Tonga: Road to Japan - the documentary

21 September, 8:32am

RugbyPass went behind the scenes with the Tonga national team as they prepared for the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

We spent a week with the tier two underdogs in the run-up to their World Cup campaign, beginning in Nuku’alofa where they played Western Force and then following them to Auckland where they took on Pacific Island rivals Fiji at Eden Park.

The documentary features skipper Siale Piutau speaking extensively about Tonga’s chances at the World Cup where their pool campaign features games against England on Sunday, France and Argentina.

