    Tim Swiel held his nerve to score the decisive penalty as the Stormers staged a dramatic late fightback to beat the Lions 39-37 at Ellis Park.

    The Lions had looked set to clinch victory in their Rainbow Cup clash after edging into a 37-29 lead with less than five minutes to play.

    But centre Dan Du Plessis scored a try to round off a brilliant move which began deep in his side’s own half, with Swiel converting to make it a one-point game.

    The Stormers, who trailed 22-15 at half-time, pushed forward once more and were rewarded with the decisive penalty, which Swiel converted from mid-range.

    Swiel’s heroics handed the Stormers their first win in the competition after two defeats, while the Lions have now lost three games in a row.

