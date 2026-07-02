'This isn’t some David and Goliath contest. SA cannot be regarded as a free shot for England’

Listen to most of the commentary ahead of England’s Nations Championship opener against South Africa and it would be hard to come to any other conclusion other than this is a free hit for Steve Borthwick’s side.
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No-one expects them to win at Ellis Park against the double world champions so there are no consequences for them in losing.
So have a swing lads and when you lose, don’t worry, the circus moves on.
Should this really be the case? Should any game for England be viewed in this way? Whatever the elevated status of the opposition, since when has any England side just been along for the ride?
Things have reached a pretty pass if the world’s richest union are the 7-1 outsiders that some bookmakers have them down as in a two-horse race.
Of course, money does not buy happiness and the ground has been stony in the red rose garden for a few months now.
A dismal Six Nations saw England limp in fifth out of six with just one win against Wales. Borthwick’s position was put under the microscope in the RFU’s post-championship review. He survived, partly through England’s lively performance in defeat against France on the final weekend and partly because the RFU did not fancy another coaching upheaval relatively close to a World Cup.
But the knock-on effect has seen expectations eviscerated to an extreme degree. It is as if England have suddenly become Romania.
It is hard to see how England should ever be cut the slack to be regarded as also-rans in any company. The white shirt should always come with expectation.
It seems to have been universally forgotten that there were 13 Englishmen selected for the Lions tour last summer. Ten of those are in South Africa for this Test.
Maro Itoje, as captain, is an obvious miss and a fit Will Stuart and Elliot Daly would also have been involved in some capacity but there are some very good players available to England. There always are.
The supply line, even from a slimmed-down Prem, is the envy of so many other nations.
That being the case, it is hard to see how England should ever be cut the slack to be regarded as also-rans in any company. The white shirt should always come with expectation.
In 2018 when England last came to South Africa under Eddie Jones, they did so on the back of a similarly poor Six Nations.
England, despite basing themselves at sea level in what seemed like a deliberate attempt to make life harder for themselves when they played at altitude, pushed South Africa extremely close at Ellis Park before going down 42-39.
They lost that series but did at least win a Test, the final one in Cape Town.
When they faced the Springboks at the last World Cup in the semi-final in Paris, England took them to the last kick. And that wasn’t an England team in the rudest of health either.
The rain-lashed conditions may well have been a levelling factor but they were still a couple of minutes away from knocking the Boks out.
Scoring seven tries against the Six Nations champions was touted as a success. And it was. Up to a point. But they lost the match. Heroic defeat has its attractions, but it is still defeat.
Whatever the size of the Springboks pack, this isn’t some David and Goliath contest in global rugby terms. Consequently, it cannot be simply regarded as a free shot for England.
In this sense the plaudits they received for their performance in defeat against France in the last game of the Six Nations may have been unhelpful.
That display has been framed since as the blueprint for the way England want to go, with regard to the speed at which they played at and their threat with the ball.
Scoring seven tries against the Six Nations champions was touted as a success. And it was. Up to a point. But they lost the match. Heroic defeat has its attractions, but it is still defeat.
Jones made a couple of interesting observations about England as a rugby nation at the weekend. He claimed that with the infrastructure and playing numbers they have, they should always be a top-three side in the world.
As an Australian coaching Japan, he can safely say that without accusations of English arrogance, but he is probably right. They should certainly be in the top four. South Africa, France and New Zealand have similar expectations.
Jones went on to point out that the fact that they aren’t – England are sixth in the world rankings at the moment – and the roof hasn’t fallen in implies an acceptance of mediocrity.
“To me, they’re always under-performing. But they seem happy enough with it,” he told The Sunday Times.
Jones, in his demanding way, took England to number one in the rankings during the 2019 World Cup before things turned sour for him.
Borthwick’s tenure, now approaching the four-year-mark, has had its highs. There was the 2023 World Cup bronze medal and the 12-game winning run that stretched through 2025.
However there have also been plenty of lows with historic first losses against Fiji and Italy and no Six Nations titles.
If a poll was conducted with England followers, it would be interesting to see where their expectations were at for this first wave of Nations Championship matches.
If they lose on Saturday that will be five defeats in a row for Borthwick’s men, six if the non-cap international against France a fortnight ago is taken into account. That should never happen to an England side.
