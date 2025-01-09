Northern Edition

PWR

What to watch in women’s rugby: PWR play-off race heats up in Exeter

EXETER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Flo Robinson of Exeter Chiefs (C) looks on during the PWR Up Series match between Exeter Chiefs Women and Bristol Bears Women at Sandy Park on September 15, 2024 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

The race for the end-of-season Premiership Women’s Rugby play-offs could take a definitive turn in Exeter this weekend, while the Celtic Challenge continues in Caerphilly.

Exeter Chiefs host West Country rivals Bristol Bears at Sandy Park on Sunday with both teams desperate for points as they chase a place in the top four and with it a shot at a first title.

Across the Severn Bridge, meanwhile, Gwalia Lightning welcome winless Glasgow Warriors to Ystrad Mynach hoping to keep up with the early Celtic Challenge pace-setters.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Both matches are available to stream live and for free via RugbyPass TV, except where there is a local broadcast deal in place.

Chiefs host hungry Bears

Two teams in need of a win meet at Sandy Park on Sunday for a mouth-watering PWR West Country derby.

Exeter Chiefs made a blistering start to the season, reeling off eight successive victories but have played only twice since November 24 and suffered their first defeat in their most recent of those.

That 41-12 home loss to champions Gloucester-Hartpury three weeks ago has contributed to their drop to third in the standings ahead of round 13, although they have two games in hand on the teams above them.

Bristol Bears, meanwhile, were also beaten by Sean Lynn’s all-conquering Circus last time out as Gloucester-Hartpury ran out 40-17 winners in front of a PWR record crowd at Ashton Gate, to rain on Ilona Maher’s homecoming parade.

Fixture
PWR
Exeter Chiefs Women
09:00
12 Jan 25
Bristol Bears Women
All Stats and Data

Defeat left Bristol seven points adrift of fourth-placed Saracens, albeit with a game in hand, in the race for the play-offs.

Bears head coach Dave Ward has already poured public doubt on 2023/24 runners-up Bristol’s hopes of making the semi-finals, and a third successive defeat could leave them jettisoned.

“We really do like playing Bristol. There’s definitely a rivalry there,” Chiefs scrum-half Flo Robinson said.

“The league is really close this year. The top five are all competing and so every point matters when you play these teams. If you can get a losing bonus point or a winning bonus point, it’s all really important this year.

“So, getting a win on the board against Bristol, especially because it’s the home game where we have that home advantage, is going to be very important for us.”

Following Bristol’s defeat to Gloucester-Hartpury last Sunday, Ward said his side are “running out of games” to force their way back into the top four.

Robinson says Chiefs are under no illusion what this weekend’s game means for their visitors.

“We’re aware of the fact they’re under pressure because they’ve openly said that,” she added.

“They need to win [on Sunday] in order to stay in that top-five race. We’re just aware that means they’re going to come to the game, there’s more pressure on them.

“So, they’re going to come to the game with more intent to win and it’s going to be a full 80-minute performance.”

Find out which team can best handle that pressure at Sandy Park, and get back to winning ways, live on RugbyPass TV (except in the UK, Ireland, USA and Canada).

Sunday, November 12
15:00 GMT – Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears, Sandy Park – WATCH LIVE HERE

Lightning hope to strike Warriors

Gwalia Lightning will hope to get back to winning ways and keep pace with the Celtic Challenge leaders when they host Glasgow Warriors on Sunday.

Lightning head into the match at Ystrad Mynach fourth in the six-team standings but only one point adrift of the three teams above them, Edinburgh, Wolfhounds and Clovers.

Having started the season with back-to-back victories in the Welsh derbies against Brython Thunder, Lightning suffered their first defeat of the season against Clovers in round three.

Morale in the squad remains high, though, ahead of the visit of sixth-placed Glasgow, who are still searching for their first ever win in the competition.

“As a group and as a collective, we’re really open and accountable to learning from each game, whether that’s our successes or whether it’s the areas we need to improve on,” Lightning head coach Catrina Nicholas-McLaughlin said.

“So, we’re really excited and looking forward to playing against Glasgow and looking to see if we can execute more of our opportunities.”

Nicholas-McLaughlin has attempted to evolve her side’s playing style this season to help ensure her team is playing in the right areas of the pitch.

She is confident progress is being made – even in defeat to Clovers, Nicholas-McLaughlin says Lightning dominated territory – but knows her side cannot take winless Warriors for granted.

“The one thing about Glasgow is they are tenacious, they never go away,” she added.

“In the second half against the Wolfhounds [a 48-7 defeat for Warriors], the score was considerably less, so we are very, very aware that Glasgow will come at us, and they will do so from the first minute to the 80th minute.

“So, we’re aware of that battle that we have, and we just have to make sure that we are performing every single minute of that game.”

