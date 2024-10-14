Northern Edition

Thursday
15:00
Gallagher Premiership

The TV gimmick that thrust Fraser Dingwall into the spotlight

By Jon Newcombe
Fraser Dingwall made his England debut against Italy earlier this year (Photo by Dan Mullan/ Getty Images)

Those that play with him, coach him, and watch him on a regular basis fully understand Fraser Dingwall’s importance to Northampton Saints. Put simply, Dingwall is the glue that knits the backline together.

Still only 25, Dingwall plays with a maturity beyond his years, bringing the best out of flashier players besides him. He can count himself unlucky to have won just two England caps so far, against the weakest sides in this year’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations, Italy and Wales, despite being named in nine senior squads.

The Cambridge-born player’s under-the-radar profile has possibly worked against him when it comes to Test opportunities but being name-checked by Joe El Abd in the new defence coach’s first media session suggests he could have a big role to play this Autumn, especially with Henry Slade still sidelined with a shoulder injury.

“The 13 is really important in any defensive system,” explained El Abd. “In the last few games, Henry Slade has been really important in that area. Fraser Dingwall will be really important in that area.”

It’s fanciful to think that El Abd became an admirer off the back of a TNT Sports innovation, but the decision to mic up Dingwall during Northampton’s epic 25-21 Premiership final against Bath showed to a wider audience the centre’s communication skills, particularly in defence.

Having tried the experiment with Dingwall, and Bristol’s Steven Luatua before, the broadcaster’s decision to repeat it for the final paid off with both Dingwall and Bath’s Finn Russell providing some insightful in-game commentary, as well as capturing the words of respect exchanged between the teams at the final whistle.

Dingwall’s mic’d up masterclass was definitely not lost on his boss at Saints, Director of Rugby, Phil Dowson, who was delighted to hear that El Abd recognises what he sees on a regular basis.

“I was delighted with that (the name check) because I think sometimes Dingers’ undoubted talents sometimes go under the radar because of the character he is,” Dowson said.

“He is very, very good at making the players around him better and I think that is really obvious in defence in terms of how many shots he makes, how he shuts play down, how he reads the game, how he understands the play, how he brings other people into the game.

“I think that speaks volumes about him and I think it is great to see him being recognised on that big stage.”

As for Dingwall’s TV cameo, Dowson thought it was so good he gave it a second airing during a team meeting.

“We listened to it as a group because it’s the quality of the action, the quality of the communication that leads to an action, which leads to something good happening.

“I think that communication can be ‘blah’ and noise but, actually, the accuracy with which he communicates, who he communicates with and how he communicates is different, I think that was a good example.

“That’s the sort of thing that I am sure Joe is talking about from a defensive point of view – of bringing other people in and making them aware of what is going on.”

Watch the highly acclaimed five-part documentary Chasing the Sun 2, chronicling the journey of the Springboks as they strive to successfully defend the Rugby World Cup, free on RugbyPass TV (*unavailable in Africa)

LIVE

{{item.title}}

B
Bull Shark 7 minutes ago
Will Skelton's loyalty to Wallabies shouldn't discount him from selection

You had me at lmao and lost me a little with Itoje. But you're right. I don't think that Skelton has the engine to haul his 145KG around the park in the modern day test match.


Much better suited to the French game which is all about size and less about cardio fitness.

10 Go to comments
S
SC 9 minutes ago
Five big omissions from the All Blacks XV squad

Billy Harmon is so average. Does not stand out for Canterbury at all.

11 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 11 minutes ago
George Ford the latest England star targeted by French clubs

I hope George Ford moves to France.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 13 minutes ago
Borthwick moves Wigglesworth in England coaching reshuffle

How does one coach remotely?

