ….from a Welsh fan 😀👍2 Go to comments
Shamefully the Toulouse players acted like footballers, falling down feigning injury at the slightest knock. About time refs penalised this play acting.6 Go to comments
Another non Scot for the anti Scot Townsend. Soon there will be no Scottish born and bred players in the National team.1 Go to comments
Great comeback to the playing field by Richie Mo’unga after the loss of his father. A great performance by Richie . I know him well and he is a great guy. On and off the field one of the greatest for the Crusaders. Scott Robertson would have loved him in his All Black’s side. A very missed player and person.1 Go to comments
Yeah nah he comes across as a funny bloke, but that stopped abruptly after the Nutcracker Prince debacle✋2 Go to comments
At this point I can’t watch him without thinking he’s a dirty slimebag. He should have been banned for the same amount of time that Quinn was out. It took Tupaea near on a fricking year to get fit enough to play again and his leg will never be the same. The other crap thing is that he was at ABs level and now he has to claw his way back there when he could have had several games under his belt.4 Go to comments
The Black Ferns 7’s have been without Captain Sarah Hirini now since Dec 23 in Dubai where she suffered a bad ACL injury - hopefully she is on the road to recovery for Madrid and Paris. Now also have Tyler King and Shiray kaka on the Injured List but the Team still found a way to win in Singapore and claim the overall Title.1 Go to comments
Utter grub, hope he gets his leg broken. Shocking he is still playing after intentionally breaking quinn tupaeas knee4 Go to comments
Great to see NZ 7s teams finally coming into form and playing at the level that is expected of them.2 Go to comments
Chief Cheapshot on the market again.4 Go to comments
Crusaders went all in to buy Hotham and Kemara staight from Hamilton Boys. Then they picked up Reihana and Hohepa; all have been dropped for superstar Havili, who is a very good fullback, that’s it. Ennor and Goodhue were schoolboy stars too but went backwards at the Crusaders. Maybe they have finally decided to give another poach Levi Aumua the ball?13 Go to comments
Joe S has some talent to pick from. The Reds loosies look the best in Super? Aus might just give Razor a headache this year. Int. experience v Cantab greenhorn:) Should be fun.13 Go to comments
End to end play, “THE FANS” this game was entertainment of the best. The conditions added to the spectacle.1 Go to comments
Sorry to say, but sadly the sadas were just ordinary and havilli at 10 as an abs selection just won’t cut it. He’s better suited in the centre’s and is a victim of past charge down kicks, he’s too slow under pressure. There’s better talent further north and I don’t mean dmac however I believe razor will sort him out. A feature of his presents on the park is the fact that the guys will follow him.13 Go to comments
Marler was brilliant throughout both in the scrum and open play. His slap made virtually no contact with Ramos who milked it for a penalty when he could have been a decent sportsman and laughed it off, it was non-violent and shouldn't have been penalised. Smith failed repeatedly to kick when necessary and put up a couple of bombs into the TLS 22 that just handed back possession at key moments to the other side.3 Go to comments
Cros was outstanding and rightly awarded France TVs player of the match award. Mallia was brilliant as usual (the y is below the 6 on a UK keyboard and he deserves better than that). Level also seems to have been scored harshly as he walked the ball into touch under pressure from a Lynagh kick from well outside his own half which should never have led to a 50-22. Agree with BullShark that Dupont, while class at times, seemed to go missing for patches in the second half with props, hookers and wings frequently filling in at 9 as he couldn't get off the deck and up to the next ruck on time. A 7 by his standards at best, his kicking was also too long, too often. Kinghorn's overall contribution was worth well more than a five.6 Go to comments
The Harlequins team must be in minus figures. Did the reporter actually watch the game?6 Go to comments
How on earth did Walker escape a red card? Not dangerous? Dupont has his face in a mask earlier this season. Shocking decision. What is the point of TMOs? We had the Fassi ‘non-penalty try’ yesterday and now this.2 Go to comments
Could have been a different result but yet again French tv able to affect the result by not showing the very clear high shot on harlequin centre if this would have been on a French player would have been on screen at least five times3 Go to comments
Amazing. The losing team’s ratings are higher than the winning team’s. Mallia definitely didn’t deserve a y. What game were you watching? Should have got a w or an x. ADP hardly featured in that second half. At one point I wondered when he’d been subbed. Seems to me as if he gets an automatic 9 just for getting onto the team sheet.6 Go to comments