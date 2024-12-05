Northern Edition

International

Tyler Ardron – Canada's demise is not all Kingsley Jones' fault

Canada in action against Japan at the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup. Photo: World Rugby.

Former Canada captain Tyler Ardron believes Canada’s decline as a rugby-playing nation in the last decade is not purely down to one man, the outgoing head coach Kingsley Jones.

Ardron believes the issues lie deeper than that, within the Rugby Canada board, and he fears that the team he once led with pride will fail to qualify for a second consecutive Rugby World Cup.

On Wednesday it was announced that Jones, 54, would be stepping down from the head coach role, which he has held since 2017, and the search is now underway to find his successor.

Ardron is enjoying a playing career swansong in Castres in France but hasn’t been involved in Canadian rugby since he made the last of his 38 appearances in the RWC 2023 qualifier defeat to Chile in 2021.

And he says that whilst Jones’ imminent exit was inevitable given he had only won 13 of his 48 Tests in charge, the blame cannot solely rest on the Welshman’s shoulders.

“We could have the best coach in the world there in Canada and with a record like that, you wouldn’t expect someone to stay, that’s the professional sport I have always known. In the world of high performance, changes need to be made when the results are like that, and I am surprised that it took this long,” the 33-year-old said.

“I have never been a guy to hold back any punches, I tell it like it is. The coaches have to be held accountable, but I don’t blame him (Jones) solely for what is happening.”

For Ardron, the Canadian national men’s team’s problems go way back to the departure in January 2016 of Kieran Crowley, who the loose forward describes as “one of the best coaches I have ever worked with”.

Crowley moved on after Canada lost all four matches at RWC 2015, although they could easily have got two wins, suffering a five-point defeat to Italy in Leeds and being victims of the biggest-ever comeback in the tournament’s history, losing 17-15 to Romania in Leicester.

Canada were close to upsetting Scotland the year before and generally, the feeling was that the team could kick on again under former All Blacks full-back Crowley if given the right backing, despite the team slipping down to 18th in the world rankings.

However, Crowley didn’t feel confident that Rugby Canada would press on with the centralised programme that he felt was key to a brighter future and accepted Treviso’s offer to coach in a full-time environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a short interim period under women’s national coach Francois Ratier, Canada appointed Mark Anscombe as head coach at the end of March 2016.

The New Zealander lasted just over 16 months in the job before being sacked and replaced by Jones. Anscombe’s record was worse than Jones’ (W2, D1, L11) and over the last nine years, Canada has sunk to 23rd in the world, touching an all-time low of 24th at one point.

Whoever takes over will have a tough time convincing Ardron – the only Canadian to play Super Rugby (with the Chiefs) – to make himself available for Canada.

“I don’t see any clear path for them to go forward,” the two-time Rugby World Cup participant said.

“They have got a new CEO (Nathan Bombrys) who’s been in there – it’s got to be two to three years – but I have never had a call from them.

“But I’m not going to go begging for a game for them when I have got my life set up so well over here.

“For me, if Castres were playing against Toulouse in the Top 14 and Canada were playing Chile or Portugal, I have only so many games left in my career and it is pretty obvious which one I’m going to choose these days.”

Canada’s 32-strong squad for the November tour to Romania only contained three players playing outside of Canada or in Major League Rugby: Siôn Parry (Ebbw Vale, Wales), Peter Nelson (Dungannon, Northern Ireland) and Nic Benn (unattached, Australia).

But for Canada to have the best possible chance to qualify for the next Rugby World Cup they need their France-based full-time pros like Ardron, Evan Olmstead (Agen) and Matt Beukeboom (Soyaux-Angouleme) to be brought back into the fold.

Three tickets to Rugby World Cup 2027 will be handed out at the end of the Pacific Nations Cup in 2025. With Fiji and Japan already guaranteed their place, only the team that finishes bottom will miss out on the most direct route to Australia.

A repeat of Canada’s last-place finish in 2024 will result in them playing off against the Sudamerica 2025 runners-up – most probably Chile.

The loser of that game still has one final chance of making it to RWC 2027 via the Final Qualification Tournament, the route Canada took to qualify in 2019 when Ardron still wore a maple-leafed jersey.

As things stand, Ardron can see Canada missing out again, even though the tournament has been expanded to 24 teams.

“I am not in the system, so I don’t know what the sentiment with the guys is. I am looking from the outside in but I wouldn’t put any money on it, that’s for sure.”

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NB 30 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

👍

26 Go to comments
N
NB 30 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

No better example of planning for the variables than in the spots I looked at [4,5 and 6] Chris.


During the Ireland series there was a brief crisis with lineout calling. PSDT covered the hole until Ruan Nortje arrived for the RC and suddenly the bleeding stopped.


That is top quality coaching - no fear.

26 Go to comments
N
NB 33 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

He means after the Nienaber hiatus SM.

26 Go to comments
N
NB 34 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

Rassie 65% up to 2019, 85% in his second tenure. 72% overall.


All great teams build a certain mythology around them, none more so than the ABs! I recall we only beat them at their best once out of six attempts with England, but the average margin was only 4 points.


