Rhys Webb dealt career-ending doping ban

Former Wales scrumhalf Rhys Webb has been handed a four-year ban by the French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD) after testing positive for human growth hormone (HGH).

The 35-year-old joined Pro D2 outfit Biarritz last summer but was provisionally suspended just days into the new season after returning a positive test.

An investigation was launched, with the 40-cap Welshman’s A and B samples both testing positive.

Webb’s Biarritz career only lasted one game, which saw him score on debut against Colomiers.

He has now been banned for four years, ending in 2027, which will very likely end his professional playing career as he will be 38 by the time he is permitted to play again.

The document issued by the AFLD confirmed that Webb is prohibited from the following:

“To participate, in any capacity whatsoever, in a competition authorized or organized by an organization that is a signatory to the World Anti-Doping Code or one of its members, by a professional league or an organization responsible for international or national events that are not signatories, by a sports federation, or giving rise to the award of prizes in cash or in kind.

“To participate in any activity, including training, training or exhibitions, authorized or organized by an organization that is a signatory to the World Anti-Doping Code or one of its members, by a professional league or an organization responsible for international or national events that are not a signatory, or by a sports federation, a professional league or one of their members, unless these activities are part of recognized education or rehabilitation programs related to the fight against doping.

“To exercise the functions of management staff or any administrative activity within a sports federation, a professional league, an organization that is a signatory to the World Anti-Doping Code or one of their members, as well as those of a sports educator defined in Article L. 212-1 of the Sports Code.

“And to take part in any sporting activity involving national or international level athletes and financed by a public person.”