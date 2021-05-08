1:29pm, 08 May 2021

The Sharks made it two wins from two in the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA with a 34-26 success against the Lions.

Jeremy Ward scored the Sharks’ first try in only the third minute, with PJ Botha responding for the Lions as both teams’ mauls caused problems.

Grant Williams and Thomas Du Toit profited from sharper play by the Sharks with further tries and it was 24-12 at half-time after Andre Warner crossed for the Lions just before the break.

The Sharks were down to 13 men for a period after half-time when Du Toit and Fezokuhle Mbatha were both yellow-carded for offences at the ruck but the Lions failed to capitalise on their advantage.

Francke Horn did finally cross for another try but Kerron Van Vuuren added a score for the Sharks to maintain a healthy lead.

Vincent Tshituka ensured the Lions at least finished with a bonus-point try, with the kicking of Curwin Bosch proving a major advantage for the Sharks.