The motivation that convinced Nick Timoney to sign new Ulster deal

Fringe Ireland international Nick Timoney has explained his decision to extend his Ulster deal rather than seek out a new adventure overseas. The 29-year-old back-rower generated interest abroad in his services for the 2025/26 season but has instead decided his future is best served by staying in Belfast until 2027 with a two-year contract extension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Timoney was recently a member of Andy Farrell’s Autumn Nations Series squad but was unable to force his way into the Irish selection and is still without a Test cap since playing against Fiji in November 2022.

However, his international misfortune hasn’t affected his belief that Ulster can achieve under Richie Murphy, who succeeded Dan McFarland at the helm in early 2024. Timoney, the Dubliner who debuted for Ulster in 2017, said: “I’m delighted to sign a new deal.

Springbok coach Nick Mallett reveals what makes Rassie Erasmus so special | RPTV Former Springbok coach and now television analyst Nick Mallett reveals what makes Rassie Erasmus so special. Watch Boks Office on RugbyPass TV now Watch now Springbok coach Nick Mallett reveals what makes Rassie Erasmus so special | RPTV Former Springbok coach and now television analyst Nick Mallett reveals what makes Rassie Erasmus so special. Watch Boks Office on RugbyPass TV now Watch now

“I feel very at home here and believe we have the squad to develop and become better in the years ahead. We have some young talent coming through that adds to our group of experienced players and that is something that both excites and motivates you for the seasons ahead.

“I have said I want to keep progressing as a player and I fully believe I can become the best I can be here at Ulster.”

Leicester Ulster All Stats and Data

Ulster general manager Bryn Cunningham added: “Agreeing terms with Nick before the Christmas period was a high priority for us, and we are delighted that he is fully invested in what we are trying to build here. Nick is one of the most well-rounded back row players in Europe and it has been no surprise to hear about interest in him from other big clubs.

“His journey from the academy, sevens, to playing for the A team and breaking into the senior side has been full of hard work and dedication, and that has helped him develop into the athlete we see today. He is someone that is a standard-setter to those around him and is a very popular member of the senior squad because of the attitude, commitment and leadership he puts in every week, and he will be a key part of this team’s future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Timoney, who has made more than 150 Ulster appearances, produced a player of the match performance in his last outing, skippering his province to their December 28 URC win in Connacht.