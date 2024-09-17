Rassie Erasmus makes 10 changes to Springboks team to face Argentina

Rassie Erasmus has named a Springboks team to take on Argentina away this Saturday in The Rugby Championship that has 10 changes from the XV that defeated the All Blacks last time out. South Africa were 18-12 round four winners over New Zealand in Cape Town on September 7, leaving them needing just three match points from their remaining two matches to clinch the Championship title for the first time since 2019.

With an eye on the campaign-ending home fixture against Los Pumas in Nelspruit on September 28, Erasmus flew out to Argentina via Brazil last Saturday with a squad of 28 players, leaving behind DHL Stadium starters such as the rested Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe and Pieter-Steph du Toit along with the injured Grant Williams.

Erasmus and co will fly to Santiago del Estero, next Saturday’s match venue, on Wednesday and ahead of that internal flight from Buenos Aires, he has confirmed a team selection where Jessie Kriel, Handre Pollard, Ox Nche, Ruan Nortje and Jasper Wiese are the five players retained. He has also tweaked the bench, naming six forwards on this occasion, one more than last time out.

A statement on sarugby.co.za read: “Salmaan Moerat (lock) leads a new-look team in a match which would see the Boks claim the Championship title for the first time since 2019 should they avoid defeat by the in-form Pumas. The five players retaining their starting places from the team that defeated New Zealand in Cape Town are Ox Nche (prop), Ruan Nortje (lock), Jasper Wiese (No8), Handre Pollard (fly-half) and Jesse Kriel (centre).

“Lukhanyo Am (centre) and Malcolm Marx (hooker) are moved from the bench to a starting position from that match 23, while Eben Etzebeth (lock) goes the other way to join the retained ‘Bomb Squad’ of Vincent Koch, Gerhard Steenekamp (both props), Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith (both loose forwards) and Jaden Hendrikse (scrum-half).

“Jan-Hendrik Wessels (hooker) and Manie Libbok (utility back) come in to complete a bench once again consisting of six forwards and two backs. Etzebeth will equal Victor Matfield’s Springbok record of 127 Test appearances if he takes the field.

“Returning to the starting line-up after previously appearing in the competition are: Aphelele Fassi (full-back), Kurt-Lee Arendse and Makazole Mapimpi (wings), Cobus Reinach (scrum-half), Ben-Jason Dixon and Marco van Staden (loose forwards) and Thomas du Toit (prop), along with Moerat.”

Springboks (vs Argentina, Saturday):

15 – Aphelele Fassi (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 7 caps, 15 points (3t)

14 – Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls) – 20 caps, 85 points (17t)

13 – Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles) – 75 caps, 80 points (16t)

12 – Lukhanyo Am (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 38 caps, 35 pts (7t)

11 – Makazole Mapimpi (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 44 caps, 150 points (30t)

10 – Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers) – 75 caps, 739 points (7t, 100c, 163p, 5dg)

9 – Cobus Reinach (Montpellier) – 35 caps, 65 pts (13t)

8 – Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks) – 29 caps, 5 points (1t)

7 – Ben-Jason Dixon (DHL Stormers) – 4 caps, 5 points (1t)

6 – Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls) – 22 caps, 10 pts (2t)

5 – Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls) – 4 caps, 0 points

4 – Salmaan Moerat (captain, DHL Stormers) – 9 caps, 0 points

3 – Thomas du Toit (Bath) – 20 caps, 0 pts

2 – Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) – 71 caps, 100 points (20t)

1 – Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 35 caps, 0 points

Replacements:

16 – Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls) – 2 caps, 5 points (1t)

17 – Gerhard Steenekamp (Vodacom Bulls) – 6 caps, 0 points

18 – Vincent Koch (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 56 caps, 0 points

19 – Eben Etzebeth (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 126 caps, 30 points (6t)

20 – Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls) – 8 caps, 0 points

21 – Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs) – 47 caps, 45 points (9t)

22 – Jaden Hendrikse (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 16 caps, 12 pts (2t, 1c)

23 – Manie Libbok (DHL Stormers) – 16 caps, 91 pts (1t, 28c, 10p)