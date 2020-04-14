12:30pm, 14 April 2020

Some of Wasps’ greatest players have shown their support for ex-flanker Tom Rees, who now works as a doctor. The 35-year-old was once tipped to be an England captain but was forced to retire from the game in 2012 at the age of 27 due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Upon retirement, Rees pursued a career in medicine at Imperial College London and now works at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital.

With Britain showing its support for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic, some Wasps legends – from Lawrence Dallaglio and Raphael Ibanez to Trevor Leota – have also passed on messages to their former team-mate, thanking the ex-openside for his work.

Rees made his debut for Wasps in 2003 and went on to play 113 games for them during his career. He also served as club captain between 2009-11 and earned 15 England caps, making his debut in 2007 and representing his country at the World Cup that same year.

Years of injuries, including multiple shoulder operations, meant he earned his last cap in 2008 against the All Blacks, and it ultimately culminated in his retirement.

A starter in the victorious 2007 Heineken Cup and 2008 Premiership finals, Rees’ rugby career was cruelly cut short, but he has now received fond recognition for what he is doing after hanging up his boots.