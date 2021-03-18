7:04am, 18 March 2021

Wales have made just one change to their side for their Guinness Six Nations finale against France in Paris on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Wayne Pivac has recalled giant lock Adam Beard returning to the starting line-up in the only change from the side that hammered Italy in Rome last weekend.

Wales are four from four in the Championship and top the table heading. Beard, who started the first three matches for Wales, comes back into the starting side alongside captain Alun Wyn Jones.

England World Cup winner Neil Back guests on RugbyPass Offload with Dylan Hartley and Ryan Wilson

Jones, who is the world test record holder with 156 international caps to his name (including nine British and Irish Lion appearances), will make his 148th Wales appearance on Saturday. His Wales caps alone are now equal to the second-highest capped player of all time, Richie McCaw.

Wyn Jones, Ken Owens and Tomas Francis are named again in the front-row for Wales with Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau comprising the back-row.

“We are all looking forward to Saturday and to the finale of the Six Nations,” said Wales head coach Pivac. “We are four from four to date but know this weekend will be a great challenge against a very good French side, but we are looking forward to it.

“We know we need to step up from our previous performances and we want to end the tournament with a performance we know we are capable of.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have had great continuity in selection throughout the tournament and that is shown once again with the selection for Saturday.”

WALES TEAM VS FRANCE:

1. Wyn Jones (34 Caps)

2. Ken Owens (81 Caps)

3. Tomas Francis (56 Caps)

4. Adam Beard (24 Caps)

5. Alun Wyn Jones (CAPT) (147 Caps)

6. Josh Navidi (27 Caps)

7. Justin Tipuric (84 Caps)

8. Taulupe Faletau (85 Caps)

9. Gareth Davies (61 Caps)

10. Dan Biggar (91 Caps)

11. Josh Adams (31 Caps)

12. Jonathan Davies (87 Caps)

13. George North (101 Caps)

14. Louis Rees-Zammit (8 Caps)

15. Liam Williams (70 Caps)

Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee (36 Caps)

17. Nicky Smith (38 Caps)

18. Leon Brown (16 Caps)

19. Cory Hill (31 Caps)

20. James Botham (5 Caps)

21. Tomos Williams (21 Caps)

22. Callum Sheedy (8 Caps)

23. Uilisi Halaholo (3 Caps)

"England were physical, as we expected them to be, but France are still incredibly dangerous"#SixNations #FRAvWALhttps://t.co/x1l8bwa9we — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) March 16, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT