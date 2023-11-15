Ardie Savea stands out as nominee for prestigious All Blacks award

After being crowned the world’s best men’s player at the World Rugby Awards in Paris last month, Ardie Savea would have to be considered a clear favourite for another prestigious honour in New Zealand.

New Zealand Rugby has revealed the award nominees for the best women’s, men’s, coaches, teams, referees and volunteers in the country ahead of the prestigious 2023 ASB Rugby Awards.

Savea, who will miss the entirety of next year’s Super Rugby Pacific season after taking up a sabbatical in Japan, is one of four nominees for the All Blacks Player of the Year accolade.



While the nominees for the illustrious Kelvin R Tremain Memorial Player of the Year award, which recognises the best rugby player in New Zealand, Savea certainly appears to be the favourite.

Barrett brothers Jordie and Scott are also up for the All Blacks POTY of the Year honour, as well as legendary halfback Aaron Smith who played his last Test in the Rugby World Cup final defeat.

Scott Barrett is also in the running to be named Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year but will face still competition from fellow All Blacks Mark Tele’a and Damian McKenzie.

Also in the men’s game, World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year nominees Leroy Carter and Akuila Rokolisoa are in the running for the Richard Crawshaw Memorial All Blacks Sevens Player of the Year award.

Interestingly, both Michaela Blyde and Tyla Nathan-Wong have missed out on the Black Ferns Sevens’ equivalent despite being recognised as contenders for the World Rugby Award. Nathan-Wong picked up the award in Paris.

Instead, rising stars Jorja Miller and Risaleanna Pouri-Lane have been nominated for Black Ferns Sevens Player of the Year along with fan favourite Stacey Waaka.

“We know that right across New Zealand many rugby clubs serve their communities far beyond rugby and recognising the great work of our clubs, with the support of Bunnings Warehouse, is a great inclusion in the awards,” NZR CEO Mark Robinson said in a statement.

“As is acknowledging the dedication from individuals across the game, we had some incredible nominations which highlights the special people involved in rugby.

“Congratulations to all those nominated for awards, it is a reflection on the hard work and tenacity shown across all levels of the game both on and off the field. We’ve had another bumper year of rugby so it’s fantastic to be able to recognise the teams and individuals that have contributed to that.”

Here are the nominees for the other awards:

2023 ASB Rugby Award nominees are;

New Zealand Rugby Referee of the Year

Maggie Cogger-Orr

Angus Mabey

Ben O’Keeffe

Charles Monro Rugby Volunteer of the Year

Chris Fife (Northland)

John Hume (Counties Manukau)

Sharlene Wiselam (Canterbury)

Allen Grainger (Waikato)

Bunnings Warehouse Rugby Club of the Year

Tamatea Rugby Sports Clubs (Hawke’s Bay)

Auckland University Rugby Football Club (Auckland)

Beachlands Maraetai Rugby Club (Counties Manukau)

Te H?pai New Zealand Rugby Community Impact Award

Steven Li (Asian Non-Contact Rugby Program)

Te Kahurangi Skelton (Otago M?ori Rugby)

Richard Perkins (Otago Rugby Football Union)

New Zealand Rugby Age Grade Player of the Year

Harry Godfrey (Hawke’s Bay)

Macca Springer (Tasman)

Angelica Mekeke-Vahai (Auckland)

Ian Kirkpatrick Medal (Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship Player of the Year)

Siu Kakala (South Canterbury)

Stuart Leach (Poverty Bay)

Alekesio Vakarorogo (Whanganui)

Duane Monkley Medal (Bunnings Warehouse NPC Player of the Year)

Etene Nanai-Seturo (Counties Manukau)

Adrian Choat (Auckland)

Fergus Burke (Canterbury)

Timoci Tavatavanawai (Tasman)

Fiao’o Faamausili Medal (FPC presented by Bunnings Warehouse Player of the Year)

Krysten Cottrell (Hawke’s Bay)

Laura Bayfield (Canterbury)

Kaipo Olsen-Baker (Manawatu)

ASB National Men’s Coach of the Year

Nigel Walsh (South Canterbury)

Neil Barnes (Taranaki)

Scott Robertson (Crusaders)

ASB National Women’s Coach of the Year

Rawinia Everitt (Northland)

Blair Baxter (Matat?)

Willie Walker (Auckland)

ASB New Zealand Coach of the Year

All Teams in Black coaches eligible

DHL Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year

Mark Tele’a (Blues)

Scott Barrett (Crusaders)

Damian McKenzie (Chiefs)

Sky Super Rugby Aupiki Player of the Year

Renee Holmes (Matat?)

Lucy Jenkins (Matat?)

Luka Connor (Chiefs Manawa)

Tanya Kalounivale (Chiefs Manawa)

Tom French Memorial M?ori Player of the Year

Aaron Smith (Ng?ti Kahungunu, Manawatu)

Billy Harmon (Ng?i Tahu)

Stacey Waaka (Ng?i T?hoe)

Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (Nga Puhi, Ngai Tahuhu)

Richard Crawshaw Memorial All Blacks Sevens Player of the Year

Leroy Carter

Akuila Rokolisoa

Dylan Collier

Black Ferns Sevens Player of the Year

Jorja Miller

Stacey Waaka

Risaleaana Pouri-Lane

Black Ferns Player of the Year

Maiakawanakaulani Roos

Liana Mikaele-Tu’u

Amy du Plessis

All Blacks Player of the Year

Jordie Barrett

Scott Barrett

Ardie Savea

Aaron Smith

adidas National Men’s Team of the Year

Crusaders

Taranaki Bulls

South Canterbury

adidas National Women’s Team of the Year

Auckland Storm

Northland Kauri

Matat?

adidas New Zealand Team of the Year

All Teams in Black eligible

To be presented on the night: Steinlager Salver – Outstanding contribution to New Zealand Rugby and Kelvin R Tremain Memorial Player of the Year