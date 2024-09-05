Tonga player ratings vs Fiji | Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup

Tonga’s search for a first win in 2024 goes on as they succumbed to a 19-50 defeat at the hands of Fiji in the third round of the 2024 Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ikale Tahi were right in it at 19-19 approaching the end of the first half, having taken full advantage of Adrea Cocagi’s 15th-minute yellow card, which then upgraded to a 20-minute red, scoring three tries to bounce back from 19-0 down while the Fiji centre served his time.

However, Tonga couldn’t live with the pace of a more disciplined Fiji side in the second half in Nuku’alofa, conceding 31 points without reply as Fiji clocked up their highest score against Tonga in the 100-year history of the fixture.

Here is how the Tonga players fared.

TONGA:

1. Jethro Felemi – 5

Only made three tackles and one metre in his 51 minutes on the field. Also spilled the ball in contact which brought an end to a multi-phase move.

2. Solomone Aniseko –5

Had a torrid time at the lineout and was hooked on 51 like the rest of the front row after two consecutive throws went astray. Struggled to make too many dents in the Fijian defence with ball in hand.

3. Ben Tameifuna –6

Typical whole-hearted effort from Tonga’s talisman, who never leaves anything out there on the pitch. Came back well after conceding an early scrum penalty and was in the thick of the close quarters action, even winning a brilliant turnover at the breakdown at the start of the second half.

4. Harrison Mataele – 5

Took a blow to the face from Cocagi’s flailing arm 16 mins in, which got him riled up. But other than, the lock had a quiet 80 minutes on the pitch.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Onehunga Havili – 6

Got through more work than his second-row colleague, carrying for 36 metres before limping off with a leg injury with 47 minutes gone.

6. Tevita Ahokovi – 5

All good blindsides do the unseen work, but Ahokovi took that to the extreme as it is hard to recall too many positive contributions. Barely made any ground with ball in hand and dropped off a couple of tackles.

7. Tupou Ma’afu-Afungia – 6.5

Started well by claiming an overthrown Fiji lineout and took the fight to the opposition throughout. His tally of 13 tackles included some huge hits.

8. Lotu Inisi – 8

At the heart of everything again, and all that was missing was a try. Having seen the way Inisi impacted on the game against Samoa, Fiji tried to shut down his time and space. But the Moana Pasifika powerhouse still thundered his way forward with ball in hand whilst also topping Tonga’s tackle count with 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 1 3 Tries 7 2 Conversions 6 0 Drop Goals 0 86 Carries 123 6 Line Breaks 11 9 Turnovers Lost 17 3 Turnovers Won 7

9. Aisea Halo – 5.5

Grew into the game after putting an early sliced box kick out on the full. Got to rucks quickly and was always alert to exploit any gaps around the fringes.

10. Patrick Pellegrini – 9

His performance today was like chalk and cheese compared to the Samoa match. Pellegrini barely put a foot wrong in an assured performance that showed off his full array of skills. Pellegrini came up with two try assists, both from kicks – one a chip kick over the top and another from a crossfield kick-pass – and also backed himself to give it a go and beat defenders. Such was his confidence, Pellegrini even threw in a goosestep in a 40-metre break near the end.

11. Samuel Tuitupou – 5

Made the cardinal sin of letting the ball bounce from a Fijian clearance, which led to Fiji’s first try. However, he improved as the game went on and produced some good skill to get the ball away to Fine Inisi for Tonga’s second try on the left edge.

12. Fetuli Paea – 5

Chased up Pellegrini’s kick, having made some good hard yards in the build-up, to score Tonga’s first try. But he fell off three tackles, one which cost his side a try, and was intercepted at the death as Fiji reached their half-century.

13. Fine Inisi – 7.5

Made a big impact in attack and defence and was rewarded for his good support play with Tonga’s second try. Did his utmost to match his brother carry-for-carry and tackle-for-tackle.

14. Esau Filimoehala – 5.5

Little room on edge but took some good options and was a bundle of energy when he did get the ball in his hands.

15. Nikolai Foliaki – 5

Unable to command the back field in the early stages and was very rarely seen on the counter. Became busier once he moved to midfield in a backline reshuffle.

Head-to-Head Last 3 Meetings 1 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Average Points scored 22 35 First try wins 100% Home team wins 33%

Replacements

16. Penisoni Fineanganofo –5.5

Made five tackles in the half an hour he was on the field and steadied the lineout.

17. Salesi Tuifua – 5

Other than being turned over at the end, he failed to catch the eye.

18. Brandon Televave –5.5

Put himself about in defence, making seven tackles in 26 minutes.

19. Paea Fono’ifua – 5

Hit a good line and made good yardage after coming on for his first cap with 20 minutes to go.

20. Sosefo Sakalia – 5.5

Over eagerness led to the concession of an offside penalty but put in a good 33-minute shift overall.

21. Siaosi Nai – 5.5

Decent 16-minute cameo on debut. Made 12 metres from two carries.

22. Tyler Pulini – N/A

Struggled to get his hands on the ball in the 15 minutes he was on the field.

23. Latu Akauola – 5

A couple of touches and 20 metres made by the fresh-faced debutant after coming on with 16 minutes to go.