After South Africa in Johannesburg, England face Fiji at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium next weekend followed by Argentina in Santiago del Estero the weekend after.
What would be an acceptable outcome? Two wins? One win? Either way there is a near-universal resignation, even amongst England’s hard-core support, that defeat against South Africa is inevitable.
One man’s fatalism is another’s realism but the degree to which it filters through to the squad is important. If England, deep down, do not believe they can win in Johannesburg either, then they won’t.
If they lose on Saturday that will be five defeats in a row for Borthwick’s men, six if the non-cap international against France a fortnight ago is taken into account. That should never happen to an England side.
World champions or not in their own backyard, this weekend should be feet against the flames time for England. Not a free shot.
Watch Hemispheres collide as North faces South in the brand new Nations Championship. Live matches, replays and highlights free on RugbyPass TV here
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Lots of pearl clutching here.
Even saying that England have a chance against SA seems… arrogant.
There is lots of reasons why Boks should rightfully be favorites to win this and prob will but there is also more than a handful of reasons that could contribute to Boks losing including how well England ..they should def be backing themselves but should also play like underdogs with a chip on their shoulder
If you make a half hearted attempt to tackle someone, you can wind up getting more hurt. There is no reason that any international team goes on to the pitch thinking that they can’t get a result - mid game, sure, you can see teams fall off as the game gets away from them - but right now, every team has the potential to go unbeaten through this summer and autumn series. The jeopardy here is that players may get cut and lose out on WC build up over the next 10-12 games and find themselves out of consideration and the coaching ticket could be put under real pressure if the team on the field capitulates.
As I look at the all the teams, I’d be curious about the odds on a SA/Aus/NZ sweep. I think England could win but need the bounce of the ball, SA should probably take it pretty comfortably. Just as I think Aus are well capable of beating Ireland but Ireland should win and that NZ should beat France but France might be able to squeak one out.
Hopefully ever game is a good one and we are not talking about referees or rules or the usual guff about imaginary slights or lack of respect.
The difference for the Boks last year prior to facing Australia at Ellis Park was that they'd had only feel good matches prior to the clash whilst Australia faced the Lions.
England are coming off their worst ever 6 Nations and an emphatic decline in their performances perhaps driven in large part to the huge workload their primary team had sustained across the previous season with their involvement in the Lions and the mini tour to Argentina followed by their tough Autumn schedule.
And unlike the SH teams they don't get the same kind of breather between actions due to the overlapping length of their domestic and regional club seasons with the international season.
And while that is all certainly an explanation it isn't offered as an excuse and neither should it be. As perhaps the best resourced program in the world they have no place to hide for chronic underperformance.
Losing this weekend whilst certainly likely is not something England should take lightly nor treat as inevitable. Capitulating before you've even given yourself a chance is a mug's game. It just means you're a loser.
The Wallabies to their credit took on what everyone everywhere was saying about them and flogged the Lions in the final test in Sydney and then turned on a master class on the High Veldt after slipping to 22-0 after just 18 minutes to put on 38 straight unanswered points.
For reference, Lions teams don't usually lose games by more than a single score so conceding 4 tries and going down by 14 is a flogging. And the Boks giving up such a huge lead to then go on and lose by 16 is up there among the greatest chokes of all time.
But as other people have said history doesn't really mean anything and is certainly far from a reliable indicator of future success. How a team has been playing rather than the results of those games is a better measure of how they will likely perform going forward.
A team can lose a game but seem to be on an upward trajectory whilst another one could win but appear on a downward one. Taking again the contrasting fortunes of teams playing at Ellis Park, using again the Wallabies, their defeat in the Lions Series was almost certainly guaranteed by how poorly they performed in the “warm up” test against Fiji which they nearly and perhaps should have lost.
Their performance in the first test was a complete write off and they simply didn't turn up. They showed glimpses in the second but gave up the ghost at the end and by the third they were firing whilst the Lions were most definitely fatigued and out of puff.
Off the back of that their disastrous start in the Republic was turned into pure gold by a renewed JOC pulling the strings and the one-two punches that he and Wright kept igniting which brought the entire backline into play.
And in spite of the needless changes that were made for the following test in Cape Town the Wobblies nearly pulled off an all-time first in South Africa: winning an away series against the Boks.
