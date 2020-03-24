Join our mailing list now! Join our mailing list now!
Internationals    

Rugby Explorer | Italy

Internationals    

Missing rugby? Keen to see the world from the confines of your own home? Watch our RugbyPass original series, Rugby Explorer, as former Scotland international Jim Hamilton travels the globe to find out how rugby is played worldwide.

In this episode, Jim travels to Rome where he meets up with an old friend and Italian legend before receiving some gladiator training.

From there, he heads into the rugby heartland of the country to visit the nation’s most successful club, Treviso, ahead of their European Challenge Cup clash against Grenoble.

Sign up to our mailing list here and we'll keep you up to the minute with weekly updates from the world of rugby.

Search Loading