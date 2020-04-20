6:13am, 20 April 2020

Wales’ Principality Stadium has been transformed into a massive temporary hospital in an effort to help meet the increased demand for beds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stadium has been turned into the the largest temporary hospital in Wales, and the second largest in the UK, going by the name Ysbyty Calon Y Ddraig, or the Dragon’s Heart Hospital.

The facility will provide around 2,000 additional beds, with 750 beds on the pitch and 250 on temporary platforms.

There will also be pharmacy, radiography and laboratory facilities on site, with the first patients expected to arrive in the coming days.

It is hoped that the new facility will also free up space for hospitals to treat patients suffering from other health issues, as the UK continues to struggle to meet the demands brought on by the virus.

Patients will be treated in large tents on the pitch, while some hospitality boxes have also been repurposed.

The nearby Cardiff Blues Stadium will also serve as a rest area for staff along with a reception area for relatives.

Today we officially open Ysbyty Calon y Ddraig – Dragon's Heart Hospital, thank you to @WelshRugbyUnion @principalitysta @cardiff_blues @MottMacDonald @cardiffcouncil @WelshGovernment our community partners, contractors and the trades involved for making this happen, diolch ?? pic.twitter.com/taOzzYAJLK — Cardiff & Vale UHB (@CV_UHB) April 20, 2020

Wales international Jamie Robert, who has been temporarily working in the NHS, will host the official opening on Monday evening, along with a recorded video message from Prince Charles.

A total of 575 people have died from coronavirus in Wales, following the confirmation of a further 41 deaths on Sunday.

Over 16,000 people have died from the virus in the UK.

