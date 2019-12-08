  • LIVE
  • PLAYED
  • UPCOMING
Scores
Sorry there are no live games.
See what's coming up.
Sale SAL 20 Exeter EXE 22
Toulouse TOU 23 Montpellier MON 9
Gloucester GLO 26 Connacht CON 17
Munster MUN 10 Saracens SAR 3
Ospreys OSP 19 Racing 92 RAC 40
La Rochelle ROC 24 Glasgow GLA 27
Ulster ULS 25 Harlequins HAR 24
Northampton NOR 16 Leinster LEI 43
Lyon LYO 28 Benetton BEN 0
Bath BAT 17 Clermont CLE 34
No games this week.
Full schedule >
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Racing 92 RAC Ospreys OSP Fri
13 Dec
2:45pm
Harlequins HAR Ulster ULS Fri
13 Dec
2:45pm
Connacht CON Gloucester GLO Sat
14 Dec
7:45am
Benetton BEN Lyon LYO Sat
14 Dec
7:45am
Montpellier MON Toulouse TOU Sat
14 Dec
10:00am
Saracens SAR Munster MUN Sat
14 Dec
10:00am
Leinster LEI Northampton NOR Sat
14 Dec
12:15pm
Glasgow GLA La Rochelle ROC Sat
14 Dec
12:15pm
Exeter EXE Sale SAL Sun
15 Dec
8:00am
Clermont CLE Bath BAT Sun
15 Dec
10:15am
No games this week.
Full schedule >
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Search
Login
Logout
Show scores
 
Back

Sale vs Exeter LIVE

Back

Sale Sharks vs Exeter Chiefs LIVE - Heineken Champions Cup

Follow all the action on the RugbyPass live blog from the Heineken Champions Cup match between Sale Sharks and Exeter Chiefs at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Keep up to date with the latest score, stats and join the conversation from anywhere in the world in our Live Match Centre (CLICK HERE).

Exeter Chiefs are the only club with a maximum haul of 10 match points as they go into the first of two battles with Premiership rivals Sale Sharks – currently second in Pool 2.

Sunday sees a much-anticipated clash of two Gallagher Premiership Rugby sides, as Exeter Chiefs travel to Sale Sharks. Both sides are riding high domestically, and Chiefs are still unbeaten in Pool 2.

Frenchman Mathieu Raynal will oversee the match.

Fourteen of the 20 competing clubs have already registered at least one win during the initial rounds and the five pools are so well balanced that every match point will matter as the road to the 2020 Marseille finals becomes clearer.

Sign up to our mailing list here and we’ll keep you up to the minute with weekly updates from the world of rugby.

    Sale Sharks vs Exeter Chiefs LIVE - Heineken Champions Cup