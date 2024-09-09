Northern Edition

Wednesday
03:05
The Rugby Championship

'It's not an impact as an eight': Ex-All Blacks address Ardie Savea's form

By Ben Smith
Captain Ardie Savea of New Zealand leads the team out for The Rugby Championship match between New Zealand All Blacks and Argentina at Eden Park on August 17, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images)

Reigning World Player of the Year Ardie Savea has returned to the All Blacks following a season in Japan but hasn’t been able to return to the damaging form of the last two years yet.

The star backrower produced a high work rate against the Springboks but hasn’t come up with the game-changing plays that has defined his form in the past.

Against South Africa in Cape Town he was on the wrong side of a couple of calls, taking out the halfback while on defence deep inside New Zealand’s 22 and in the second half he was penalised on a ruck contest for not releasing first.

It was a fine line as the tackle had been completed by another player, but the calls are currently going against the 30-year-old. Similarly in Johannesburg, Savea had two penalties conceded and no turnovers won.

Ex-All Black Jeff Wilson suggested that currently Savea is playing more like an openside and with the emergence of Wallace Sititi, a backrow re-shuffle could be in order.

Funnily enough when you watch Ardie play, and he’s been a workhorse, but to me it’s not an impact as an eight, it’s more like a seven,” Wilson explained to The Breakdown. 

“High tackle count, you know he’s getting himself involved in the game. We know he fights hard and he competes and he competes.

“I talked about before last year’s Rugby World Cup, how much impact he could make in multiple positions off the bench.

But it’s about the role everyone plays [together], and it’s the role the No 6 plays. And I don’t think Wallace Sititi is a No 6. I think he’s a No 8. I think the type of explosive runner he is, I’d be happy if Ardie had a test at seven. I really would, in terms of getting that balance.

I have no doubt about his speed off the side of the scrum, his work at the breakdown.”

Savea’s carry game has been less than his destructive best in 2024 with 16 metres from 13 carries in Cape Town and 14 metres from 15 carries in Johannesburg.

The Springboks were able to nullify Savea’s powerful leg drive but they found it more difficult with Sititi, who finished with 30 metres from 16 carries.

With Sam Cane’s retirement from Test rugby imminent, a move to No 7 for Savea could find the All Blacks best loose forward combination.

“Sam Cane, though, has been very, very good. But Sam Cane, let’s be honest, this is it. This is the end of it. By the end of this year, Sam Cane is not going to be playing for the All Blacks.

“He’s heading offshore. And, you know, he’ll probably get to 100 Test matches, and he’ll deserve that.

I’m just throwing out scenarios. Could Scott Barrett go to the blindside flanker if we haven’t found that blindside flank when Patrick Tuipulotu is fit? Tupou Vaa’i was really good.

“This is the discussion I’m having around selection now, because I don’t think we are convinced, and sure, about what our best combination is, not just to start but to finish a match.”

Watch the exclusive reveal-all episode of Walk the Talk with Ardie Savea as he chats to Jim Hamilton about the RWC 2023 experience, life in Japan, playing for the All Blacks and what the future holds. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GM 19 minutes ago
'It's not an impact as an eight': Ex-All Blacks address Ardie Savea's form

There have been so many posts here who have said much what Wilson is saying that maybe the Razor Gang will now regard it as a cave-in to pick Savea at 7, Sititi at 8 and Barrett at 6!

1 Go to comments
A
AK 21 minutes ago
Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

Run out of excuses Ninjin?

Thought so….

45 Go to comments
J
JosephHassan 31 minutes ago
What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

You cannot be serious mention Michael Hooper in the same sentence as Richie McCaw

40 Go to comments
J
JosephHassan 32 minutes ago
What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

dead take

40 Go to comments
J
JosephHassan 46 minutes ago
Bill Sweeney: Why Qatar's Nations Championship offer was rejected

Is there no chance of it being held in the the SH?

2 Go to comments
A
AD 58 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

I think RA/Schmidt have seriously mis-read the situation.


Here we have a very small number of rusted-on supporters who will put-up with anything.


These people are far outnumbered by people who follow other sports who also like the Wallabies when they are on song.


Many of these people have barely heard of the Pumas, bur they've heard of the All Blacks. People I know, don't know yet that we were thrashed by Argentina, because it hasn't been in mainstream media or on TV.


They'll soon know though if we are thrashed by the All Blacks.


It could be terminal, and I'm not joking

64 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 1 hour ago
The good news for the All Blacks

What happens if they lose?

115 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

You said he was under Hornes and Waughs instructions tho!

64 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

You said elsewhere that he is being instructed by Horne and Waugh. Are they deliberately sabotaging Aus rugby?

64 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

No thats a total lie. The two years McKenzie coached against the All Blacks he lost 5 from 6 and drew 1. 2013 was 47-29, 27-16 and 41-33. All NZ wins and 2014 was a 12 all draw and then 51-20 and 29-28 in McKenzies last test. ( both NZ wins )

64 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Haha Still an egg

64 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Coming from someone who is thick and slow.....

64 Go to comments
M
MattJH 2 hours ago
The good news for the All Blacks

That Duplessis card on Carter was an awful call.

The second one though was a forarm to the throat, and at the time that was deemed a red card anyway.

115 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

You will be safe on terra firma Bull, just so long as you aren’t saying the England team are pointless and no one is interested in watching them. As the muppet above declared about the Welsh regions…!

8 Go to comments
O
OJohn 3 hours ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Jason Ryan would tell his mate Scott Robertson to tell Joe Schmidt to rack off.

64 Go to comments
O
OJohn 3 hours ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

It's actually only the third or fourth best team in the world we will be playing :)

64 Go to comments
f
fl 3 hours ago
Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

2 test series are a bit pointless tho

8 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 3 hours ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Wow... Still an egg.

64 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 3 hours ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Ahhh the great Aussie way. Blame everyone else. You are such a perfectly true representitive of your fellow country-men. Oh and an egg.

64 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 3 hours ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

What was Eddi's win rate? 22%?

64 Go to comments
