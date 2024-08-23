Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
42 - 16
FT
55 - 30
FT
Today
13:05
Today
22:05
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
22:05
Tomorrow
22:35
Sunday
00:35
Sunday
09:00
Sunday
17:00
The Rugby Championship

All Blacks forced into last minute call-up after brutal injury blow

By Rugby365
(L-R) Ethan de Groot, Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie, Patrick Tuipulotu, Codie Taylor, Jordie Barrett, Beauden Barrett and Scott Barrett line up to sing the national anthem ahead of the International Test Match between New Zealand All Blacks and England at Eden Park on July 13, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

The All Blacks suffered another blow ahead of their two Rugby Championship matches against the Springboks in South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, the team revealed that prop Ethan de Groot will play no part in those Tests.

The 26-year-old is currently battling a neck injury and he will continue his rehabilitation in New Zealand.

Crusaders prop George Bower will join the squad as injury cover.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

Earlier this week, calf injuries prevented lock Patrick Tuipulotu and outside back Stephen Perofeta from travelling with the All Black squad to South Africa.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, All Black head coach Scott Robertson revealed that assistant coach Leon MacDonald left his staff on the eve of their trip to South Africa due to a clash of coaching styles.

New Zealand will face the Springboks at Ellis Park next weekend on August 31 before they meet again in Cape Town on September 7.

UPDATED SQUAD:

Hookers
Asafo Aumua
Codie Taylor
George Bell

ADVERTISEMENT

Props
George Bower
Tyrel Lomax
Fletcher Newell
Pasilio Tosi
Ofa Tu’ungafasi
Tamaiti Williams

Locks
Scott Barrett (Captain)
Sam Darry
Josh Lord
Tupou Vaa’i

Loose Forwards
Ethan Blackadder
Sam Cane
Samipeni Finau
Luke Jacobson
Dalton Papali’i
Ardie Savea (Vice Captain)
Wallace Sititi

BACKS

Halfbacks
Noah Hotham
TJ Perenara
Cortez Ratima

First five-eighths
Beauden Barrett
Damian McKenzie

Mid-fielders
Jordie Barrett (Vice Captain)
David Havili
Rieko Ioane
Anton Lienert-Brown
Billy Proctor

ADVERTISEMENT

Outside backs
Caleb Clarke
Will Jordan
Ruben Love
Harry Plummer
Sevu Reece
Mark Tele’a

Related

Fiji resoundingly end Samoa's winning run in Suva

Defending champions Fiji opened the Pacific Nations Cup with a resounding 42-16 victory over Samoa.

Read Now

One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup!
With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Plot twist in Paris as Siya Kolisi deal on verge of collapse

2

All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

3

'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

4

‘Like Will Jordan’: Ex-Wallaby on Sam Cane’s return to All Blacks

5

Jesse Kriel reveals his one-rep maxes as Springbok details gym routine

6

Wallaby Sam Talakai agrees URC switch after Rebels' demise

7

The four South African players on Steve Borthwick's England radar

8

Everyone's saying the same thing after Louis Rees-Zammit's last pre-season match

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Greig Laidlaw – ‘That Japanese work ethic is something we could learn a lot from’

The former Scotland captain's passion for Japanese rugby shines through after becoming League One's youngest head coach.

FEATURE

Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

The former Scotland captain has been offered a chance of redemption in France like many 'bad boys' who have gone before him

FEATURE

Dissenting voices mask the fact rugby fans can watch more live footage than ever

With Premier Sports strengthening their position as the home of rugby, rugby fans are voicing their dissatisfaction at added costs

Comments on RugbyPass

H
Hellhound 6 minutes ago
Plot twist in Paris as Siya Kolisi deal on verge of collapse

It is, but it's all about the money. They had a couple of years with Kolisi and wants to sell him back for what they paid. It's the same as buying a new car, putting it up for sale a couple years later and expect the same amount they paid back.

18 Go to comments
T
Turlough 7 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

I've never claimed Irish are best. Ever. I've only claimed Ireland are better than SA, to silence some arrogant Saffers. Irelands no 1 ranking meant nothing to SA and NZ when Ireland held it for a year. Now it means everything to Saffers. If SA lose to NZ Ireland will.be ranked 1. Will we suddenly be best?

No. There are a group of means that can beat eachother on any given day. No outstanding team. Tough on Saffer ego but that's the truth.

119 Go to comments
T
Terry24 12 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

Ireland and Scotland had to play eachother 7days before the QF. If SA had to play Scotland 7 days before France your tight victory in that match is in serious doubt. I've had a death threat against me here from a Saffer plus a lot of other intimidation and slurs. I see you're no different. I've blocked. Reply to this if you wish. Then good luck to you.

119 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 20 minutes ago
Plot twist in Paris as Siya Kolisi deal on verge of collapse

Common sense that!

18 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 20 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

That is true, but I was talking about test rugby. They rest too much during the regular season, so they are unfit and gets easily injured because they haven't faced much opposition and then they overplay their players in the international windows.

119 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 21 minutes ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

Yeah the all blacks always bring it.


I think they’re vulnerable for the Ellis Park match. I expect them to bounce back on Cape Town. 1-1 is a safe bet.


