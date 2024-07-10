Select Edition

International

Rhys Webb dealt career-ending doping ban

By Josh Raisey
Rhys Webb at the end of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Italy and Wales at the Olimpic Stadium (Stadio Olimpico) in Rome, Italy, on March 11, 2023. (Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Former Wales scrumhalf Rhys Webb has been handed a four-year ban by the French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD) after testing positive for human growth hormone (HGH).

The 35-year-old joined Pro D2 outfit Biarritz last summer but was provisionally suspended just days into the new season after returning a positive test.

An investigation was launched, with the 40-cap Welshman’s A and B samples both testing positive.

Webb’s Biarritz career only lasted one game, which saw him score on debut against Colomiers.

He has now been banned for four years, ending in 2027, which will very likely end his professional playing career as he will be 38 by the time he is permitted to play again.

The document issued by the AFLD confirmed that Webb is prohibited from the following:

“To participate, in any capacity whatsoever, in a competition authorized or organized by an organization that is a signatory to the World Anti-Doping Code or one of its members, by a professional league or an organization responsible for international or national events that are not signatories, by a sports federation, or giving rise to the award of prizes in cash or in kind.

“To participate in any activity, including training, training or exhibitions, authorized or organized by an organization that is a signatory to the World Anti-Doping Code or one of its members, by a professional league or an organization responsible for international or national events that are not a signatory, or by a sports federation, a professional league or one of their members, unless these activities are part of recognized education or rehabilitation programs related to the fight against doping.

“To exercise the functions of management staff or any administrative activity within a sports federation, a professional league, an organization that is a signatory to the World Anti-Doping Code or one of their members, as well as those of a sports educator defined in Article L. 212-1 of the Sports Code.

“And to take part in any sporting activity involving national or international level athletes and financed by a public person.”

Comments

1 Comment
B
Barry 23 mins ago

Doping just to cut it in the French 2nd Division!?

I remember he set up a business/coaching venture focused around performance and strength conditioning. Looks very silly now.

Total plum.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Barry 23 minutes ago
Rhys Webb dealt career-ending doping ban

Doping just to cut it in the French 2nd Division!? I remember he set up a business/coaching venture focused around performance and strength conditioning. Looks very silly now. Total plum.

1 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 36 minutes ago
Will Noah Lolesio be spat out of the Wallabies' revolving fly-half door?

He’s frustrating. He must know he has 3/4 matches to either nail the role or possibly lose it forever. That sort of pressure will make him or break him. Fingers crossed it’s the former

7 Go to comments
J
Johann 43 minutes ago
Schalk Burger responds to 'broken record' criticism of Bok tactics

Mr. Williams, as an ancient myself who played with other ancients. I was once made to scrum at prop weighing just over 78kg’s and another time at tighthead weighing less because there were no reserves. That's dangerous. Brian Moore jumped on your train Matt, and he forgot that the England pack outweighed us in the RWC game. But who cares right if it ain't wearing green and gold right Matt? Also Matt, there weren't 14 forwards on the field only 8, which is standard. But, Brian Moore's England boasted 9 forwards on the park against Japan. Against the most diminutive pack of forwards. No problem hey Brian, Mr. Williams et al.? Discriminatory rugby against shorter, and lighter guys . The bullies from England hey Matt. Now, discrimination against backs….. Matt, rugby is about creating mismatches. So when Jonah Lomu steps Brian Moore is it disrimination against the fatties. I ask as a person who was a fat teenager? Could Iitigate against those wings who used to round me on the pitch? Do you think I might win my case Matt? Was Lomu discriminating against Rory Underwood when he trucked over him? On account of his size. Rory being a Brit and culturally smaller you know Matt? NZ have always had discriminatory wings in the same vein as Lomu that discriminate against smaller opposition. It dates back to your days Matt. Guys like BG Williams, Lomu, The Bus and Rokocoko are all guilty of discrimination against smaller, slower, fatter, less fit players. Victor Matfield discriminates against shorties and Joe Marler against skinny fellows.

15 Go to comments
P
Patrick 1 hours ago
Hitting joints and closing doors: How South Africa rumbled Ireland's lineout

Hello all. I went into this story very skeptical about the Ireland lineouts, and what was to come against this class Boks unit. James Tracy tried to calm be down. Then got a text from another former Test hooker, who said Kelleher is in for ‘a very tough’ day in Durban. I’m siding that way, again. Would be interested to get your thoughts on how that set-piece will go 👍

4 Go to comments
f
finn 1 hours ago
Hitting joints and closing doors: How South Africa rumbled Ireland's lineout

““I think they’ll win, in Durban, with a 9/10 or 10/10 performance. Sounds a lot, but we know they are capable. Ireland’s first half, last week, if they could rate it, they’d give themselves 3/10. They know that’s not going to cut it.”” this is a fair assessment, or at least it would be if we weren’t factoring in injuries. Ireland don’t have great depth compared to the other top 5 teams, so could struggle to perform as they should this weekend.

4 Go to comments
D
Dan 1 hours ago
Josh Ioane becomes the latest All Black to agree move to Ireland

Why wouldn't he leave. Gets to play for a living wage, in a packed stadium, higher quality rugby in a much better comp than you’ll ever find the SH and supporters who actually support their team by buying mafch tickets and caring about the sport and it’s players. Be criminal not to bail out of middle earth with that criteria met.

4 Go to comments
T
Turlough 2 hours ago
Ireland provide crucial update amid fears of extensive injury list

That’s fine. That’s enough to have a decent crack at SA. Last game of season, everything can go into the fire.

