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Nations Championship

Losing to Henry Pollock would be unbearable


Henry Pollock of England celebrates scoring a try, which is later awarded as a penalty try after a TMO review during the Guinness Six Nations 2026 match between England and Wales at Allianz Stadium on February 07, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
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19 Comments

There is no brandy and Coke mix strong enough for what would happen if Henry Pollock wins at Ellis Park.

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Not England. Not Steve Borthwick. Not Marcus Smith gliding into space or Ben Earl running in on the angle. Henry Pollock. The blond hair, the grin, the bounce, the camera-aware strut, the whole infuriating package. If England triumph in the City of Gold for the first time since 1972, that would sting. Anyone but England, and all that.

But knowing that Pollock had a hand in it, the national headloss might be visible from space.

South African rugby has had villains before. Real ones. Manufactured ones. English ones. Martin Johnson was too hard to disrespect. Jonny Wilkinson was too good to ignore. Owen Farrell was, well, Owen Farrell.

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But this 21-year-old lad from Oxfordshire is different. Don’t take my word for it. Take the word of some of the greatest to ever don the Bok jersey.

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Duane Vermeulen said that he’d love to come out of retirement for just 10 minutes so he could “have a crack” at the young man. Schalk Burger dismissed him as a “TikTok dancer”. Even Rassie Erasmus, ever the master of the understated mind game, has repeatedly highlighted Pollock’s physicality and the threat he poses, all but hanging a target on the youngster’s back before a ball has been kicked.

They’re not alone. Depending on your social media algorithm, you can’t scroll for two minutes before you encounter some middle-aged man with crow’s feet under his eyes baying for Pollock’s blood. He’s the topic of conversation for podcasts looking for a slice of the attention economy. Schalk Brits’ son even wants a Henry Pollock haircut.

Think what you want about Pollock as a person, or even a rugby player, but that is remarkable stuff. This is how you know a player has arrived. Not when he celebrates a try or signs a contract with Eddie Hearn. Not when England’s social media team puts him front and centre, because of course they know exactly what they’re doing. A true mark that a player has arrived is when he gets under South African skin before he has even properly faced the Springboks.

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That is also what makes Saturday’s game such a dangerous prospect. There is the very real threat that England will catch the Boks cold.

It has happened before. Sort of. In 2018, in the Test that became the genesis of the Erasmus-Kolisi dynasty, England raced into a 24-3 lead at Ellis Park before South Africa fought back. Last year, Australia exposed the flip side. The Wallabies were 22-0 down in Johannesburg and still won 38-22. So yes, altitude matters. But it does not only belong to the Boks. If the game breaks open, it can become an accelerant for either side.

South Africa have exploitable vulnerabilities. The second-row is suddenly threadbare, with RG Snyman, Franco Mostert and Lood de Jager all unavailable, leaving Ruan Nortje with an almighty shift ahead of him. Pieter-Steph du Toit may yet find himself covering lock after draining his tank at flank. Damian Willemse could finish the afternoon having played fly-half and fullback, while Cheslin Kolbe has quietly, and worryingly, emerged as the squad’s safest boot.

Then there is rhythm. Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi and du Toit have not exactly been drowning in rugby minutes. Eight Springboks this weekend are more than 10 years older than Pollock. That does not make them old. But it does make this a different kind of test, especially for the eight players who have not played at 1,750 metres above sea level since the last time the Springboks were in town.

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England, meanwhile, have freedom. Nobody expects them to win. Nobody will call this a crisis if they lose. That is a useful place from which to play rugby.

And if Borthwick encourages his team to go out and cosplay as the Northampton Saints, then South Africa could have a problem. Erasmus won’t want a game that is stretched to bursting point. He’ll want to hammer the English rose until it folds in on itself before things get out of hand.

But that is simply the pessimistic view. The version of events that starts with Pollock laughing at a ruck and ends with half the country swearing at the TV. Park the anxiety and the picture changes.

The Boks should win. They have the better scrum, a more robust tight five, a more experienced centre pairing, more proven finishers out wide, a far better bench and they have Malcolm Marx. England have to be somewhere close to their best and South Africa have to stay put in second gear. If the Boks are accurate, England will spend most of the afternoon scrambling.

Erasmus knows this, which is why he’s picked a group that once again sends shivers across the rugby world.

Or maybe it’s because, like the rest of us, Erasmus senses deep in his marrow that this is one he simply cannot let slip. Not if he wants to avoid seeing a kid with a blond mop and a cheeky grin dancing on TikTok, rubbing South African noses in their own mess.

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Comments

19 Comments
u
unknown 6 days ago

Henry Pollock is looking like a promising young player for England and I quite like him. Even though I am South African 🇿🇦 . I do agree though what a big hype around the laaitie, and if England were to win or put points on the board it is because of the team, not a one man hype. The England game does not rest on Pollock alone. Having said that VIVA bokke.

