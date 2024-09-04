Why it's Ciaran Frawley's time in the Ireland 10 jersey

“Wait. Is that Ciarán Frawley?!” We are down at Gorey RFC in Wexford, nestled between two Leinster branded vans, chatting with Ireland’s latest drop goal hero. Ciarán Frawley has been directed over for a post-training interview. His team-mates have gotten wind. Will Connors calls out like he has just spotted a movie star in their midst. In the context of Ireland’s recent summer tour, maybe he has.

Frawley has yet to register a drop goal for Leinster but you can bet he will step up for a few cracks this season. He came desperately close to winning the Champions Cup when his late effort flew narrowly wide against Toulouse. He had a second attempt go astray in extra time, when Leinster found themselves in a hole. Those dual failures are what made his heroics in the second Test win over the Springboks all the more impressive. Seven weeks after that heartbreak in North London, Frawley stepped up twice and nailed 70th and 80th-minute drops that stunned South Africa.

The 26-year-old is heading into his eighth senior season but with more capital in the bank than at any stage of his career. Frawley is far too genial a guy to make any bold statements. His time in the 10 jersey is now, though. He feels it. Andy Farrell feels it. A huge swathe of Irish rugby supporters want it. Frawley just needs to convince his bosses at Leinster.

“It’s about proving yourself out here at training and having a real presence when you are on the pitch, giving the coach confidence when he comes to picking,” he says.

“Ten is a unique enough position in terms of that, because you need to have presence. You need to be felt by a coach. That’s probably something I’ve been working on, and hopefully, I’m getting better at it, can transfer that across through the coaches and get a run out at 10.

“I had a load of injuries in my early 20s. I was getting the 10 shirt here and there, but never really a long string of games. Look, it will be interesting to see what happens but I just have to put that positive mindset into the coaches first.”

People would say, ‘You’re a ball-playing 12’ or ‘You’re a ball-playing 15’, but it’s because I think like a 10 and play more like a 10 when I am in those positions.

Frawley says the door to the office of Leinster head coach, Leo Cullen, is always open and he ‘is very fair’. He adds: “The thing is, the player has to prove it, so it’s up to me. I need to keep training well, put my best foot forward, have a presence in training and go from there.” Cullen and Jacques Nienaber have Frawley, Ross Byrne, Harry Byrne and Sam Prendergast to accommodate. Champions Cup and provincial derbies will be the early signs of who the coaches are leaning toward.

Frawley’s two Test outings in South Africa were his 100th and 101st professional appearances. To date, he has only started 12 games at fly-half. There have been 14 starts at full-back and 26 as a centre. His versatility has made him invaluable to Leinster and now Ireland. Coming into his prime years, Frawley is grateful coaches can plug him in across backlines, yet wants a proper crack at his preferred position.

“I know it’s uncomfortable as a 15 and, when I’m slotting back into 10, I know what I’d be looking for with a 15,” he says. “Same with 12 – you’d know how to draw out a 12, as a 10. They do complement each other. That’s what stuck to my knowledge and growth of the game. I’m actually proud and happy about what happened in my earlier days (covering multiple positions). I know some people demand you should be in at 10 but I feel like it will definitely stand to me.”

Warming to the theme, Frawley takes the 10 discussion from provincial to international level. He earned all of his six Test caps last season, and is to keen to build from there.

Frawley will compete with Munster’s Jack Crowley for the Ireland number 10 shirt this season (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

“A lot of people would say, ‘You’re a ball-playing 12’ or ‘You’re a ball-playing 15’, but it’s because I more so think like a 10 and play more like a 10 when I am in those positions. But it’s always nice for a team when you can slot into a position like that and add good value in whatever position you’re put in.

“Look, going forward, there is a lot of competition at 10. It’s good for everyone here. It’s about pushing us on because I know Johnny (Sexton) retired a year ago, but that gap is there. Jack Crowley has done an incredible job but there are a lot of lads chomping at the bit and trying to improve themselves.”

It is fitting we are back at Gorey RFC, as Frawley can swivel and point to the area where he landed another drop goal, during his youth days. Despite Leinster not having a reputation for deploying drops in the past decade, the former Skerries clubman says it is a skill frequently practised within the squad.

At least I have done it now. I know I can do it. It’s a good springboard for me going into this season.

On that drop goal double at Kings Park, he says: “It’s nice, sometimes, just to prove to yourself that you can do it, because you obviously work so hard at nailing those basics in your position. It didn’t come off when we played Toulouse but to bounce back and do it twice in South Africa, I was proud of myself after the game…

“The misses do sit with you a long time. Even thinking back now, sometimes you can close the eyes and see it again. But it makes it that bit sweeter putting the head on the pillow at night after South Africa. That’s rugby, isn’t it? You have ups and downs.

“Look, at least I have done it now. I know I can do it. It’s a good springboard for me going into this season.”

In terms of high points, that Durban finish and playing a part in a successful Six Nations campaign are right up there. Frawley is proud, too, of positive Champions Cup outings in the 15 jersey, a late match-winning try against Connacht in Galway, and registering his most season minutes (1,489) as a pro. For a player who has battled injury issues in recent years, staying healthy and selectable is huge.

Frawley’s Champions Cup final drop goals were off target as Leinster fell to an agonising loss against Toulouse (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The full Leinster squad got back together on 22nd August for a robust training session. The Ireland players are into their tailored pre-seasons, while RG Snyman will link up after the Rugby Championship and Jordie Barrett arrives in December. “It’s about them coming in and adding value,” Frawley says. “They are world class players and I’m excited to play with them. Hopefully we can have a bit of silverware at the end of the year.”

Leinster have gone three seasons without winning a major trophy and have now lost Champions Cup finals four times in the past six campaigns. Such close calls would severely impact most sides, but Leinster are buoyed by their conveyor belt of young talent, quality foreign signings (France prop Rabah Slimani has joined this season) and 18 players who were part of that enthralling drawn series against South Africa. Frawley, and many of his team-mates, were able to flip the switch after going close but not close enough in Leinster blue.

“Of course, we all say it to ourselves after a tour like that, a win actually improves everyone’s mood, and it also makes the holidays a lot better. Going away, you’re not in a bad mood and you’re not taking it out on the people closest to you. You go home and you’re dying to see everyone, you share those moments with them.

“Then coming into this season, it kind of gives you that spring in your step. You’re ready to get back into it and not shy away from anything.

“It’s always more positive energy after that. Speaking to guys like Pete O’Mahony, who would have experienced losing tours away and then coming home, or winning tours like in New Zealand a couple of years ago, the difference is massive. It’s brilliant to be on this side. I know it was a tied series, but getting a win down there against the world champions was unbelievable.”