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 27 minutes ago
'There aren’t many clubs in world rugby have a fan base that big'

I think there are a few clubs in world rugby with a bigger fanbase than Leinster. 🤷‍♂️

1 Go to comments
P
Perthstayer 41 minutes ago
Will Skelton's loyalty to Wallabies shouldn't discount him from selection

Very happy to see Williams made a couple of 1 or 2 metre gainline busts in tight play in 2H of 2nd Bled. His attitude is worth a few kg.

Rodda lifted Williams' quality and I recon Skelton would do likewise.

10 Go to comments
P
Perthstayer 44 minutes ago
Will Skelton's loyalty to Wallabies shouldn't discount him from selection

Grow up

10 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 54 minutes ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

That’s a water pistol. Dont be so dramatic.

42 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 58 minutes ago
'Don't talk to us about player safety': Manu Tuilagi's Top 14 debut controversy

Spot on from Ramos, Alldrit dips massively going into contact and it’s on him!

2 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

"Would be magic for the game if they can elevate them to that next level along with Scotland, England, Aus, and Argentina, would make a really strong world top 10 of two brackets and keep the RWC top 12 berths race competitive"


With 6 pools the top 6 for the RWC 2027 is critical. ARG/SCO/ITA/FIJ/AUS = 6-10. Watch the Italy/Argentina match. Scotland/Australia is more than just a test for this reason also. Australia must win this test to have any chance of a top 6 in a home RWC. Scotland cannot lose for the same reason.

Italy had a famous win against Scotland. But the controlled dominant win against Wales was another step up at least in match management.

636 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

NZ will see whether Italy wave the white flag in Turin. If NZ players mock the Italian captain and vice captain after the final whistle and mocks the crowd in Juventus stadium and the NZ management team double down, then obviously relations would be ruined. The great and humble All Blacks would never mock a team they'd just beaten so you're all good there? 😉 ?

636 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

If France can grow major depth amongst their players in the top 14, D2 and progress their National team around that then The World Cup will sooner or later take care of itself.

If they had got through the knife edge match with SA they would have been extremely difficult to stop on home soil. I genuinely think that SA at QF stage is the only match they could lose.

RWC 2027 is a new beast with a new structure. All the big guns will be top seeds in their pools (6 pools). Nothing is certain but it means the likes of France and Ireland will have an 1/8 final under their belt before hitting the quarters this time. IMO the new 'expansive' game Erasmus is deploying is with France in mind.

636 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 2 hours ago
Former Lions and Ireland captain Ronnie Dawson dies aged 92

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

1 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
Five big omissions from the All Blacks XV squad

He's 29, only 2 years older than Aumua and Samisoni. And 3 years younger that Kurt Ecklund, who comes off the bench behind Riccitelli.


He had a great SR season. Blues scrum, breakdown work and line out were all excellent and he was a big part of that. Riccitelli was easily as good as any other hooker.


He is taller and heavier than both Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche. I'm not saying he is in their league, but his height and weight are no barrier on their own.


I don't think RR would necessarily make the ABs squad if everyone was fully fit. Taylor, Samisoni and Aumua (pending fixing line out throwing issues) are the top 3. But RR would be next in line for me, meaning I think he should be in this ABs squad and should otherwise be starting for the ABs XV.


With only a handful of SR games in 3 years George Bell is in apprentice territory. Was he even second choice for the Crusaders? His line out throwing was possibly the worst in the competition. If there is an injury he could be required to close out a tense test against France or Ireland. That is no place to be learning on the job.


Like so many other selections in these squads, Riccitelli as the 7th choice hooker (or lower??) makes no sense whatsoever.

11 Go to comments
J
JWH 3 hours ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Telling someone to kill themselves over an online rugby debate is a bit much bro. Get off the brandy and cokes g.

42 Go to comments
J
JWH 3 hours ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

It's not pressure, rather underperformance from the bench. Not enough young and hungry guys on the bench who want to make their mark like Sititi. Tuipulotu and Jacobson need to go, they are taking the jersey for granted.

