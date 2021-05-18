Eye-tracking technology used to help detect concussion will be trialled in the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition. The technology, known as NeuroFlex, records the horizontal and vertical movement of the eyes, as well as head movement, and generates a report to detect any alterations which could signal the presence of a concussion.
Under a partnership between Neuroflex, World Rugby, New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia, the technology will be tested alongside current head injury assessment (HIA) protocols to determine whether the eye-tracking system could further enhance the HIA process.
World Rugby’s chief medical officer, Dr Eanna Falvey, said in a statement: “As a key element of our progressive approach to injury reduction and management, rugby continually explores and assesses technology developments that could enhance the care of players in our sport, from community rugby to the elite competitions.”
Falvey added the screening “has the potential to boost the identification and management of concussions” by identifying potential abnormalities in eye motion between a player’s baseline and when removed for an HIA assessment.
The round-robin Super Rugby Trans-Tasman tournament, in which the concussion trial will take place, began last week and runs until June 19. It is available to watch via RugbyPass (click here).
