Saracens finalise Harry Wilson signing
RFU Championship 2023/24 Dream Team forward Harry Wilson is on the verge of securing a move to Saracens.
The versatile loose forward who can play lock, blindside or number was an ever-present starter for Doncaster Knights last season, scoring four tries.
Wilson, 27, spent a couple of years in Gloucester’s senior academy before taking in spells in the Championship Hartpury RFC, London Scottish and Ampthill.
The former England U18 international was also a member of the Hartpury University BUCS Super Rugby side that won three titles in a row, captaining them to victory in his final year.
Wilson will become Saracens’ seventh external signing with props Fraser Balmain, Rhys Carre and Phil Brantingham already added to the pack and Super Rugby duo, fly-half Fergus Burke and centre Sam Spink and former Newcastle fly-half Louie Johnson bolstering the back line.
