Wednesday
03:05
The Rugby Championship

'We've been spoiled': Angus Ta'avao on current state of the All Blacks

By Ben Smith
New Zealand players perform the haka as South African players look on ahead of the Rugby Championship Test match between South Africa and New Zealand at the Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town on September 7, 2024. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images)

All Black prop Angus Ta’avao has weighed in on the current state of the All Blacks after two losses to the Springboks in South Africa.

The 34-year-old, currently in the middle of the NPC campaign with Auckland, expressed optimism despite the final result. The All Blacks were in the contest in both games and had their chances to win both, despite falling away in the final quarter twice.

Although public expectations remain high for the All Blacks after being “spoiled” for over a decade, there was a lot to like about the performances in South Africa.

I’m a bit more optimistic than you two, yes, and I know the public the expectation of this team, Jeff and you’re looking at me, you’re thinking, hold on, hold on, hold on,” Ta’avao explained on Sky Sport NZ’s The Breakdown. 

But you know, you talk about those margins, and I know the people out there, they’ve got these high expectations of this team to win these games, and we’ve won them in the past.

“We’ll address the last 20 minutes [of the game], but there’s still a lot of good stuff that I’m seeing.”

22m Entries

Avg. Points Scored
2
6
Entries
Avg. Points Scored
1.5
6
Entries

The All Blacks forward pack performed well at set-piece, holding their own at the scrum, executing well at the lineout, and fixing their maul defence in the second Test.

Ta’avao shared his own expectations for the All Blacks, admitting he didn’t expect things to click so soon after such a long period of continuity.

“You talked about the current reign and you look at the last regime, it was Graham Henry and Steve Hansen under him, Ian Foster under him,” he said.

“That’s a lot of the same over a ten plus year period, from 2011 to 2019, probably the greatest decade of international rugby from the All Blacks, so we’ve been spoiled with greatness with excellence.

“And we’ve probably come into the last phase of, you know, four years, where we haven’t won these games.

“We’ve lost to Argentina for the first time, we’ve lost to Ireland for the first time. Razor comes in and he changes things. 

“There’s a lot of change in this environment. Sodon’t expect… I didn’t expect this to happen straight away, and like you said, it’s not easy, because we’ve been spoiled with this greatness over this long, long tenure.”

Latest Features

LONG READ

Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

Test series add something extra, and England should follow where South Africa and New Zealand lead.

LONG READ

'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

After a record hiding in Santa Fe, the Wallabies supremo has much to address before the All Blacks arrive Down Under.

LONG READ

What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

Pragmatism is required from Rassie Erasmus' evolving group if South Africa are to scale new heights.

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GM 19 minutes ago
'It's not an impact as an eight': Ex-All Blacks address Ardie Savea's form

There have been so many posts here who have said much what Wilson is saying that maybe the Razor Gang will now regard it as a cave-in to pick Savea at 7, Sititi at 8 and Barrett at 6!

1 Go to comments
A
AK 21 minutes ago
Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

Run out of excuses Ninjin?

Thought so….

45 Go to comments
J
JosephHassan 31 minutes ago
What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

You cannot be serious mention Michael Hooper in the same sentence as Richie McCaw

40 Go to comments
J
JosephHassan 32 minutes ago
What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

dead take

40 Go to comments
J
JosephHassan 46 minutes ago
Bill Sweeney: Why Qatar's Nations Championship offer was rejected

Is there no chance of it being held in the the SH?

2 Go to comments
A
AD 57 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

I think RA/Schmidt have seriously mis-read the situation.


Here we have a very small number of rusted-on supporters who will put-up with anything.


These people are far outnumbered by people who follow other sports who also like the Wallabies when they are on song.


Many of these people have barely heard of the Pumas, bur they've heard of the All Blacks. People I know, don't know yet that we were thrashed by Argentina, because it hasn't been in mainstream media or on TV.


They'll soon know though if we are thrashed by the All Blacks.


It could be terminal, and I'm not joking

64 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 1 hour ago
The good news for the All Blacks

What happens if they lose?

115 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

You said he was under Hornes and Waughs instructions tho!

64 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

You said elsewhere that he is being instructed by Horne and Waugh. Are they deliberately sabotaging Aus rugby?

64 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

No thats a total lie. The two years McKenzie coached against the All Blacks he lost 5 from 6 and drew 1. 2013 was 47-29, 27-16 and 41-33. All NZ wins and 2014 was a 12 all draw and then 51-20 and 29-28 in McKenzies last test. ( both NZ wins )

64 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Haha Still an egg

64 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Coming from someone who is thick and slow.....

64 Go to comments
M
MattJH 2 hours ago
The good news for the All Blacks

That Duplessis card on Carter was an awful call.

The second one though was a forarm to the throat, and at the time that was deemed a red card anyway.

115 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

You will be safe on terra firma Bull, just so long as you aren’t saying the England team are pointless and no one is interested in watching them. As the muppet above declared about the Welsh regions…!

8 Go to comments
O
OJohn 3 hours ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Jason Ryan would tell his mate Scott Robertson to tell Joe Schmidt to rack off.

64 Go to comments
O
OJohn 3 hours ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

It's actually only the third or fourth best team in the world we will be playing :)

64 Go to comments
f
fl 3 hours ago
Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

2 test series are a bit pointless tho

8 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 3 hours ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Wow... Still an egg.

64 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 3 hours ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Ahhh the great Aussie way. Blame everyone else. You are such a perfectly true representitive of your fellow country-men. Oh and an egg.

64 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 3 hours ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

What was Eddi's win rate? 22%?

64 Go to comments
