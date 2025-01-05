Ilona Maher makes low-key debut in Bristol Bears defeat

Ilona Maher’s eagerly anticipated debut for Bristol Bears didn’t quite go to plan as the home side fell to a heavy 40-17 defeat against Gloucester-Hartpury at Ashton Gate.

The American superstar and social media sensation entered the match for the final 20 minutes but went that entire time on the pitch without seeing the ball.

Her limited involvement reflected a challenging day for the Bears, who struggled against the reigning Premiership Women’s Rugby champions.

Maher’s debut – her first appearance in 15s rugby since 2021 – started on the right wing before she was moved to the left flank.

Her most notable moment came when she failed in an attempt to dive on a loose ball, which directly led to Gloucester’s fifth try via Mia Venner. The incident spoke to a frustrating afternoon for both the player and her side, with Gloucester’s second-half dominance ensuring they remained in control throughout the match.

Bristol fell short despite tries from Millie David, Alisha Joyce-Butchers, and Sarah Bern. Gloucester-Hartpury were good value for their win, scoring six tries through Emma Sing, Natasha Hunt, Maud Muir, Rachel Lund, Venner, and Georgia Brock; with Sing adding five conversions to seal a convincing victory.

Maher’s debut had drawn significant attention, with a record-breaking crowd of 9,240 fans turning out to watch the 28-year-old Olympic sevens bronze medalist make her Bristol debut. Despite the disappointing result, Maher’s arrival has already made waves off the field, with the Bears reporting a surge in replica shirt sales and a remarkable increase in their social media following.

Bristol head coach Dave Ward, speaking before the match, acknowledged the challenge of integrating Maher into the side mid-season but expressed optimism about her potential impact in the weeks to come.

Maher won an Olympic 7s bronze medal with the United States in Paris and then went on to become the runner-up on Dancing with the Stars, the American equivalent of Strictly Come Dancing.

PWR chair Genevieve Shore said: “We are excited to have Ilona in the PWR at Bristol Bears. We believe she will have an incredibly positive impact on the Bears, PWR and women’s rugby in general. Ilona is such an impressive person and, as we have seen, takes on every challenge presented to her in an incredible way.”