But I obviously back the boks to win both. It’s just never that easy.

43 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 22 minutes ago
‘Like Will Jordan’: Ex-Wallaby on Sam Cane’s return to All Blacks

😅 Dodged that bullet BJ. Public school for me.


I forgot about the kid kicking episode. What a maroon.

7 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 24 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

The only problem I have with England is that they don't really have players that can play in multiple positions. They should develop the current crop to play different positions and to gain that experience, so when the need arise, they are covered. Having a load of specialists on the field is detrimental. You need players who can play various positions and not just once a year. They need games in different positions. Like the Boks. We got it from NZ. They knew what they were doing, and Rassie saw it and is now exploiting it. It paid off in 2019 and 2023. I can't remember which Kiwi it was, but he said that whoever called the Boks last game a B side, should uppercut themselves. Like the AB's who went back to back, there was 30 A side players, not B side and that is where SA is at. There is no B side. Jeff Wilson predicted that the Boks will win the Nation's Cup and win the 2027 WC if the Boks attacking game clicks. Or as he said, the world's most dangerous and fearsome team for the next decade. He also said the Boks have set the bar. Currently, the Boks is still working on their attacking game but it looks very good so far. That is all due to Tony Brown. What a coach and what a difference he is making. The AB's will want him back when his contract runs out after the WC.

119 Go to comments
S
SteveD 29 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

"Parents of 10 year olds don't want their kids playing Rugby." Yeah, because you Antipodeans started this rugby league standing up tackling nonsense which has led to so many head injuries. Hopefully your two unions may have realised this (doubtfully I'm afraid) and you'll start tackling like the Boks (except for Esterhuizen) do now - low and hard.

119 Go to comments
S
SteveD 32 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

For sure, but the main thing about the RWC IMHO is that it's the only time the playing field(sic) is reasonably level, where there aren't any home or away issues (OK except for the home team) and the players have an extended time together (fair enough, the weather can play a part as in France) and there are no travel issues either. That's why the Irish win in Durban was so good. However, we mustn't forget that the 'Tony Brown' influence was still being gotten used to - and Pollard really wasn't used to doing goal line dropouts - so there are all sorts of excuses. It's fun to look forward to Oz in three years' time, especially for us Bok supporters, when the grounds will generally be dry and the backs should be able to shine, except in Brisbane and Perth if it pees with rain again. Let's look forward to some fantastic rugby union and the game proceeds as well as it seems to be at the moment. If the Boks win, great, but if they lose, shame, just as long as we don't get another Bryce Lawrence episode like we did in 2011.

119 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 34 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

As always I agree with you Bull Shark. No need to express my view as you do it for me

119 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 34 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

He has about three incarnations and it's like the ubndead. They just keep coming back. I have managed to get myself blocked two out of three but he refuses to block me on this one. I am going to debit this platform with my time it takes to scroll past his interminable turgid rubbish. Mention the Potato famine - that usually gets you blocked.

119 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 35 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

It's a good day today. I can't believe it's the 3rd time I agree with you. That is just Wow, because I never agree with you

119 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 37 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

I don't think he is a man I think he's a disillusioned Irish washerwoman who is looking for a jig to dance.

119 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 39 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

Pleeeeeese ban me in this reincarnation. I can't stand it any more. I take so long scrolling past your neverending rubbish.

119 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 40 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

I thought he was your alter ego.

119 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 42 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

Get him to ban you then you don't have to scroll through his interminable rubbish. Just bring up the Potato Famine and he will ban you.

119 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 43 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

So that is your big claim to fame? The Irish won the group so they now automatically deserve a place in the final? Oh please

119 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 44 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

Please ban me again - it is tedious scrolling down you interminable self engrossed rubbish.

119 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 44 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

EVERYONE says the same thing. Not just SH teams and fans. The Irish are arrogant. The Irish choked. It's not false narratives, it's facts. I believe they can be better, but until they stop copying other teams and actually grow a style of their own, then maybe they can be taken seriously enough. Even with the Boks ranked number 1, you claim the Irish is best. World Rankings prove you wrong, and you still wants to claim they are the best. Don't you call that arrogant? Once "AGAIN" the Irish lost in the QF. They didn't choke? At a WC, no matter WHO you play, WHENEVER you have to play, you have to be able to beat ANY TEAM. That makes your team the best no? Everyone sees it as it is. They see what is happening. Any other narrative is just not conducive to positive thoughts. EVERY TIME the Irish goes into the WC, they think you themselves they will fail again in the QF. Why? Because that is what has happened and it will stay that way until they realise that the QF doesn't matter. The semis don't matter. The final don't matter. The ONLY THING that MATTER, is winning your next game. Whether that is against the lowest or highest ranked team doesn't matter, as long as you win. Then the WC will be yours. Excuses don't win WC's. Blame don't win WC's. Getting angry doesn't win WC's. Opinions don't win WC's. Exciting or boring rugby don't win WC's. Only WINNING wins WC's

119 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Plot twist in Paris as Siya Kolisi deal on verge of collapse Plot twist as Siya Kolisi deal on verge of collapse
Search