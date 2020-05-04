1:37pm, 04 May 2020

This is why you don’t call out Andy Goode: Former England 10 Goode was recently challenged by his Rugby Pod co-host Jim Hamilton to do the 26 push-ups in 26 seconds challenge in aid of charity.

Not only did Goode blast out the 26 press-ups with ease, he also branded former Scotland secondrow Hamilton’s effort at the same challenge as ’embarrassing’. Goode claimed the challenge was ‘too easy for an athlete like myself’, before nominating David Flatman, John Barclay and Mark Cueto.

The feat comes just a week after RugbyPass revealed that Andy Goode bench pressed 150kg, a figure many questioned on social media. Goode eventually had to resort to requesting the man that spotted him – ex-Worcester Warriors teammate Alex Grove – to testify to the lift. Former British and Irish Lion Rob Henderson suggested that 150kg might have been “the weight under the bar”.

The ’26 in 26′ challenge is all in aid of the Action for A-T and the Sunflower Children’s Action Group. According to Chris Sheasby, the man behind the charity drive: “Many fundraising events in the UK have been postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Whilst we are all hopeful many of these events will go ahead at a later date, many charities across the UK have been left struggling to maintain their services.

“These charities need our support now more than ever. From those supporting children to the elderly, as well as those providing vital palliative care, mental health support, housing, food supplies and more. It’s never been more important to come together and show how much we care.”

To date the 26 in 26 challenge has raised nearly £3,000. You can donate HERE.