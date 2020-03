23 March, 6:00am

Rugby Pod hosts Jim Hamilton and Andy Goode discuss the bizarre Joe Marler incident with Alun wyn Jones.

Joe Marler was banned for 10 weeks for grabbing Alun Wyn Jones’s genitals during England’s victory over Wales last weekend, ensuring his season was in effect over.

