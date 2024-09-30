Western Force sign ‘extremely physical’ former Highlanders midfielder

With next year’s Super Rugby Pacific season rapidly approaching, the Western Force have added more quality to their ranks by signing Sio Tomkinson for 2025. Tomkinson is a former New Zealand U20s representative who also played for the Highlanders and Otago.

Tomkinson has spent the last two seasons playing for Dragons RFC in the United Rugby Championship and the European Rugby Challenge Cup. The 28-year-old crossed for six tries in 24 appearances for the Welsh club.

Having played 43 times for the Dunedin-based Highlanders from 2017 to 2022 – scoring 14 tries during that stint – the midfielder has proven himself a reliable option at Super Rugby level. Tomkinson also played 49 matches for Otago at NPC level in New Zealand.

The Force have been impressed with Tomkinson over the last month as the centre has trained with the squad. Tomkinson has been selected in the squad for their South African tour and has been rewarded with a permanent contract.

“He is a very experienced midfielder and has the ability to play both 12 and 13 for us,” head coach Simon Cron said in a statement. “He’s a brilliant defensive reader and extremely physical in the contact zone.

“We had some in-depth chats with him early on about what he felt he could bring to the team and he’s shown all of those things since arriving. We’re excited to have him on board.

“He’s played over 50 top-level games including another 50 at NPC level, and at 28, he still has plenty of rugby left.

“He’ll help everybody around him to be better. He’s got a good voice on the field and he’s fitting in superbly with the group.”

Tomkinson was always utilised as an outside centre for the Dragons but he also played a bit of No. 12 and on the wing. The New Zealander actually scored a try on the wing in a 33-25 loss to the Lions at Emirates Airline Park in November 2022.

Before that, Tomkinson played six consecutive matches on the right wing for the Highlanders, which included a start in the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Final in June 2021. But, it’s safe to say that his best position is in the midfield.

“I’m very excited to be signing with the Western Force and playing Super Rugby again,” Tomkinson explained. “I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead and can’t wait to rip into pre-season with the lads.

“I’m excited about what they’re building in Perth and thrilled to be part of it moving forwards.”

Tomkinson is the latest recruit for the Force ahead of the 2025 campaign, joining the likes of Wallaby Dylan Pietsch, former All Black Matt Proctor, backrower Vaiolini Ekuasi and towering lock Darcy Swain out west.