Sale Sharks warned to expect 'horrible' experience against URC big dogs

Sale boss Alex Sanderson has warned his players to expect a “horrible” experience when they open their Investec Champions Cup campaign against Glasgow Warriors, the United Rugby Championship champions, at the Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday.

Sanderson did not pull his punches when giving his verdict on the welcome the Glasgow players give the opposition on the pitch and said: “It is horrible on the field – horrible. They are so abrasive, chopsy and aggressive, and we have to match them – not for the chopsyness – but go up there and not get bullied.

“They (Glasgow) are a brilliant team. The Scotland team (national team) is performing the best ever in the history of Scottish teams. This Glasgow team has lost one game this season, champions of the URC – how good is that to challenge you? I have been there before as a coach, and it is a nice little stadium.”

Sale’s 39-25 Premiership win over Leicester showed their attacking power when given front-foot ball by a pack that has always prided itself on being confrontational, which is exactly what will be required against an international-heavy Glasgow outfit.

Sanderson blooded young players in the Champions Cup last season, but with a daunting run of fixtures in the competition involving Glasgow, Racing 92, the Stormers, and then home to Toulon, the director of rugby is going to change his attitude.

“There were factors that dictated selection last season on the back of 15 games post the World Cup and we had no option but to rotate the squad,” said Sanderson. “We learnt a lot about the squad, and this year we have had an influx of injured players, and we are going for it. It’s the first time we have had a squad like this, and we want to pick the strongest team we can.

“There is the need to give players their mandatory break, but we are going for both competitions – the Premiership and Champions Cup – this season.”

Glasgow’s artificial pitch has attracted mixed reviews over the years, and Sale have prepared by training on a 4G surface, although Sanderson is wary of using it too often as it can have a detrimental effect on some players. He explained: “We have been training on a good 4G pitch, but we do not tend to do the main running sessions on the surface because the changing from different pitches can have an influence on the number of our injuries.

“Last year we had 18 players out injured because the pitches were so wet and kept going onto 4G, and the muscles can’t accommodate the changes. We scrum on it because it has a big effect in terms of keeping your feet in the dirt. You can move your feet and adjust on grass – you can’t on 4G.”

