Scottish Rugby confirm All Blacks Test

18 November, 9:02am

The All Blacks and Argentina will join Japan as Scotland’s opponents in the 2020 Autumn Tests at BT Murrayfield.

Scottish Rugby has confirmed that Gregor Townsend’s side will open the campaign against the Pumas on the weekend of November 6, followed by the previously announced fixture against the Brave Blossoms a week later.

The Scots will finish the series against the world’s number-two ranked side, New Zealand, over the weekend of November 20.

BT Murrayfield is already a 67,000 sell-out for 2020 Calcutta Cup match against England on February 8 in the Guinness Six Nations and head coach Townsend is relishing the challenges in the year ahead.

Huge news coming out of Saracens. Chairman Nigel Wray has said he is taking 'full responsibility' as the club opt not to contest salary cap punishment. https://t.co/WChWPCNiqv — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) November 18, 2019

He said: “Representing your country is the pinnacle of the sport and in 2020 we will have opportunities to pit ourselves against some of the world’s leading teams.

“To host Argentina, Japan and New Zealand at BT Murrayfield following our games against England and France in the Six Nations provides fantastic competitive challenges which we look forward to seeing our players embrace.”

Scotland’s Autumn Test opener against Argentina will be the 19th meeting between the sides, who have won the fixture nine times apiece.

BREAKING | All Blacks and Argentina will join Japan as Scotland’s opponents in the 2020 Autumn Tests at BT Murrayfield.#AsOnehttps://t.co/V58VygP0UW — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 18, 2019

The Scots have triumphed in the last five encounters, however – the 2016 win sandwiched by home-and-away doubles in 2014 and 2018.

Scotland fans will remember the 28-21 defeat to Japan in the World Cup Pool A decider in Yokohama, which saw Townsend’s side exit the competition.

The final Autumn Test against New Zealand will be the first meeting between the sides since Scotland came close to a historic first win in 2017, only to lose 22-17.

Watch: John Dobson talks Super Rugby pre-season

Sign up to our mailing list here and we’ll keep you up to the minute with weekly updates from the world of rugby.