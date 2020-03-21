Join our mailing list now! Join our mailing list now!
Rugby Explorer | Hong Kong

Missing rugby? Keen to see the world from the confines of your own home? Watch our RugbyPass original series, Rugby Explorer, as former Scotland international Jim Hamilton travels the globe to find out how rugby is played worldwide.

In this episode, Jim is given a tour of the city before meeting up with his old friend Jed, who gives him the lay of the land and explains the history of rugby in the city.

The journey continues as Jim visits a fortune teller, joins a women’s dragon boat team, drinks some snake’s gallbladder, lights up Hong Kong with his karaoke skills, and takes part in a Hong Kong rugby training session.

His trip coincides with a visit from the Sunwolves, who take on the Stormers in a thrilling encounter in the first-ever Super Rugby match in the city.

