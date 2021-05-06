    England loosehead Joe Marler was one of a number of players that have taken a pop at Warren Gatland’s controversial 37-man British and Irish Lions selection.

    Marler admitted this week to being gutted to have been left out of the squad after he failed to receive an email inquiring about his availability for the tour. Marler had not made himself available for Eddie Jones’ England during the Six Nations, which may have played against his selection.

    And some alternative Lions selections played the ball into his court on Twitter.

    The 30-year-old Tweeted: “Line Of Duty Finale vibe???” in reference to the popular BBC television series whose finale was roundly slammed at the weekend.

    He wasn’t the only blue tick rugby player to have a go at Gatland’s selection. 2009 Lions bolter and former Ireland winger Luke Fitzgerald Tweeted: “Some absolute baffling calls there”

    Before posting: “I’m saving a ‘no Ringrose’ vent for later for those querying”

    While all other home union captains feature – England’s Owen Farrell and Scotland’s Stuart Hogg are included as well as Alun Wyn Jones as tour captain – Ireland skipper Sexton is unable to force his way into the squad, as are Sinckler, Jonathan Davies, Sam Underhill and Josh Navidi.

    Sexton finished the Six Nations strongly but has suffered ongoing concussion problems since.

    Sinckler made his name on the 2017 tour to New Zealand and was viewed as odds-on to be in Test contention once more following a strong Six Nations, yet he is missing.

    Davies was expected to travel to South Africa, especially after Wales team-mate George North was ruled out by a knee injury, but in a surprise move Aki and Harris are preferred.

    Another of Wayne Pivac’s Six Nations champions in Navidi has failed to win a place in the ferociously competitive back row positions, but Jack Conan of Ireland and Scotland’s Hamish Watson are present.

    Underhill missed the Six Nations because of a hip injury but his stopping power in defence was thought to be enough to secure his spot, while Billy Vunipola has paid the price for his poor form.

    Farrell, Dan Biggar and Finn Russell will compete for the fly-half jersey, but Danny Care has failed to make the cut as a bolter.

    additional reporting Press Assocation