4 Go to comments
r
rory 2 hours ago
The ‘slow poison’ that Rassie Erasmus loved about his Springboks

What pleases one is the respect for each other in the comment section. Ireland have been on top of their game for a few years now and it was a real pity that the Boks could not meet them in the WC final. Although Boks Vs ABs is as good as it gets. Interesting to see the development and evolving regarding the SA backs and looking forward to see how it plays out come the rugby championships. Somehow I think the Boks will still like to keep it tight. The try Murray scored as the pod attacked from the halfway line was sublime. The Boks can expect more of this with variations. James Lowe always such a stalwart who gives100% every match must have had a dreadful night. Poor man. Hopefully we see a proper test with limited mistakes, each team playing to it's strengths and no card ot TMO interference

10 Go to comments
D
David 2 hours ago
Josh Ioane becomes the latest All Black to agree move to Ireland

Ireland have been mining (poaching) the Chiefs backs for a long time. Three former Chiefs made the W Cup team of the tournament, (Lowe, Ake and Big Ben for Tonga) players who were not considered good enough to make the ABs. No wonder they took the money and a better chance of playing Int. rugby.

4 Go to comments
T
Toaster 2 hours ago
Josh Ioane becomes the latest All Black to agree move to Ireland

There’s their next first five 😂 JGP Ioane Bundee Nankivell Lowe Hansen Carbery Go on do it!!

4 Go to comments
R
Rob 3 hours ago
Schalk Burger responds to 'broken record' criticism of Bok tactics

1. It’s within the laws 2. Nothing stopping the opposition from doing the same. 3. The sport has changed and can’t be compared with other eras, just like we can’t realistically pick a world XV across generations.

15 Go to comments
T
Toaster 3 hours ago
England expose All Blacks' vulnerability and should strive to level Series

Actually a good summary from Gregor Paul for a change and I agree Very good points about the second test syndrome In 2014 a stacked side win by 5 and 1 points in test 1 and 2 In fact the ABs have had a margin of 0-3 points in their last five games against England with an additional 12 point loss of course This match will be no different with I expect largely the same personnel Razor and co seemed naturally relieved last week but I hope they have really focused the team this week If we don’t improve we will lose regardless

2 Go to comments
A
Adrian 3 hours ago
Will Noah Lolesio be spat out of the Wallabies' revolving fly-half door?

Thanks Nick. My views exactly. I’ d still keep him for game 2, but he's just as I always thought…a passer or kicker, not a thinker. Having ball players White inside him and Simone outside of him at the Brumbies probably stymied his development, but really, if he's a thinker he should be able to do it, now that he is “allowed “ The reason I’d keep him for game 2 is for team stability. I think that Lynagh is much more of a managing 5/8, with all of the skills. His kicking is sweet and long, and delivered off the tee under pressure…unlike Lolesio. It’s a shame and all, given that the guy is a good footballer, but Lynagh is better. I’d bring Lynagh on a bit earlier in game 2, to give him time with Gordon. I hope (and assume) they'll keep up the possession game and speed up the ball delivery. Gaps will open and/or the backs will be ready as Lynagh, Wright, Dungunu, Kelleway and to some extent Flook showed in Game 1.

7 Go to comments
m
mitch 3 hours ago
Will Noah Lolesio be spat out of the Wallabies' revolving fly-half door?

One of the players said this week that Schmidt wanted them to be kicking to the wide channels so hence why I don’t thing he was too upset. Of course you’re right quick pass to Wright and support and you score all day long.

7 Go to comments
M
Mitch 3 hours ago
Will Noah Lolesio be spat out of the Wallabies' revolving fly-half door?

If Joe coaches the Wallabies beyond the Lions series, I think Tom Lynagh will be his preferred #10.

7 Go to comments
B
BeegMike 3 hours ago
Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey

Selective memory seems to be a big issue up North

89 Go to comments
L
Lloyd 3 hours ago
Wallabies far from perfect but ‘stressful’ Schmidt era starts on winning note

Good to read mature/perceptive analysis. Thank you sir. Look forward to watching the game to game improvements. Like this game brought out: clean ball presentation, organised pods, well structured rucks, constant scanning, positional accuracy, threat presentations, connectivity, spatial awareness, clean/simple/fast set pieces…above all minimised chaos. Like to add my 2cents: The Tom Wright try was manufactured over time. By constantly returning kicks wth kicks to lay a foundation of predictability. This caused the mother of all assumptions by the opposition who basically switched off and started jogging back/sideways for a probable line-out. Nek minit, our man senses the lack of urgency and took full advantage.

6 Go to comments
N
NeilB_Denver 3 hours ago
England expose All Blacks' vulnerability and should strive to level Series

On the negative side, Robertson, given he knew all about the rush D England would bring and had plenty of England footage to reference in preparing his team, didn’t really do that well at dealing with England’s blitz. But on the positive - and credit it to him it being his first game in charge, he made some decisive, tactical calls when he realized something different was needed and which ultimately, got him his first win. England know all too well about coaches who don’t have a plan B in their pocket and keep doing the same thing with the same players over and over in the hope it will eventually work. That Robertson didn’t shows good decision making on his part. As Tony Soprano once said, more is lost through indecision than wrong decision.

2 Go to comments
B
BeegMike 3 hours ago
Andy Farrell to reach major milestone in Springbok rematch

Those are impressive stats. You have to go as far back as 2021 to see Ireland losing two games in a row. It is going to take something special from the Boks to make that happen again.

2 Go to comments
B
BeegMike 4 hours ago
Schalk Burger responds to 'broken record' criticism of Bok tactics

Agree with Schalk, this guy is starting to embarrass himself. He has a Springbok issue not a 6-2 issue. If he had a true issue with 6-2, he would have been as critical about it when Ireland tried it too. Selective memory makes you look stupid.

15 Go to comments
