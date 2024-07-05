Ardie Savea describes England's Ben Earl as 'pretty swaggy with the ball'

Ardie Savea sees a kindred spirit in Ben Earl as he places New Zealand on alert for an England forward assault in Dunedin on Saturday.

Savea and Earl were the outstanding number eights at last autumn’s World Cup and they will go head to head for the first time in the series opener at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The rival back rows have similar builds and share comparable strengths with their explosive carrying, athleticism and footwork central to their teams’ attacking game.

Earl even finished the tour opener against Japan at inside centre and Savea, the reigning world player of the year, has been impressed by a 26-year-old who was a peripheral player for England less than a year ago.

“I’m a big fan of Ben,” said Savea, who also described Maro Itoje as a “pillar” of the tourists’ pack.

“He plays similar to myself. He’s pretty swaggy with the ball, runs hard and has got some good feet. He’s someone we need to nullify, but it will be very hard.”

New Zealand have won 33 of their 43 meetings with England yet Savea’s record is less definitive, reading won one, lost one and drawn one.

The 19-7 defeat in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals was the most painful of those experiences, but the 25-25 draw at Twickenham in their most recent meeting 20 months ago was also instructive.

“England will be direct and strong in the set-piece and at mauling. In the past they’ve had success going through us. If we don’t match that, it will be a long day for us,” Savea said.

Head-to-Head Last 4 Meetings 2 Wins 1 Draws 1 Wins Average Points scored 18 20 First try wins 0% Home team wins 25%

“I myself haven’t really had a good history playing England – the last time I played them we drew.

“They’ve always been awesome battles with England and I’m sure this one will be just as awesome.”

The first of two Tests against England will be New Zealand’s maiden outing since being edged by South Africa in the World Cup final in November. It will also be Scott Robertson’s baptism as head coach with Scott Barrett the new captain.

When asked what should be expected of the All Blacks, Savea said: “Simple things done well. I expect the boys to look out for each other and show a lot of care.”

