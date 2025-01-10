Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle have a replacement for Teddy Thomas

With Teddy Thomas leaving for Stade Toulousain in the next season, Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle has finally found and signed a suitable replacement with Davit Niniashvili set to join them in June, as RugbyPass had previously reported.

The Georgian international has finally made a decision about his future and chose Stade Rochelais as his next club. RC Toulon and a couple of others failed to reach an agreement with the outside back, losing the bidding race to acquire his services.

Niniashvili moved to France in 2021 to join Lyon Olympique Universitaire as an academy prospect signing, just one year after making his Test Match debut for the Lelos. He quickly made his way into Lyon’s starting team and would play a vital role in guiding them to their first and only European glory, the 2022 EPCR Challenge Cup.

In the four seasons he spent in Lyon, the outside back scored 25 tries and was hailed as one of the best players in his position, winning several Ligue Nationale de Rugby accolades.

As LOU failed to convince Niniashvili to sign a contract extension, the Georgian was allowed to find a new club, with La Rochelle immediately making a bid to land the 22-year-old. After five months of intense negotiations, a deal was finally struck in the first days of 2025.

Niniashvili’s decision was made based on Stade Rochelais’ chances of challenging for the Top 14 and the EPCR Champions Cup titles. With Nolann Le Garrec also announced as a future La Rochelle player, the club is still looking to add a couple more powerhouses to their ranks.

With the Men’s Rugby World Cup European qualification starting in February, the Georgian firecracker will join Richard Cockerill’s Lelos setup fully focused and ready to help his country add a 17th title to their trophy cabinet.

As reported by the Georgian outlet Free Rugby.ge, Niniashvili penned a two-year contract and will remain a La Rochelle player until 2027.

