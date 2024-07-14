Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
28 - 43
FT
14 - 36
FT
34 - 31
FT
21 - 75
FT
7 - 42
FT
24 - 17
FT
36 - 28
FT
23 - 25
FT
37 - 17
FT
24 - 25
FT
33 - 25
FT
Today
08:00
U20
Today
08:00
Today
08:00
U20
Today
10:30
U20
Today
10:30
U20
Today
13:00
U20
Today
13:00
U20
International

Les Bleus end troubled tour of Argentina with defeat

By Jérémy Fahner
Argentina's wing Mateo Carreras (C) evades France's fullback Emilien Gailleton (R) during the rugby union Test match between Argentina and France at Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires on July 13, 2024. (Photo by MARCOS BRINDICCI / AFP) (Photo by MARCOS BRINDICCI/AFP via Getty Images)

Given that the game had to be played, Les Bleus faced this second test amid problems that marred their South American tour (Jaminet’s racist comments, sexual assault allegations against Jegou and Auradou). They didn’t win, and it’s hard to blame them given the circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, Fabien Galthié’s men managed to win the series on points difference (+7) thanks to their 28-13 victory last Saturday.

France struck first through captain Baptiste Serin, who took advantage of a good turnover (0-7, 10th minute). But the Argentinians quickly responded with a 21-3 run before the break, including three converted tries.

France emerged from the break with renewed vigor, scoring two tries in quick succession through the Palois duo of Gailleton (46th minute) and Attissogbé (50th minute). They took the lead (21-25) and seemed poised to add to their first test victory. However, Argentina responded just as quickly, and loose-head prop Thomas Gallo scored twice off the bench (58th, 67th minutes) to end France’s hopes.

Fixture
Internationals
Argentina
33 - 25
Full-time
France
All Stats and Data

Les Bleus’ scrum suffered

Dominant in the first test in Mendoza and for the first hour in Uruguay, the French scrum struggled against Argentina in Buenos Aires. Les Bleus were unable to rely on this launch pad, and worse still, the structure was completely demolished by the Pumas at the 30-minute mark, resulting in a penalty try. To be fair to the French, their tighthead prop situation was dire: Thomas Laclayat was injured in Montevideo, and his replacement, Demba Bamba, was also ruled out of the match. Bamba, who replaced Colombe in the second test, came on in the 26th minute and lasted just 15 minutes before the Rochelais player returned. There was even a simulated scrum when Colombe was yellow-carded, leaving Les Bleus without an effective tighthead prop.

Les Bleus Opportunistic

Mentally and physically out of sorts, France made the most of their few attacking opportunities. All three of their tries came from opportunistic efforts. The first came when Gaëtan Barlot picked up a loose ball in midfield. Two passes later, Baptiste Serin touched down (10th minute). The second try came when Emilien Gailleton beat the Argentinian scrum-half to score in the corner after Antoine Hastoy had lost the ball in contact a few seconds earlier (46th minute). For the third try, Léo Barré tapped over at the back of the defense, and the rebound fooled Bautista Delguy and Théo Attissogbé (50th minute).

Set Plays

6
Scrums
7
67%
Scrum Win %
100%
19
Lineout
12
95%
Lineout Win %
67%
6
Restarts Received
6
100%
Restarts Received Win %
100%

2/2 for Atissogbé

Théo Attissogbé, 2023 U20 World Champion and the surprise of the Top 14 season, did not disappoint in his debut for Les Bleus. The Section Paloise wing made the most of his first two senior caps, scoring a try in each game. He will undoubtedly be back in action in the near future.

Argentina change from week to week

After losing their first test in Mendoza, the Pumas showed a completely different side in Buenos Aires. More aggressive at the back, more robust up front, and more accurate and committed throughout, they produced a first-half performance of the highest quality despite the loss of captain Julian Montoya (22nd minute). They also responded well to France’s good start in the second half and looked much more like the semi-finalists of the last World Cup.

A rooster torments Les Bleus

Les Bleus started the second half brightly, making up for the deficit they had built up in the first 40 minutes. But a loosehead prop trained as a scrum-half put an end to France’s hopes. Thomas Gallo came on at half-time and scored two tries in nine minutes (58th, 67th) to give his side some breathing space. Interestingly, “Gallo” means “rooster” in Spanish…

All Black second row Brodie Retallick joins Jim Hamilton for the latest episode of Walk the Talk, touching on life in Japan, RWC 2023 and the future of All Black rugby. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

2

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

3

England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

4

Ireland player ratings versus South Africa – Castle Lager Test Two

5

The Andy Farrell, Rassie Erasmus verdict on Ireland drop goal winner

6

How Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony reacted to benching for second Test

7

Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

8

England's huge injury blow and 4 other NZ 2nd Test talking points

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Rugby at the Olympic Games - from the romantic to the ridiculous

From Moseley Wanderers to Romanian trailblazers, rugby has a fascinating relationship with sport's blue-riband event.

FEATURE

Diego Ardao: Doctor, guitarist and Uruguay's Olympic talisman

Los Teros' captain is an eclectic character, now intent on making history in Paris.