42 Go to comments
J
JWH 3 hours ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

We already have an excess of world class forwards though😭

42 Go to comments
R
RobWhitiora 3 hours ago
Former All Black’s surprise praise for NPC versus Super Rugby Pacific

Im a Hugh supporter of first Grassroots Rugby and second Provincial Domestic Rugby and third the New Zealand All Blacks Rugby

I never supported Super Rugby it took away the very heart of New Zealand Rugby in the heartland being Grassroots Rugby level which covers from the kids and youth to high schools to club rugby that feed into the New Zealand Provincial Rugby level

so the super rugby franchise concept set up back in 1996 when rugby first turned professional a year after the 1995 World Cup in South Africa who won it and the union vs league wars in 1995 as well was like a number of provinces makes up one super province New Zealand have five teams its base on the five main city centres

in NZ it took away the Grassroots and Domestic aspects of New Zealand rugby which is vital that is where history and tradition and local community support it it also took away the competitiveness of the NPC teams and comp and it got weaker and weaker

over time

in 1996 back then it was the super 12 5 New Zealand teams and 3 Australia teams and 4 South Africa teams

before 1996 I was a Hugh supporter of the NEW ZEALAND NPC that was New Zealand Domestic Rugby Championships there were three divisions division 3 had 9 provinces teams division 2 had 9 provinces teams

and division 1 the top division had 9 provincial teams and the log of wood challenges

and promotion and relegation follow with the 3 divisions championships

there were many many ALL BLACKS who were all fully available in all the division one teams they were fully strong provincial teams back then it had a test feel about those games you had up and coming NZ players from the Grassroots rugby playing along side the All Blacks and the fanfare about it was massive it was a tribal feeling to it the All Blacks teams were selected from the division 1 province teams

heres an idea

NZRFU should have made at the time back in 1995 and 1996 to make the NPC all the

provincial teams in the three divisions professional have them professionally set up

each team professionally set up and own by private investors or have wealthy businessman own them and own the stadium Parkes of each NPC team from marketing the merchandise of each team and players and media of each NPC team and then have three professional domestic rugby championships independence from one another and own privately examples like sky sports could own NPC division 1 championship to broadcast division 1 NPC games or fox own NPC division 2 championship to board cast division 2 games or super sports South Africa own NPC division 3 championship board cast those games there's automatic promotion and relegation between the championships there's no bottom team of say division 2 face the top team of division 3 face off all automatic

plus there are salary caps in the three championships each beginning with division three is the lowest then division two is higher and then the top division division 1 is the highest

the log of wood challenges still go ahead

between teams from division 1 2 and 3

to make it more entertaining having All Blacks in all the NPC division 1 teams of 9 provinces

also have international rugby players in there as well imaged having top players from the Wallabies and the Springboks and rugby players around the world say each province team has 6 international players in these division 1 provincial teams

it gives the NEW ZEALAND NPC rugby division 1 championship a NEW ZEALAND rugby and INTERNATIONAL rugby flavour to it these are just ideas I believe it can still happen today Super Rugby Pacific today is no good its struggling no one is interested It struggles in Australia

and as of today 2024 the silver lake deal with the NZRFU and the NZRPA cause a lot of division within New Zealand Rugby and the Pinkerton report saying

the NZRFU cannot support all of NZ rugby and wanting to get rid of the provincial rugby and provincial unions want to form there own competition

Its time for Rugby in New Zealand to do away with the Super Rugby system to fold up and to return to its NPC provincial roots professionalise all the 27 NPC rugby teams make them the rugby franchise and run and fund the NPC

competitions seperate from the NZRFU


and All Blacks made to be available to the NPC teams

11 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Ouch you big meanie! You really know how to cut me deep with your witty burns. 🔥🔥


🫵🏼🤡🔫

42 Go to comments
J
JWH 3 hours ago
Five big omissions from the All Blacks XV squad

Caleb Clarke vanish off the face of the earth or something?

11 Go to comments
