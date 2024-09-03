URC statement: Postponement of opening round South African derbies

The new-season United Rugby Championship has encountered an opening round hitch as the scheduled South African derbies have been scrapped and will instead be played in early 2025. All 16 teams in the five-nation tournament won – last season by Glasgow in the June final away to the Bulls in Pretoria – had been pencilled in for action in three weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the September 21 matches featuring the Bulls away to the Stormers in Cape Town and the Lions visiting the Sharks in Durban have been shelved due to a scheduling clash. The Springboks are in action that same day, playing a round five Rugby Championship match away to Argentina, but the Test game isn’t the reason for the URC postponements. Instead, the 2024 Currie Cup final caused the rethink.

A statement read: “Due to a request from the South African Rugby Union (SA Rugby), the round one BKT United Rugby Championship fixtures involving the South African teams will now be moved from the weekend of September 20 to avoid a clash with the Carling Currie Cup final.

“Originally, the DHL Stormers were due to take on the Vodacom Bulls in Cape Town and the Hollywoodbets Sharks were to host the Emirates Lions in Durban on Saturday, September 21. These fixtures will be rescheduled to early 2025.

“The BKT United Rugby Championship is working with SA Rugby, the home teams and host broadcasters, SuperSport, to reschedule these fixtures in order to update ticket holders and supporters as soon as possible.”