H
Hammer Head 6 days ago

Apart from maybe losing RG Snyman in his normal role off the bench, the lock department can’t really be described as threadbare for this test. So I don’t think that’s a real vulnerability.


Manie Libbok has been at 80% in Japan League One (correction: League Two) this year. And already showed, before he left SA, that his technique had improved with the shorter run up.


Having 75% Kolbe as a backup - and Damian Willemse at worst case scenario - isn’t a concern. Tony’s role in preparing Manie shouldn’t be ignored.


But I do agree, the real threat is England’s underdog status. They love to bounce back and against team like the boks. Just when they’re not expected to do well, they do.


And just when SA is expected to do very well - they don’t!


The age and rust factors are a real concern. I suspect Rassie has gone for a team that know each so well they can click quicker. Last year the boks work around the breakdowns and defence was slow to get going.


I’m not sure if SB has named his side. But if I was him I’d go for speed around the breakdowns. And speed of ball to the wings to stretch the boks on the scramble.


I’m not sure if England have the pivot and midfield to pull that kind of attack off?


So perhaps think like Australia did and capitalize on mistakes, turnovers and counter attacks.


If he goes with the kick and chase, “we’ll play the boks at their own game”, set piece and out muscle them, he’ll play right into the strengths of Rassie’s selection.


I’d go young and fast - and tell them they have nothing to lose! Spoil the Bok party.


Like Victor Matfield, I worry about this test. The boks started poorly last year and only looked great in Wellington and beyond.


England by 1 point.

A
Atlas 6 days ago

Just being an ahole here. Manie played in the 2nd division

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Willardi 7 days ago

What most journo’s seem to be ignoring is the way his team mates get irritated by his flashiness. England typically embrace the hard rugby DNA. This bloke sits outside that ID. Borthwick would be sensible to not pick him at all. Best for the kid and best for England to go back to their proper identity. I suspect a lot of the old guard also cringe watching him swan around.

L
Lou Cifer 7 days ago

One feels there is too much media pressure to, at a bare minimum, include him in the matchday 23. A hype-monster has been created & some days it’ll work in England’s favour and some days it won’t. Only time will tell which outweighs the other….

K
KB 7 days ago

None of the English 2018 tour or last years Wallabies win says anything really. The English was in full swing and Rassie started his 2nd test after his first agains Wales in the US and still the English couldnt finish it. Now the Boks have imprived so much the 2018 tour is irrelevant. The Aussies only managed to beat us a Tonyball needed still to be embedded and look what happened since.

The English, Pollock or not are in for a very tough afternoon. It is a stacked Bok team…

R
RT 7 days ago

As an Englishman i fear the worst for Saturday , very tough afternoon in store .

S
SS 7 days ago

The Boks are all salivating…😜

H
Hammer Head 6 days ago

They will be, but they must focus on getting the job done. Not Henry pollock. Or anything else for that matter.

W
Wayneo 7 days ago

The idea that nobody will call it a crisis if England lose is an elite-level media myth.


In the hyper-commercialized world of Tier 1 rugby, there is no such thing as a consequence free loss.


If England rolls into Joburg, gets physically bullied in the scrum, and crushed by the rolling maul, the media backlash on Monday morning will not be gentle.


The freedom DG speaks of evaporates the exact second the ref blows his whistle.


Rassie Erasmus has named a lineup deliberately engineered to intimidate not just England but the rugby world.


He isn't planning on playing a stretched game, he is planning to suffocate the English rose until it folds like a deckchair in a hurricane.


By hyping up young Henry Pollock as the ultimate agent of chaos, the English media has inadvertently painted a massive target not on the youngster's back, but on the entire English team.


Far from catching the Boks cold, the English arrogance has given the Springboks the exact emotional fuel they need.


The underhanded narrative that England can lose without consequence isn't an advantage, it is a trap.


It breeds a subtle, subconscious complacency.


The Springboks do not view a home Test against England as a mere game, they view it as a defense of national sovereignty.


When the altitude hits their lungs in the second half and the Bomb Squad uncoils off the bench, England won't find comfort in having freedom.


They will find themselves isolated on top of the modern day rugby equivalent of Spion Kop, desperately wishing they had never marched up it in the first place.

L
Lou Cifer 7 days ago

It breeds a subtle, subconscious complacency

It’s a double-edged sword which could see England up 21-0 after 20mins or lose by 20+

B
Bazzallina 7 days ago

Think to a certain extent if England go down getting smashed upfront but still throwing punches with the ball in hand it will be far better recieved than losing but playing with no ambition then the knives would really be out reckon this has been a bugbear for heaps of their fans pundits but having trouble with Bok scrum and lineout maul aint something that England are alone in trying to figure out atm

J
JB 7 days ago

English arrogance huh.

