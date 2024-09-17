Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
58 - 19
FT
30 - 17
FT
50 - 5
FT
22 - 3
FT
43 - 34
FT
40 - 40
FT
28 - 15
FT
45 - 17
FT
17 - 24
FT
27 - 49
FT
Today
03:05
Friday
03:05
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:45
Friday
14:45
Postponed
 
Postponed
 
Friday
21:05
Friday
22:05
Friday
23:35
Saturday
01:45
Saturday
03:00
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
14:35
Saturday
14:45
Saturday
17:00
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
22:05
Saturday
22:05
The Rugby Championship

Rassie Erasmus makes 10 changes to Springboks team to face Argentina

By Liam Heagney
The Springboks line up before a recent match against the All Blacks (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

Rassie Erasmus has named a Springboks team to take on Argentina away this Saturday in The Rugby Championship that has 10 changes from the XV that defeated the All Blacks last time out. South Africa were 18-12 round four winners over New Zealand in Cape Town on September 7, leaving them needing just three match points from their remaining two matches to clinch the Championship title for the first time since 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

With an eye on the campaign-ending home fixture against Los Pumas in Nelspruit on September 28, Erasmus flew out to Argentina via Brazil last Saturday with a squad of 28 players, leaving behind DHL Stadium starters such as the rested Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe and Pieter-Steph du Toit along with the injured Grant Williams.

Erasmus and co will fly to Santiago del Estero, next Saturday’s match venue, on Wednesday and ahead of that internal flight from Buenos Aires, he has confirmed a team selection where Jessie Kriel, Handre Pollard, Ox Nche, Ruan Nortje and Jasper Wiese are the five players retained. He has also tweaked the bench, naming six forwards on this occasion, one more than last time out.

Video Spacer

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV

The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, can be watched on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV

The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, can be watched on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

A statement on sarugby.co.za read: “Salmaan Moerat (lock) leads a new-look team in a match which would see the Boks claim the Championship title for the first time since 2019 should they avoid defeat by the in-form Pumas. The five players retaining their starting places from the team that defeated New Zealand in Cape Town are Ox Nche (prop), Ruan Nortje (lock), Jasper Wiese (No8), Handre Pollard (fly-half) and Jesse Kriel (centre).

“Lukhanyo Am (centre) and Malcolm Marx (hooker) are moved from the bench to a starting position from that match 23, while Eben Etzebeth (lock) goes the other way to join the retained ‘Bomb Squad’ of Vincent Koch, Gerhard Steenekamp (both props), Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith (both loose forwards) and Jaden Hendrikse (scrum-half).

Fixture
Rugby Championship
Argentina
17:00
21 Sep 24
South Africa
All Stats and Data

“Jan-Hendrik Wessels (hooker) and Manie Libbok (utility back) come in to complete a bench once again consisting of six forwards and two backs. Etzebeth will equal Victor Matfield’s Springbok record of 127 Test appearances if he takes the field.

“Returning to the starting line-up after previously appearing in the competition are: Aphelele Fassi (full-back), Kurt-Lee Arendse and Makazole Mapimpi (wings), Cobus Reinach (scrum-half), Ben-Jason Dixon and Marco van Staden (loose forwards) and Thomas du Toit (prop), along with Moerat.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Springboks (vs Argentina, Saturday):
15 – Aphelele Fassi (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 7 caps, 15 points (3t)
14 – Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls) – 20 caps, 85 points (17t)
13 – Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles) – 75 caps, 80 points (16t)
12 – Lukhanyo Am (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 38 caps, 35 pts (7t)
11 – Makazole Mapimpi (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 44 caps, 150 points (30t)
10 – Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers) – 75 caps, 739 points (7t, 100c, 163p, 5dg)
9 – Cobus Reinach (Montpellier) – 35 caps, 65 pts (13t)
8 – Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks) – 29 caps, 5 points (1t)
7 – Ben-Jason Dixon (DHL Stormers) – 4 caps, 5 points (1t)
6 – Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls) – 22 caps, 10 pts (2t)
5 – Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls) – 4 caps, 0 points
4 – Salmaan Moerat (captain, DHL Stormers) – 9 caps, 0 points
3 – Thomas du Toit (Bath) – 20 caps, 0 pts
2 – Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) – 71 caps, 100 points (20t)
1 – Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 35 caps, 0 points

Replacements:
16 – Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls) – 2 caps, 5 points (1t)
17 – Gerhard Steenekamp (Vodacom Bulls) – 6 caps, 0 points
18 – Vincent Koch (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 56 caps, 0 points
19 – Eben Etzebeth (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 126 caps, 30 points (6t)
20 – Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls) – 8 caps, 0 points
21 – Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs) – 47 caps, 45 points (9t)
22 – Jaden Hendrikse (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 16 caps, 12 pts (2t, 1c)
23 – Manie Libbok (DHL Stormers) – 16 caps, 91 pts (1t, 28c, 10p)

Related

Why South Africans are so sought after around the world

There is barely a league in the world that is not currently loaded with South Africans- from World Cup winners to players who have never come close to wearing the Springbok jersey.

Read Now

In this episode of Walk the Talk, Jim Hamilton chats with double World Cup winner Damian de Allende about all things Springbok rugby, including RWC2023 and the upcoming Ireland series. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The unique life of an All Black whose mum is the team’s nutritionist

2

Ex-All Black stars for Toulon in last-gasp win

3

'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

4

Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

5

URC title-winning boss Franco Smith predicts this season's dark horses

6

Bidding heats up for lock-sized dual-qualified centre Zack Wimbush

7

Why South Africans are so sought after around the world

8

Five players who could light up the new Gallagher Premiership season

Comments

5 Comments
m
mJ 9 hours ago

Certainly wouldn’t take the Argies lightly, especially if it’s a dry track. Should be a good game.

