12:29pm, 29 April 2020

Head coach Wayne Pivac concedes Wales may still be unable to play at the Principality Stadium when they return to action. The stadium in Cardiff is currently a field hospital, which was opened on April 20 to meet the increased demand for beds during the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wales remain on lockdown after rugby was halted in March with one full round of the Six Nations to play.

There is no timeframe to return and Pivac admitted the side could be left without a venue.

Episode 14 of the Breakdown

“It’ll be nice when we get back there but it’s the sort of thing you have to work from scenario a or scenario b,” he said.

“One would be getting back to play at the stadium, if available, and the hospital could be there if there was a second wave of the virus.

“We’re not sure of the timings and we’re all up in the air, it’ll be a special day when we do get back.

“It’s mind blowing to think a number of weeks ago we were training at the Principality and now they are set up as a hospital. It shows the amazing work by people to make it happen in a short time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It puts it into perspective and rams home the enormity of what we’re dealing with. It is a unique time and it’s amazing to see what has happened in a short space of time.”

Wales are scheduled to visit New Zealand for two Tests in July after a one-off clash in Japan on 27 June.

There is a growing expectation the games will be postponed but Pivac insisted the management and squad are still preparing for the trip.

“They do seem unlikely, as each week goes by it’s more the case. Until those things are postponed we have to prepare as if they are going ahead,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It could be we go to New Zealand a little later in the season. There’s obviously the Scotland game (in the Six Nations) to be completed and that’s an important fixture for a number of reasons.

“You could end up with the New Zealand games plus the Scotland match plus the Autumn (games) over a number of weeks.”

Pivac also revealed “four or five” members of his Six Nations squad had shown coronavirus symptoms but none needed hospital treatment.

He added: “You could be the fittest bloke in the world but this thing is not going to discriminate. We’ve been very lucky no-one has been seriously ill with the virus.”

Meanwhile, Pivac is keen to see the global rugby calendar changed with Wales backing current World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont to stay in position for the next four years.

Voting is currently open, but closes on Thursday, and the WRU revealed their three votes would go to Beaumont ahead of rival Agustin Pichot.

Pivac added: “We have got a great opportunity to look at the global season.

“It has been a very difficult question to answer. The game might look a little different, certainly in the short term.

“The global season is one we would all like to see come under scrutiny and come up with something which is suitable for northern and south hemisphere rugby.”

Press Association