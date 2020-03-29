Watch: Episode 2 of The Season with Brisbane Boys College 1st XV

28 March, 9:55pm

Produced by Onion TV in partnership with RugbyPass and in association with Brisbane Boys College, Series 6 of the award-winning documentary The Season is here, taking you inside one of Australia’s leading rugby nurseries.

In Episode 2, pre-season comes to a punishing conclusion as the team completes a week-long camp on the Sunshine Coast, before a final trial game shapes the final squad selection. Days out from the opening GPS round, an injury to a key play-caller causes a last minute re-shuffle and the team is presented with their jerseys at School Assembly in front of friends and family.

Round 1 kicks off in perfect conditions at Churchie, but will the new-look backline handle the pressure of the opening round nerves?