T
Tom 7 days ago

“By hyping up young Henry Pollock as the ultimate agent of chaos, the English media has inadvertently painted a massive target not on the youngster's back, but on the entire English team.”


Well firstly, the media haven't needed to hype him up, he's hyped himself up and painted a target on the entire English team. His behaviour has seemingly incensed Saffas up and down the nation. It really isn't the media to blame for once.


However, speaking as an Englishman I'm really not worried about a target being painted. For sure we acknowledge that SA are strong favourites going into this match but England aren't going to win by being shrinking violets. If SA are able to play their own game, they always win. Teams beat SA by throwing them off their stride, forcing the pace of the game and putting them under pressure. It's easier said than done but that is what England need to do. So I don't think the hype around Pollock is going to do any harm, if anything it seems to be a distraction which is a good thing. It may fire the Boks up and that could backfire for England but it equally could provide opportunity to throw the Boks off their stride.

C
CT 7 days ago

Wow 😲 that's an excellent response well done 😉

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Comments on RugbyPass

T
Tom 2 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Yeah Mitch would be my favourite to take over right now. He seems the best qualified and most realistic appointment to turn England around on the quick. Still I think Nick is right, there is a good chance he wouldn't want it. He's coaching one of the most dominant teams in sporting history right now. At his age the money might not be enough of an incentive to stick his neck in the noose.

46 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Funny when Jamie George came out after the 6N and said England have realised the best teams are playing multiphase rugby. Holy sh*t what a revelation.

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T
Tom 8 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

So much learnings mate. They're bursting at the seams with f*cking learnings, shame they can't beat anyone at rugby.

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B
Ben Smith 9 minutes ago
Can Jamie George maintain sky-high standards until his last dance at the Rugby World Cup?

He wouldn’t be much of a dancer but probably still a better dancer than a player.

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T
Tom 12 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

He doesn't believe in what he is half-doing. Couldn't have put it better myself.

He might as well go back to the future. It’ll be an admission that we can't win a world cup but right now we can't win a rugby match! Let's stick Freddie Steward on the wing again lol.



...

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P
PMcD 17 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

For all the doom and gloom, they should have their full Forwards pack available by Autumn, so I am hoping they find their midfield balance this summer and the two may come together and do something interesting by RWC 2027 . . . . . But that’s mustering all the optimism I can generate at the moment. 🤣

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U
Utiku Old Boy 17 minutes ago
How rugby found its 'lightbulb moment' in the Nations Championship opener

5’10” vs 5’9”

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P
PMcD 22 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

I could probably think of about 1 to 1.5m reasons NB. 🤣🤣

I also think knowing the playing squad he has available and a crack at being the first person to potentially hold the Womens & Mens RWC titles at the same time, might be the sort of challenge someone like John Mitchell may just enjoy and thrive on.



...

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P
PMcD 26 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

How old was KLA when the Boks capped him? If you are good enough, you are old enough . . . . and Caluori brings a unique skill to that team we are sadly missing without Freeman & Daly being available on the wing.

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SB 28 minutes ago
Lenni Nouchi : « Si je commence déjà à calculer pour la Coupe du monde, je vais juste jouer pour ma gueule »



But when you play for the French national team, I think there's always an obligation to win.

Exactly, this is something different in 2026.



...

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S
SB 30 minutes ago
Jalibert de plus en plus incertain contre l'Australie

Finally, Tatafu!

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S
SB 31 minutes ago
Moses Alo-Émile : « Je me sens plus Français qu’Australien »

Very good in the scrum, which will be important in this game.

1 Go to comments
S
SB 32 minutes ago
Comment le Top 14 a changé la vie de ces natifs d'Australie

He did well on his debut.

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N
NB 33 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

The clearest indication we had of what Eng can do was the France game at the end of the 6N, but the closet I could find to the gameplan v SA was the Italy match before that! If they weren’t kicking contestables they were kicking for the corner.

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SB 33 minutes ago
Meafou, Alo-Emile et Staniforth, ces Bleus venus d’Australie

Will be a special game for all 3.

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N
NB 35 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

I don’t mind SB going back to the future in 2023 if he feels that is his true coaching DNA Tom.

The problem is that he doesn’t really believe in what he is half-doing:



...

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N
NB 38 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

There are precious few signs of it working, and Fin Smith pretty much said so after the game…

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N
NB 40 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

The women’s game is England is very progressive P. Why would Mitch go back to the men?😁

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N
NB 41 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

An old ploy but a good one Tom😉

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N
NB 42 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Good point why wouldn’t you pick Caluori if you want to get the ball back from kicks P? Get him in, fast-track him and pick him to start.

Do you think Rassie would warehouse him and say, ‘let’s see if he’s ready in a few years time?’ Aboslutely not.



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