J
JD 14 hours ago

What is the blessed obsession with Moerat? Why is he in the team, let alone captain? What's he ever done in Springbok jersey that justified his subsequent selection? A big fat nothing. What's happened to Marvin? Why don't they bring him back? At least he always takes his ball in the line out.

D
DP 13 hours ago

I think 99% of Bok rugby fans are asking the same question. Boggles the mind... in Rassie we trust... but you get the feeling Moerat won't go the distance unless he pulls a massive game out the bag this weekend.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

'There's not a lot wrong': Leinster going for broke to avoid more broken hearts

After three lost finals and four semi-final defeats in four seasons, how have Leinster regrouped for the new campaign?

LONG READ

'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

There is Kiwi influence - and Australian oversight - on both sides of the Tasman Sea.

LONG READ

Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

As a Lions tour looms, concerns over the Wallabies' malaise are reverberating across the rugby world.

Comments on RugbyPass

O
OJohn 25 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Tupou, over the last 5 years, bar the disastrous, traitorous Tah Eddie Jones period, has only ever had kiwi coaches in Australia. Which is extraordinary. Brad Thorn and Dave Rennie to be precise and now he has to put up with Joe Schmidt.


He's never had the opportunity to enjoy great Australian passion playing for his team. It's sad and no wonder he's not really that interested or motivated.


He will just coast thru next year pretending to put a bit of effort in to playing for the Tahs then he'll be off overseas.


And Lomax, well, b...... kiwis bludging off Australians, again. Kerr Barlow, Ben Franks, etc. Strewth.

22 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 25 minutes ago
'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

You’ve got it all wrong. All NZ teams are the best. They just lose sometimes.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 28 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ask Ben Smith to recruit a proof reader for RP. He needs it most.

14 Go to comments
O
OJohn 34 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

It was indeed. And who was behind that ? John O'Neill and the Tahs.

22 Go to comments
J
JWH 38 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

France played Ireland, England, and South Africa. I decided not use any stats with Argentina because I don't think they are consistent enough to be top 4, but certainly will be soon! So unfortunately I had to use last year's RWC game, but I am pretty sure that the side is largely unchanged I think?

14 Go to comments
J
John 42 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Love this work JWH, really well put forward. Out of interest who were the French games against?


I am more surprised that their stats match Ireland to be fair, Ireland's ability to compete with SA over their two series was incredible.

14 Go to comments
J
John 45 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

This is interesting GP, are you a fan of B Barrett at 10?


Also, who is your pick for the AB's backrow?

14 Go to comments
J
John 46 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Often just refer to him as Razor 😅

14 Go to comments
J
John 47 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Apologies for the typo. Thanks for keeping me honest.

14 Go to comments
J
JWH 48 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder is a 7, not an 8. No point in comparing the wrong positions. 111kg and 190cm at 7 is atrociously large.


Cane + Savea are smaller, but Savea is certainly stronger than most in that back row, maybe Valetini is big enough. I don't think Cane is likely to start this next game with Ethan Blackadder back, so it will likely be Sititi, Savea, Blackadder.


Set piece retention + disruption, tackle completion %, and ruck speed, are the stats I would pick to define a cohesive forward pack.


NZ have averaged 84.3% from lineout and 100% from own scrum feed in their last three games against top 4 opponents. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 79.7% from own scrum feed.


In comparison, Ireland averaged 85.3% from lineout and 74.3% from own scrum feed. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 100% from the scrum.


France also averaged 90.7% from lineout (very impressive) and 74.3% from own scrum feed (very bad). Their opponents averaged 95.7% from lineout (very bad) and 83.7% from scrum.


As we can see, at set piece NZ have been very good at disrupting opposition scrums while retaining own feed. However, lineout retention and disruption is bang average with Ireland and France, with the French pulling ahead. So NZ is right there in terms of cohesiveness in lineouts, and is better than both in terms of scrums. I have also only used stats from tests within the top 4.


France have averaged 85.7% tackle completion and 77.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


Ireland have averaged 86.3% tackle completion and 82.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


NZ have averaged 87% tackle completion and 80.7% or rucks 6 seconds or less.


So NZ have a higher tackle completion %, similar lineout, better scrum, and similar ruck speed.


Overall, NZ seem to have a better pack cohesiveness than France and Ireland, maybe barely, but small margins are what win big games.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

The tide’s turning alright. Low tide.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Simon Easterby named Ireland interim head coach

I hope you’re right/wrong?

4 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

can't make it past a quarter final in a game that counts...

44 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

yeah.. the way he won that RWC quarter final for Ireland.... what's that?

44 Go to comments
s
sb 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let’s make it really effing clear, you are obviously a complete moron. What drivel.

22 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Scott Robinson ? Really ,,,

14 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder must come back in, he is one our best. It is the selection of the other loosies that is the problem. The fact Ardie is a bit below his best is another factor as the article points out. Why people want Beauden returned to fullback I cannot understand.

14 Go to comments
C
Cheers 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let's make it very Effing clear. Althoguh through unfortunate circumstances Lomax being born in a 3rd world country like Australia. He is very much Kiwi. Having Kiwi parents himself. His father representing The Kiwi's in leauge. These journalists can write all the articles they want to make themselves feel better "oh but he's an aussie" NO! I could write several articles about the amount of New Zealander's representing that country to the West. In the past 10-15 years I think there's really only been a handful of Australian born players.

22 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

Oh of course!

169 Go to comments
B
Bill Smith 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

“One overseas player”??? Lowe, Herring, Belham and winning drop goal scored by Frawley born in Sydney!!!

44 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Ex-All Black stars for Toulon in last-gasp win Ex-All Black stars for Toulon in last-gasp win
Search