  • LIVE
  • PLAYED
  • UPCOMING
Scores
Sorry there are no live games.
See what's coming up.
Racing 92 RAC 30 Saracens SAR 10
Northampton NOR 25 Lyon LYO 14
Connacht CON 23 Montpellier MON 20
Ospreys OSP 13 Munster MUN 32
Clermont CLE 53 Harlequins HAR 21
Leinster LEI Benetton BEN
La Rochelle ROC 12 Exeter EXE 31
Glasgow GLA 13 Sale SAL 7
Bath BAT 16 Ulster ULS 17
Gloucester GLO 20 Toulouse TOU 25
No games this week.
Full schedule >
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Ulster ULS Clermont CLE Fri
22 Nov
2:45pm
Benetton BEN Northampton NOR Sat
23 Nov
8:00am
Saracens SAR Ospreys OSP Sat
23 Nov
8:00am
Toulouse TOU Connacht CON Sat
23 Nov
8:00am
Lyon LYO Leinster LEI Sat
23 Nov
10:15am
Exeter EXE Glasgow GLA Sat
23 Nov
10:15am
Munster MUN Racing 92 RAC Sat
23 Nov
12:30pm
Harlequins HAR Bath BAT Sat
23 Nov
12:30pm
Sale SAL La Rochelle ROC Sun
24 Nov
8:00am
Montpellier MON Gloucester GLO Sun
24 Nov
10:15am
No games this week.
Full schedule >
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Search
Login
Logout
Show scores
 
Back

Scottish Rugby confirm All Blacks Test

Back

Scottish Rugby confirm All Blacks Test

By PA Authors
By Online Editors
By PA Authors By Online Editors

The All Blacks and Argentina will join Japan as Scotland’s opponents in the 2020 Autumn Tests at BT Murrayfield.

Scottish Rugby has confirmed that Gregor Townsend’s side will open the campaign against the Pumas on the weekend of November 6, followed by the previously announced fixture against the Brave Blossoms a week later.

The Scots will finish the series against the world’s number-two ranked side, New Zealand, over the weekend of November 20.

BT Murrayfield is already a 67,000 sell-out for 2020 Calcutta Cup match against England on February 8 in the Guinness Six Nations and head coach Townsend is relishing the challenges in the year ahead.

He said: “Representing your country is the pinnacle of the sport and in 2020 we will have opportunities to pit ourselves against some of the world’s leading teams.

“To host Argentina, Japan and New Zealand at BT Murrayfield following our games against England and France in the Six Nations provides fantastic competitive challenges which we look forward to seeing our players embrace.”

Scotland’s Autumn Test opener against Argentina will be the 19th meeting between the sides, who have won the fixture nine times apiece.

The Scots have triumphed in the last five encounters, however – the 2016 win sandwiched by home-and-away doubles in 2014 and 2018.

Scotland fans will remember the 28-21 defeat to Japan in the World Cup Pool A decider in Yokohama, which saw Townsend’s side exit the competition.

The final Autumn Test against New Zealand will be the first meeting between the sides since Scotland came close to a historic first win in 2017, only to lose 22-17.

Watch: John Dobson talks Super Rugby pre-season

Video Spacer

Sign up to our mailing list here and we’ll keep you up to the minute with weekly updates from the world of rugby.

    Scottish Rugby confirm All Blacks Test