Sunday, November 12
13:00 GMT – Gwalia Lightning v Glasgow Warriors, Ystrad Mynach – WATCH HERE NOW

T
Toaster 21 minutes ago
Stuart Hogg sentenced and fined in domestic violence case

MBE revoked surely

5 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 1 hour ago
Wallabies 'uninvite' Langi Gleeson after French club deal – report

A new hard edge to Wallaby rugby that sorts out who is "all in" versus those in two minds. Razor should take note and forget his push for off-shore selections and infatuation with Mounga.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Salmaan Moerat: 'I’ve not really processed the magnitude of leading the Springboks'

I like the idea of Elrigh Louw as a long-term option for captaincy. Honestly, it’s hard to say who else could take on that role after Siya Kolisi, as 2027 is still a long way off. In my opinion, Siya will likely go to the Rugby World Cup in 2027 unless injury or a significant dip in form prevents him.


Between now and 2027, I think the captaincy will be shared among several players as Siya’s playing time is carefully managed—a strategy the Springboks have been implementing for some time. Younger players like Salmaan Moerat might get opportunities to captain in tier-two matches, as we’ve already seen. Other emerging talents like Jordan Hendrikse and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu could also be considered, though the Boks have traditionally favored forwards for captaincy roles. Damian Willemse is another possibility, but he first needs to play his way back into the team.


My personal feeling is that there should be an effort to appoint a black captain to replace Siya. His captaincy has been pivotal in broadening rugby's appeal across racial groups in South Africa over the past 7 years. More so than any other period in the last 30 years.


Form permitting, Moerat is a strong contender, given his leadership qualities and pedigree. However, some might view such an appointment as political, potentially overlooking Moerat's real potential and the broader significance of such a decision.


Other players with leadership potential have been mentioned in the past, such as Phepsi Buthelezi. However, it remains to be seen whether the former DHS star will secure a permanent spot in the Springbok lineup. The first Zulu captain of the Springboks? Would be nice, but unlikely given the competition for the 8 jersey.


One positive aspect of the uncertainty around Siya’s long-term successor is the way the Springboks have emphasized shared leadership among senior players. This approach has lessened the pressure on a single captain and allowed the team to thrive collectively.


When Siya was first appointed, there was skepticism about his leadership credentials. And whether he was the best 6 in the country. The shared leadership strategy gave him the support and platform to grow into the exceptional captain he is today. And he's proven critics wrong about his abilities as a player.


I find it interesting that he's playing at 8 for the Sharks. Rassie has made a habit of taking 36ers and above to the World Cup, players who bring options to the table like Frans Steyn, Schalk Brits, Duane Vermeulen and more recently Deon Fourie.


All of SA wants to see Siya win a 3rd World Cup. That's for sure.


And if he goes, he'll lead.

4 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Gloucester respond to complaints over Russian flag

well I guess now you've learned to stop going off vibes and engage with people's actual arguments


Hitler's rationale included the retaking of German areas, but it wasn't limited to that. Hitler wanted to colonise and dominate as much land as possible, so his ambitions were much broader than just areas with historical german populations.


Where is this list that includes Hungary and Austria? How would Russia go about taking all these places? Ukraine is taking them a while and costing them a lot of soldiers. Hitler took France in a matter of weeks, but Putin has taken 3 years to gain a few dozen miles in Ukraine. At this rate he'll die of old age before getting anywhere near Poland.


I'm aware that Putin and Netanyahu are on the same side, but Netanyahu is also on the same side as Biden, Harris, Starmer (and Trump and Sunak). This isn't a situation where the west are the goodies.


There is a hot war with Russia now. They are winning in Ukraine, but its a war of attrition, not a blitzkreig.


"Settler colonialism? What exactly do you think the plans are? Crimea?"

I think the plans aren't colonial. If you think they are then you should make that argument, not just have a tantrum because I disagree with you.

68 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Why teenager Henry Pollock is 'ready now' to play in new-look England back row

i) fair

ii) a) That's not the point. Tom Willis has been out of the frame for a while, but could start in the six nations. That's churn. Hill and Ben Curry could easily come into a similar vein of form, so Borthwick should try to keep them in the squad as much as possible so that he's maximising opportunities to promote from within, rather than disrupting the set up by bringing guys into the matchday 23 who haven't previously trained with the squad.

ii) b) Doesn't a development player take another players spot? Marcus Smith took another player's spot in 2018, as did Orlando Bailey in 2022 and Fin Smith in 2023. England will have a finite amount to spend on player wages, so can't just add young players to the squad for free. Unless you're arguing that Pollock should be in the u20s squad, and should just spend a bit of time with the seniors in the fallow weeks, in which case I'd agree with you.

iii) because I'm unconvincedthat he's quite at the level required yet. Hence why Dowson won't pick him in the most important fixtures.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 1 hour ago
Gloucester respond to complaints over Russian flag

I am getting Nigel vibes from your use of the alt-right term 'woke' a favourite far-right slur against ALL progressive positions now sadly transformed into common parlance.

Hitler's rationale included the retaking of "German" suddetenland, "German" areas of France and Poland. Sound familiar? Poland is on Putin's list. Hungary? Austria? You OK with that? Maybe the cold war with Russia wasn't enough for you? Because its a hot war coming.