So what makes that difference between winning and losing tight games?


Rassie has obv found the formula, just like Shag and Ted before him.


And in the process he is rotating a huge number of players in key positions. Look at the comp - where NZ have laregly been stuck on Sititi, Vaai and Scooter at 4, 5 and 6, SA are experimenting and still winning! That's no myth, it's rugby fact.

26 Go to comments
G
GG 38 minutes ago
Sir Steve Hansen labels Springboks 'very beatable'

Probably more like beatable, instead of very beatable. This year, and often between WC cycles, Rassie roles the dice by mixing up his squads to build depth and also see how new guys go. When he gets to the ‘big’ games he tends to pick his main guys and a proper bench. What Hansen( struggle to refer to Sir Hansen, as I would then have to refer to Rassie as Meneer) should maybe comment on is the way the Boks are evolving and learning with Tony Brown on board. But always good to hear comments from ex coaches who are not accountable anymore

8 Go to comments
r
rf 47 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

84.6% this 2024 year - 11/13

26 Go to comments
G
GL 1 hour ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

yeah but true

9 Go to comments
D
DJ 1 hour ago
Bok report card: All 51 South Africa players rated for 2024

Obviously very subjective so I'll only give you 49 out of 51 because 2 players ratings are missing...

4 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

Rugbypass & Rugbydatabase both record Rassie's actual win rate at 28/39, or 71.79%.


Your fake percentage of 84.61 adds to the smoke & mirrors & helps perpetuate the MYTH. And illustrates my point, exactly.

26 Go to comments
M
MK 2 hours ago
Tyler Ardron – Canada's demise is not all Kingsley Jones' fault

Jebb Sinclair also played Super Rugby for the Stormers

2 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Yes, no question. Shag needs to move on.

9 Go to comments
C
ChrisP 2 hours ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

84.61%


All sports have uncontrollable variables which can change the course of games.


You have to plan to limit the amount of “luck” required to win closely contested games but even more importantly recognise those moments when they inevitably happen and be able to adjust in real time.


So, to your point, I’m sure Rassie wouldn’t have planned to lose to the ABs in the group stage but his ability to keep the squad motivated and believing they could still go on and win the WC (even though never done before) instilled a character and belief in the players, even in the face of adversity, that can’t be ignored.


Invincibility is a mind set. An idea that when a team goes onto the pitch in any game, they’re thinking “we’ll win.” You could see this in the Arsenal invincible team where players stood in the tunnel waiting to go on to the pitch, looked at their team mates and thought “yeah, we’ve got this.” (Even they got “lucky” against Portsmouth)


If you plan to limit the variables (something Russie does exceptionally well) and luck is on your side you win three in a row by one point. When you plan to limit the variables and luck swings to the other side you lose two games by 1 point each (Ireland and Argentina)


The top end of world rugby is probably the most competitive we’ve ever seen, South Africa, New Zealand, France and Ireland all playing exceptional rugby. Even teams like England, Argentina and the Aussies, despite their inconsistency, have shown they can still win playing classy rugby against the current top four squads.


In such a competitive climate, Rassie has used some old tricks, some new (you show me an international match where a winger has taken a line out throw) in the modern game to keep opponents thinking, adjusting styles (2019 - 2024) but also in the background planned and trained the basics.


Mostly though, yip, every single team faces uncontrollable variables but Rassie has built the character and belief in every player in that squad to think that no matter what, “we can win.” The instilled belief of being unbeatable. No one else is managing that at the moment.


Simple man management is often the hardest task of all (even more so with 51 caps)


Genius (whom I to say), but I think it’s a smidgen disingenuous to write that off as myth.

26 Go to comments
N
NT 3 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen labels Springboks 'very beatable'

AllBlacks could have should have but Boks did have.

8 Go to comments
T
TI 3 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen labels Springboks 'very beatable'

I love the “New Zealand should have beaten them.” part the best. Could, woulda, shoulda now constitutes an empirical argument.


Well, they lost two out of thirteen, both by one point, but they should have been beaten by another team, and all that means, they are very beatable and are beaten on regular basis.


Copium of such potency is the highest form of compliment.


He’s absolutely right about the point, that in an environment with one dominant team, other teams will inevitably close the gap in due time.

8 Go to comments
R
RW 3 hours ago
The 8 teams I predict will make Champions Cup quarter-finals – Andy Goode

World's best player, PSDT?

2 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 3 hours ago
The winners and losers from the Wallabies' Autumn Nations Series

You can have Taavao to go with that other exAB Hodgman. Hows he going?

9 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 3 hours ago
The winners and losers from the Wallabies' Autumn Nations Series

3rd...and thats irrelevant. Tupou isnt half what he could have been.

9 Go to comments
B
BH 3 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen labels Springboks 'very beatable'

Another clickbait article for the Saffa fans to make the rest of us suffer their opinions

8 Go to comments
J
J Marc 4 hours ago
France reject All Blacks bid to host July Test in USA

But not the All Blacks....

54 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Robbed of the World Cup. Good grief Hansen, you’re better than that.

9 Go to comments
