16 March, 8:22pm

The SkySports NZ Rugby team analyse round 4 of Super Rugby and are joined live in studio by Chiefs skipper Sam Cane. We also hear from a rather chuffed Tim Mikkelson who is set to become the most capped All Blacks Sevens player.

Catch up on Episode 4 below:

Sign up to our mailing list here and we’ll keep you up to the minute with weekly updates from the world of rugby.