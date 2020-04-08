8:00am, 08 April 2020

A highly-rated giant England U20s fullback is among a trio of Leicester Tigers academy products to commit their future to the club.

Tigers revealed they have agreed new deals with Development Squad members, Freddie Steward, Jonny Law and Joe Browning.

The trio, who all featured in the RugbyPass ‘The Academy’ documentary series – graduated from the Tigers Academy in 2019 after featuring in two of the club’s three consecutive Under-18 League title wins and have all represented England at age-grade level.

Six foot five, 101kg fullback Steward has featured on four occasions throughout the 2019/20 campaign in both Premiership and European competitions, including a try in the club’s away win over Calvisano in the Challenge Cup.

The outside-back was also a regular in the England Under-20s squad throughout the recent Six Nations competition.

An injury-plagued season has prevented Browning from making his senior debut, while Law has added to his appearance tally after featuring off the bench during the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy said it was a “boost” to the club to have youngsters of this calibre remaining in Leicester.

“Freddie, Joe and Jonny are all exciting, promising young players and have developed well since stepping up to the senior programme this season,” Murphy said.

“It’s a boost for our group to have not only players, but young men, of their calibre recommit to Tigers and show faith in what we are building here in Leicester.

“The Academy have been successful in recent seasons and we’re excited to see what those young players do as they continue to develop here at Tigers.”

Steward, Law and Browning take the total number of Development Squad players to recommit this year to six after recent renewals for Taylor Gough, Henri Lavin and Thom Smith.

The sextet of youngsters recommitting compliment renewals for internationals Ellis Genge, George Ford and Ben and Tom Youngs, as well as fellow senior squad members Sam Aspland-Robinson, Tom Hardwick and George Worth in 2020.