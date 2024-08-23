All Blacks forced into last minute call-up after brutal injury blow

The All Blacks suffered another blow ahead of their two Rugby Championship matches against the Springboks in South Africa.

On Friday, the team revealed that prop Ethan de Groot will play no part in those Tests.

The 26-year-old is currently battling a neck injury and he will continue his rehabilitation in New Zealand.

Crusaders prop George Bower will join the squad as injury cover.

Earlier this week, calf injuries prevented lock Patrick Tuipulotu and outside back Stephen Perofeta from travelling with the All Black squad to South Africa.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, All Black head coach Scott Robertson revealed that assistant coach Leon MacDonald left his staff on the eve of their trip to South Africa due to a clash of coaching styles.

New Zealand will face the Springboks at Ellis Park next weekend on August 31 before they meet again in Cape Town on September 7.

UPDATED SQUAD:

Hookers

Asafo Aumua

Codie Taylor

George Bell

Props

George Bower

Tyrel Lomax

Fletcher Newell

Pasilio Tosi

Ofa Tu’ungafasi

Tamaiti Williams

Locks

Scott Barrett (Captain)

Sam Darry

Josh Lord

Tupou Vaa’i

Loose Forwards

Ethan Blackadder

Sam Cane

Samipeni Finau

Luke Jacobson

Dalton Papali’i

Ardie Savea (Vice Captain)

Wallace Sititi

BACKS

Halfbacks

Noah Hotham

TJ Perenara

Cortez Ratima

First five-eighths

Beauden Barrett

Damian McKenzie

Mid-fielders

Jordie Barrett (Vice Captain)

David Havili

Rieko Ioane

Anton Lienert-Brown

Billy Proctor

Outside backs

Caleb Clarke

Will Jordan

Ruben Love

Harry Plummer

Sevu Reece

Mark Tele’a