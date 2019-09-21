Tonga: Road to Japan - the documentary

  • LIVE
Australia AUS Fiji FIJ
France FRA Argentina ARG
New Zealand NZL South Africa RSA
Auckland AUC 22 Canterbury CAN 32
Otago OTA 35 Taranaki TAR 27
Waikato WAI 24 Hawke's Bay HAW 27
Northland NOR 12 Canterbury CAN 42
Taranaki TAR 17 Bay of Plenty BAY 31
Southland SOU 26 Manawatu MAN 31
Counties COU 13 Auckland AUC 28
Wellington WEL 54 Otago OTA 24
Tasman TAS 21 North Harbour HAR 17
Canterbury CAN 29 Manawatu MAN 32
Hawke's Bay HAW 35 Taranaki TAR 17
Waikato WAI 26 Tasman TAS 35
Southland SOU 42 Counties COU 14
North Harbour HAR 15 Otago OTA 21
Free State CHE 31 Golden Lions LIO 28
Italy ITA Namibia NAM Sun
22 Sep
1:15am
Ireland IRE Scotland SCO Sun
22 Sep
3:45am
England ENG Tonga TON Sun
22 Sep
6:15am
Wales WAL Georgia GEO Mon
23 Sep
6:15am
Russia RUS Samoa SAM Tue
24 Sep
6:15am
Fiji FIJ Uruguay URU Wed
25 Sep
1:15am
Italy ITA Canada CAN Thu
26 Sep
3:45am
England ENG USA USA Thu
26 Sep
6:45am
Argentina ARG Tonga TON Sat
28 Sep
12:45am
Japan JAP Ireland IRE Sat
28 Sep
3:15am
South Africa RSA Namibia NAM Sat
28 Sep
5:45am
Georgia GEO Uruguay URU Sun
29 Sep
1:15am
Australia AUS Wales WAL Sun
29 Sep
3:45am
Scotland SCO Samoa SAM Mon
30 Sep
6:15am
France FRA USA USA Wed
2 Oct
3:45am
New Zealand NZL Canada CAN Wed
2 Oct
6:15am
Georgia GEO Fiji FIJ Thu
3 Oct
1:15am
Ireland IRE Russia RUS Thu
3 Oct
6:15am
South Africa RSA Italy ITA Fri
4 Oct
5:45am
Australia AUS Uruguay URU Sat
5 Oct
1:15am
England ENG Argentina ARG Sat
5 Oct
4:00am
Japan JAP Samoa SAM Sat
5 Oct
6:30am
Auckland AUC Wellington WEL Sat
21 Sep
10:05pm
Northland NOR Bay of Plenty BAY Sun
22 Sep
12:35am
Taranaki TAR Southland SOU Thu
26 Sep
3:35am
Tasman TAS Auckland AUC Fri
27 Sep
3:35am
Bay of Plenty BAY Hawke's Bay HAW Fri
27 Sep
10:35pm
Wellington WEL Northland NOR Sat
28 Sep
1:05am
Canterbury CAN Counties COU Sat
28 Sep
3:35am
Otago OTA Waikato WAI Sat
28 Sep
9:05pm
Manawatu MAN North Harbour HAR Sat
28 Sep
11:35pm
Counties COU Hawke's Bay HAW Thu
3 Oct
2:35am
North Harbour HAR Wellington WEL Fri
4 Oct
2:35am
Bay of Plenty BAY Manawatu MAN Fri
4 Oct
9:35pm
Auckland AUC Southland SOU Sat
5 Oct
12:05am
Otago OTA Canterbury CAN Sat
5 Oct
2:35am
Tonga Road to Japan Documentary

Tonga: Road to Japan - the documentary

RugbyPass went behind the scenes with the Tonga national team as they prepared for the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

We spent a week with the tier two underdogs in the run-up to their World Cup campaign, beginning in Nuku’alofa where they played Western Force and then following them to Auckland where they took on Pacific Island rivals Fiji at Eden Park.

The documentary features skipper Siale Piutau speaking extensively about Tonga’s chances at the World Cup where their pool campaign features games against England on Sunday, France and Argentina.

 