England come into this match off the back of their own hurt with their dismal 6 Nations performance with a first-ever loss to Italy coming after a pre-series loss to Fiji. That sting will no doubt provide plenty of impetus for them to fire at altitude.
The Boks have a history of allowing themselves to get ambushed especially if they come out too hot at the start so victory will be largely dependent on how well they manage their load early whilst building pressure and points and establishing enough of a foundation that their finishers can close out the game.
If there’s something I've learned in test rugby - it’s that past performance means nothing. Anything can and often does happen.
I’ve said it before, England and SA are weirdly similar in many respects. Especially with regards to dealing with expectation. Handling the favourites and underdog labels.
Both teams play better when they are written off and both teams can play poorly when expectations are high. At the beginning of the season England at Ellis Park could be a major banana peel for the Boks. And because South Africans deplore losing to England more than any other team - it would be just the most fitting emotional rollercoaster sh1t South Africans don’t need that they so often do get.
Also, the rest of the world would probably like us humbled a bit…
Who genuinely writes off the Boks though? Or England for that matter.
Only teams like Australia and Wales and Italy get confidently disregarded before they turn up and immediately prove every doubter wrong.
England and South Africa turn up and perform as expected or underperform. But rarely is anyone serious that neither team will really be in the contest from the start.
The odds always favour either side to beat whoever they're facing when playing at home or to lose within a score when playing away. Only the ABs carry better odds of success.
For instance, most people are assuming that Ireland will flog Australia, the ABs will easily account for a less than 100% France, Argentina will down the Scots, Italy will coast home against Japan and Fiji will top Wales.
So there's already 4 of the proudest and most successful programs in the world being written off as losers before the first kick off has even been taken. Add to that the expectation that the SA v Eng game will be close but result in a Bok victory and what you're claiming makes no sense at all.
The Boks have never been and never will be considered underdogs and neither is England. Unless they're playing New Zealand. But then anyone playing New Zealand is and should be considered an underdog.
The sentiment is right and no test player should ever be expecting to lose.
But this bok team - and at Ellis park - is different. You can play very well and still get tanned by them.
Considering their recent form, England need a clear idea of what success would be for them, as it likely won't be scoring more PTS than SA.
The trouble with the Boks at Ellis Park - is that it’s no Eden park!
Sure Leinster could give them a few tips on what their five star success looks like?
Good article. And I agree with the premise - England, with all their resources, should never accept mediocrity, but it seems they have.
They absolutely have, and they’ve had no choice but to do so given their results and performances. Any talk about divine rights is bollox. They need to get the right coaching team in place and this seems to be a real problem for them. It shouldn’t be but somehow it is!
So England shouldnt be disheartened by their recent form. They have plenty to play for. South Africa has lost one home test every season with the exception of 2019 and 2023 under Erasmus. Those 2 years were world cup years and the Boks played just 2 or 3 matches at home. England have the backs and the pack to Unsettle South Africa. If they can put their pacy players into gaps, challenge the SA lineout and achieve parity for 60mins in the scrum they may be able to pull off an upset. Australia, an arguably worse team, won in Ellis Park last year. The Springboks are definitely not a perfect team.
They won after the Boks imploded after suddenly suffering a simultaneous loss of their starting back row including their captain and with noticeable absences of key men like Snyman, TDT, Wiese and Kolbe.
The lineup England will be facing is bar one or two players the closest thing to a full strength side that South Africa can field and in every likelihood had that been the side the Wallabies were playing the record would've tumbled the other way.
That isn't to say England are without any chance of success. If your assessment that England's current starting side is better than the Wallabies who beat South Africa last year is correct then they have at least an equal chance of prevailing.
But I do not hope for their success and I would much prefer to see them suffer a severe defeat.
Certainly not at the beginning of the international season. Italy gave them a tough time in areas. Defence took a few games to click. Australia won at Ellis Park, emphatically. Gave them a hard time the next game out before NZ won at Eden Park.
England should back themselves.
Wallabies had ideal preparation in the BIL series. Boks started like a house on fire, but Libbok lost the plot. The Boks were a different animal, when Wiese returned from
suspension.
Boks with Wiese spearheading will be too much for England. Watch this space.