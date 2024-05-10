Semi-final citing hands Toulouse a Champions Cup final headache

Toulouse have been given a pre-Investec Champions Cup final headache as Santiago Chocobares must face a disciplinary hearing 10 days before the French club take on Leinster in the May 25 final at Tottenham.

The Argentine back was a 69th-minute replacement for midfielder Paul Costes but his part in finishing out the 38-26 semi-final victory over Harlequins has now been called into question for a tackle on Luke Northmore, who was quickly substituted following the collision.

A statement read: “EPCR has received a citing complaint against the Stade Toulousain replacement, Santiago Chocobares (No22), arising from his club’s Investec Champions Cup semi-final match against Harlequins at Le Stadium on Sunday.

“Chocobares is alleged to have tackled the Harlequins centre, Luke Northmore (No13), in a dangerous manner in the 74th minute of the match in contravention of law 9.13. The complaint was made by the match Citing Commissioner, Beth Dickens (Scotland).

“Benjamin Rutherford (Ireland, chair), Valeriu Toma (Romania), and Roddy MacLeod (Scotland) have been appointed as the independent disciplinary committee for the hearing which will take place by video conference on Wednesday, May 15.”