'It's not an impact as an eight': Ex-All Blacks address Ardie Savea's form

Reigning World Player of the Year Ardie Savea has returned to the All Blacks following a season in Japan but hasn’t been able to return to the damaging form of the last two years yet.

The star backrower produced a high work rate against the Springboks but hasn’t come up with the game-changing plays that has defined his form in the past.

Against South Africa in Cape Town he was on the wrong side of a couple of calls, taking out the halfback while on defence deep inside New Zealand’s 22 and in the second half he was penalised on a ruck contest for not releasing first.

It was a fine line as the tackle had been completed by another player, but the calls are currently going against the 30-year-old. Similarly in Johannesburg, Savea had two penalties conceded and no turnovers won.

Ex-All Black Jeff Wilson suggested that currently Savea is playing more like an openside and with the emergence of Wallace Sititi, a backrow re-shuffle could be in order.

“Funnily enough when you watch Ardie play, and he’s been a workhorse, but to me it’s not an impact as an eight, it’s more like a seven,” Wilson explained to The Breakdown.

“High tackle count, you know he’s getting himself involved in the game. We know he fights hard and he competes and he competes.

“I talked about before last year’s Rugby World Cup, how much impact he could make in multiple positions off the bench.

“But it’s about the role everyone plays [together], and it’s the role the No 6 plays. And I don’t think Wallace Sititi is a No 6. I think he’s a No 8. I think the type of explosive runner he is, I’d be happy if Ardie had a test at seven. I really would, in terms of getting that balance.

“I have no doubt about his speed off the side of the scrum, his work at the breakdown.”

Savea’s carry game has been less than his destructive best in 2024 with 16 metres from 13 carries in Cape Town and 14 metres from 15 carries in Johannesburg.

The Springboks were able to nullify Savea’s powerful leg drive but they found it more difficult with Sititi, who finished with 30 metres from 16 carries.

With Sam Cane’s retirement from Test rugby imminent, a move to No 7 for Savea could find the All Blacks best loose forward combination.

“Sam Cane, though, has been very, very good. But Sam Cane, let’s be honest, this is it. This is the end of it. By the end of this year, Sam Cane is not going to be playing for the All Blacks.

“He’s heading offshore. And, you know, he’ll probably get to 100 Test matches, and he’ll deserve that.

“I’m just throwing out scenarios. Could Scott Barrett go to the blindside flanker if we haven’t found that blindside flank when Patrick Tuipulotu is fit? Tupou Vaa’i was really good.

“This is the discussion I’m having around selection now, because I don’t think we are convinced, and sure, about what our best combination is, not just to start but to finish a match.”