If you think the authoritarians Putin and Netenyahu are on different sides then I have some beanstalk beans to sell you.


Settler colonialism? What exactly do you think the plans are? Crimea?

68 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 1 hour ago
Gloucester respond to complaints over Russian flag

It depends on the article. The above article relates the removal of a Russian Flag from a Premiership player's jersey. That act was motivated by the fact the flag in question was the flag of the Russian federation which has invaded Ukraine. Thus this flag issue is political and the politics of conflict are usually substantiated by history. Ergo this article has a substantial political element.


Do you need to study history before you can engage in the comments section of a rugby website? Of course not.

Is a decent understanding of relevant history needed for informed comment on the above article? Yes


Happy to clear that up for you.

68 Go to comments
i
irish 2 hours ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

ROG has to be next ireland manager. get felix jones and nienaber with him

6 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
Salmaan Moerat: 'I’ve not really processed the magnitude of leading the Springboks'

Who else is in the frame to be captain? Nortjé?


Presumably PSDT, Eztebeth, Mbonambi, or Pollard could take on the role on a short term basis if Kolisi falls out of the international picture before they do, but none of them would be great long term options (they're all either too old to be playing every single game, or based outside of SA).

4 Go to comments
i
irish 2 hours ago
Why teenager Henry Pollock is 'ready now' to play in new-look England back row

Tom Curry has to be somewhere. wpuld you do 6-2 split or have alex coles as sub lock

15 Go to comments
L
LE 2 hours ago
Why teenager Henry Pollock is 'ready now' to play in new-look England back row

(i) already answered above

(ii) Pepper (injured) and T.Hill not currently in frame so hardly churn, B.Curry on edge of squad, but again development player doesnt take another players spot he just comes into camp to get experience and a chance to show the coaches what they have got

(iii) Again dev/training camp player not full squad, but if he is already performing at that level in prem now, why not involve in camps with a view to the future rather than wait.

(iv) Again that is exactly what im suggesting cap him in the summer but get him involved in camp now (caveat if he really performs in camp and impresses the coaches consider a bench spot vs italy/wales)

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Salmaan Moerat: 'I’ve not really processed the magnitude of leading the Springboks'

Oh goodie, I get to go first.


A good man. If he gets his form at test level right, I reckon he may be Siya’s successor as captain. He has all the potential to do so.


Queue the detractors…


Only the second Paarl Boys high 1st team captain to captain SA u20 and the Boks.


And in time to take more game time from Eben who needs to play less if he’s going to make it to 2027. More of Eben in the bombsquad please.

4 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
Salmaan Moerat: 'I’ve not really processed the magnitude of leading the Springboks'

He seems like a great guy. One of the most principled and humble people in the SA squad.


I've expressed doubts in the past about whether he'll ever be on the same level as Etzebeth, Mostert, or de Jager, but I really hope he proves me wrong.


Is the thinking that Snyman, Moerat, Nortje, and Etzebeth will likely be contending for the starting spots in 2027? Or is van Heerden developing fast enough to put in a challenge as well?

4 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
The 4 World Rugby law trials to be introduced in the Champions Cup

Lol!

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
The 4 World Rugby law trials to be introduced in the Champions Cup

I have no idea what you’re talking about!

4 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
Why teenager Henry Pollock is 'ready now' to play in new-look England back row

If Pollock is in the squad, who gets left out?


"I think the Eddie Jones style development player approach is whats called for"


(i) Why?

(ii) The churn of players under Eddie Jones was generally considered to be quite a bad thing. Do you want Guy Pepper, Ted Hill, Ben Curry, etc. to give up and go to France like Marchant did?

(iii) England already have a really young squad, and especially a young back row. If they do badly in the six nations Borthwick will probably lose his job, so shouldn't they prioritise winning in the short term and developing the players already in the squad, rather than bringing in newer, younger, guys?

(iv) England have a development tour in June. If you really want Pollock to be in the squad prior to graduating the u20s, why not wait until the summer?

15 Go to comments
L
LE 2 hours ago
Why teenager Henry Pollock is 'ready now' to play in new-look England back row

I think the Eddie Jones style development player approach is whats called for. A chance to show what hes got in training and how quickly he can pick up Englands systems and style

15 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
Should Tom Willis start for England in the Six Nations?

When England's defence was able to get into shape it could be dominant though (especially in the game against NZ). Is the number of tackles really the main issue?


I get that making loads of tackles is tiring, but so is building multi-phase attacks. I'm just worried England would get tired out from attacking, then struggle to get set when they're subjected to counter attacks.

15 Go to comments
f
fl 3 hours ago
Why teenager Henry Pollock is 'ready now' to play in new-look England back row

Earl brings pretty good energy in the first 60 though. He's been England's best forward for ages so really can't see him getting benched.

15 Go to comments
f
fl 3 hours ago
Why teenager Henry Pollock is 'ready now' to play in new-look England back row

CCS is brilliant at dominating off the bench though. Chessum is better at building a solid platform for the backs to play off in the opening 60.

15 Go to comments
