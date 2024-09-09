Northern Edition

The Rugby Championship

Use of the bench hanging over the All Blacks coaches after Cape Town

By Ben Smith
Damian de Allende of South Africa during the Castle Lager Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand at DHL Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Following the 31-27 defeat to the Springboks in the first Test at Ellis Park which featured a final quarter fade, the All Blacks attempted to fix the issue by stacking the bench with more experience.

Three of the most experienced All Blacks in the team, TJ Perenara, Anton Lienert-Brown and Beauden Barrett, were named on the bench along with Luke Jacobson.

In addition, the All Blacks coaches left many of starters up front out on the field longer and even left players on the bench unused.

Ex-All Black fullback Mils Muliaina questioned whether the team needed to take a reactionary approach to counter what the opposition was doing.

“They’re starting to develop sort of guys in certain roles. You talk about the have we got the perfect mix in terms of the loosies? I don’t think we have,” Muliaina said. 

“We’re often reacting to what the other teams are doing. Well, why? Why should we pick a bench to try and counter another bench?

“It’s minute one to 60 to 70, and then bring on [the bench]. What you’ve got to find is your DNA. We know what that is.”

Points Flow Chart

South Africa win +6
Time in lead
32
Mins in lead
35
40%
% Of Game In Lead
43%
65%
Possession Last 10 min
35%
5
Points Last 10 min
0

Reserve lock Sam Darry didn’t see the field in Cape Town, while Asafo Aumua featured 10 minutes in the first half while Codie Taylor underwent injury assessment. He did not return as Taylor played out the second half.

Reserve prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi was given 13 minutes of action while young Crusaders prop Fletcher Newell was only given the last five minutes.

All Black prop Angus Ta’avao weighed on the use of the reserve front rowers and added he’s never experienced such low minutes as a reserve option.

“Not at international level, no,” he said of the limited game time for the bench props. 

“Tyrell and Tamaiti have been playing unreal, but to ask a front rower, scrums, mauls, rucks, getting around the field, they both carry immensely.

“It’s tough to do that for 50-60 plus. Getting into the 70s is a big ask.

“But if you look at the past of the All Blacks, the strength of the bench has been massive. You know, it’s been a big part of our team.

“It’s usually in that last sort of 20 to 15 where impact will come on and sort of change the game. So I’m behind what you’re saying, Mils, is looking at what they do against Australia and maybe changing that up. 

“You both mentioned six-two splits in the past, do we go to something like that.”

