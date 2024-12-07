Watch: New Zealand prodigy Oli Mathis scores bizarre try after referee dropped

New Zealand’s latest prodigy 19-year-old Oli Mathis, who made his debut for the All Blacks Sevens in Dubai last week, showed off an unconventional move to beat France for a try in Cape Town.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hybrid flanker-wing from Waikato scored one of the most bizarre tries in recent memory after the referee was fended off by Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, unintentionally.

The referee copped a stiff arm to the chest, dropping to his knees before bouncing back to his feet bravely. After beating the man with the whistle, McGarvey-Black spun a long ball to Mathis on the left edge who bamboozled the defence after slipping over.

Mathis put on the brakes but fell over, which somehow caused France’s defender to also fall over, before Mathis lept up to scoot down the sideline for the try.

Watch the try below here.



The bizarre try came as New Zealand tried to mount a comeback late against France in the pool stages in Cape Town.

It was Mathis’ second try on the circuit after crossing the chalk last weekend in Spain for his first SVNS try.

ADVERTISEMENT