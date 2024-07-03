Steve Boden back in rugby with Coventry

Coventry Rugby have further strengthened their coaching group with the appointment of Steve Boden as first team assistant and academy pathway coach.

The 41-year-old former Doncaster Knights director of rugby joins Cov with immediate effect and will play a full part in pre-season as the club seeks to build on consecutive third-place Championship finishes.

Coventry boss Alex Rae is thrilled to add the former front-rower to his coaching group and believes he will in particular play an important role in further developing the blue-and-whites’ set-piece.

“Steve is someone I’ve known a long time,” Rae said.

“We are really pleased to bring someone into the coaching group of his quality and experience.

“His main responsibility will be the scrum and I truly believe he’s got the potential to be world-class in this area of the game.

“He’s got a proven track record for developing young props and we’re excited to see him get to work with our group.

“We’re also confident he will impact other areas of our game and really add to our already strong coaching team.”

After beginning his playing career at Leeds, ex-hooker Boden appeared 188 times for Doncaster before finishing his time on the field with a stint at the now-defunct Jersey Reds.

Boden then went on to become forwards coach for the Channel Isles-based club before returning to Yorkshire Carnegie in 2016 as head coach.

After helping the Leeds-based outfit to a Championship play-off final in his first season at Headingley, Bowden replaced Clive Griffiths as head coach of the Knights in time for the start of the COVID-affected 2020/21 season.

During his time at the Castle Park helm Boden’s club recorded consecutive third, second and sixth-place Championship finishes.

Cov’s new coach is looking forward to working with his new colleagues and being part of the home team at the Butts Park Arena for the first time.

“I think Coventry is a great club, and it’s exciting for me to be at a place where there’s a true rugby following in the town and it’s really well supported,” he said.

“I specialise in the set-piece and forward stuff but I’ve also been lucky to work with some really good coaches and I’ve picked a lot from them to mix with my own style.

“If I’m brutally honest Coventry is a club that’s really frustrated me during my coaching career because I’ve not had many good experiences here as a visitor. It’s a great place to play because of the crowd and the rugby following.

“I know Alex Rae really well and have a great relationship with him. I also know Gordon Ross and James Scaysbrook and think straightaway we’ve got a really good connection as a coaching group.”