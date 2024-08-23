All Blacks forced into last minute call-up after brutal injury blow
The All Blacks suffered another blow ahead of their two Rugby Championship matches against the Springboks in South Africa.
On Friday, the team revealed that prop Ethan de Groot will play no part in those Tests.
The 26-year-old is currently battling a neck injury and he will continue his rehabilitation in New Zealand.
Crusaders prop George Bower will join the squad as injury cover.
Earlier this week, calf injuries prevented lock Patrick Tuipulotu and outside back Stephen Perofeta from travelling with the All Black squad to South Africa.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, All Black head coach Scott Robertson revealed that assistant coach Leon MacDonald left his staff on the eve of their trip to South Africa due to a clash of coaching styles.
New Zealand will face the Springboks at Ellis Park next weekend on August 31 before they meet again in Cape Town on September 7.
UPDATED SQUAD:
Hookers
Asafo Aumua
Codie Taylor
George Bell
Props
George Bower
Tyrel Lomax
Fletcher Newell
Pasilio Tosi
Ofa Tu’ungafasi
Tamaiti Williams
Locks
Scott Barrett (Captain)
Sam Darry
Josh Lord
Tupou Vaa’i
Loose Forwards
Ethan Blackadder
Sam Cane
Samipeni Finau
Luke Jacobson
Dalton Papali’i
Ardie Savea (Vice Captain)
Wallace Sititi
BACKS
Halfbacks
Noah Hotham
TJ Perenara
Cortez Ratima
First five-eighths
Beauden Barrett
Damian McKenzie
Mid-fielders
Jordie Barrett (Vice Captain)
David Havili
Rieko Ioane
Anton Lienert-Brown
Billy Proctor
Outside backs
Caleb Clarke
Will Jordan
Ruben Love
Harry Plummer
Sevu Reece
Mark Tele’a
