Sevens flyer Corey Toole pens new Super deal

ACT Brumbies have confirmed a one-year contract extension for flyer Corey Toole, securing his services until the end of the 2025 season.

Toole made his Super Rugby Pacific debut in 2023 and has since played 27 matches for the Brumbies, scoring 17 tries.

A regular with the Australian 7s, he also competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where his team placed fourth.

This year the 24-year-old was promoted to the Wallabies squad following a strong season. Toole is eager to continue with the Brumbies and further the Aussie club’s pursuit of a Super Rugby title.

“It’s been a massive year for sure, but returning to the Brumbies has always been on my mind,” said Toole.

“The club has made me feel at home since joining and I’m keen to keep working on my game here in Canberra. Both as a club and individually I feel there has been improvement over the past two years, now that next step is hopefully a Super Rugby title.”

Head Coach Stephen Larkham praised Toole’s growth and his contribution to the Brumbies project, emphasizing his importance to the team’s future success.

“Corey’s rapid rise in the game is extremely well deserved and is a credit to the work he puts in each day.”

“We are very excited to have extended Corey’s time in the ACT and I have no doubt he will be a strong contributor to further success at the Brumbies in 2025.”