FEATURE

Slow-burner George Furbank catches light as England attempt to storm All Blacks stronghold

The Northampton Saints full-back has cut a dash from deep and added some much-needed width to England's attack

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Broken Shoulder 15 minutes ago
Wallabies far from perfect but ‘stressful’ Schmidt era starts on winning note

Cheers, Brett. Certainly an air of early 2020 to the wallabies right now. Rennie picked a lot of newcomers who are staples now but I feel we’re lacking some skill in certain areas. Lock in particular. His comments this weekend support that, he’s certainly not mincing his words and realises how far away we are right now from those top teams. I know Joe has resisted but, would it not be prudent to have a Rodda, Skelton, Sio, Arnold, Kerevi and Koroibete in the squad for the RC? Watching the Boks v Ireland just makes me realise how far back we are right now. The bones are there, we just need to stop resisting the meat that’s overseas.

11 Go to comments
D
Dan 19 minutes ago
What Rassie Erasmus said on refereeing in Springboks loss to Ireland

I’m sure he was livid that Dickson didn’t follow in the footsteps of Barnes, Whitehouse and Pearce and hand them yet another undeserved victory. Apparently didn’t get the fat envelope of unmarked sterling in on time this week

8 Go to comments
D
DarstedlyDan 27 minutes ago
'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

Stopped in the street 10 times every day? No wonder they lost, their coach was spending all his time wandering the city. I call bollocks to this. And the elevator story. Tales used to motivate his team, based on probably a couple of people telling him they thought the ABs would win. Imagine that, the arrogance of fans thinking their team would win.

18 Go to comments
T
Toaster 37 minutes ago
'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

Much ado about nothing Banter as he says Borthwick is doing a god job and his team could’ve won both matches Concerns in some areas and lots to work on but lots of positives for both teams

18 Go to comments
T
Toaster 51 minutes ago
What Rassie Erasmus said on refereeing in Springboks loss to Ireland

Amazing. A saffa not complaining about the ref! 😃 Jokes aside good comments from Rassie It was a furious match like the ABs England match and both refs should be very pleased at how they handled it Only one try but it edged the ABs match as the game of the round for me

8 Go to comments
L
Liam 1 hours ago
'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

As if Razor wouldn't get the same thing in London, and love it

18 Go to comments
M
Mark and Tania 1 hours ago
'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

Just saying - not all NZer’s all like that - England played well and pushed us - great series!!

18 Go to comments
J
John 1 hours ago
Ciaran Frawley: 'The strike was the ugliest drop goal I've ever hit'

Congrats Frawley - to bounce back from the Investec Cup final to yesterday is a really strong showing…You’re welcome to join RSA and back up Polly :)

10 Go to comments
C
CO 1 hours ago
'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

I thought it was a superb English team, playing great rugby, the best team to tour NZ since 2003. The Irish came out a couple of years ago and were also very savvy, they comfortably bettered a poorly prepared Allblacks side that sacked two coaches as a result. The English were noticeably more physical and harder up front than that history making Irish side who deserved their series win. However this All Black team were significantly better drilled than what the Irish faced and they were ready for the English to bring it.

18 Go to comments
J
JJGhost 1 hours ago
Ciaran Frawley: 'The strike was the ugliest drop goal I've ever hit'

It was still sensational - brilliant from Ireland, a hard ground well deserved win.

10 Go to comments
T
Turlough 1 hours ago
'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

Us New Zealanders being boastful? Surely not. Other nations are arrogant, especially when they us. We are humble heroes like their team!!!!! > *_Humble heroes_* > _Despite their ferocity on the rugby field and their superstar status in the eyes of fans around the world, the All Blacks are known for being humble._

18 Go to comments
J
John 1 hours ago
What Rassie Erasmus said on refereeing in Springboks loss to Ireland

No need for panic - just look at the data and game film and make some choices…You can’t be a bok forever. Scrumhalf needs better depth / decision-making. Pick a 8-man, no make it two. Have Willie develop 2 successors…Willemse and someone else to create plays On the scrums 1st bok pack looked more dominant - I think part of that is Bongi

8 Go to comments
T
Turlough 1 hours ago
World Rugby U20 Championship match day four semi-final guide

Rooting for Ireland, but I love how this England team have developed. They make decisions micro and match tactical based on what’s in front of them on the hoof. If their senior counterparts had that in Auckland things might have panned out differently. Ireland are more rested but it will take a massive performance from them today. NZ may not be too happy that France have a shot at revenge so soon. NZ will need to be better than their win against France as France will be.

1 Go to comments
s
swivel 2 hours ago
The Andy Farrell answer to Ireland or South Africa being world No1

First Sexton says they didn’t think they’d get far at the World Cup, now their coach says they don’t care if they’re the best or not. Their is something seriously wrong with the Irish psyche when it comes to competition

4 Go to comments
T
Turlough 2 hours ago
The Andy Farrell answer to Ireland or South Africa being world No1

Well said Andy. I thought that conversation (started by some British pundits) and pushed everywhere by Rugby media was unfortunate. It was based on a big away victory against a French team who were favourites. I understand the SA reaction: the implication could be that the best team didn't win the RWC. The rankings IMO measure different things at different times. In between RWCs it de facto measures the most consistant team in contests between rested squads. The hemisphere tournaments do stress depth to some degree but not compared to a RWC. RWC tests the ability of a team to win tough knockout matches deep in a tournament with squad depletion and accumulated fatigue and under massive pressure. It is often not the same beast. That’s why you saw the RWC play out with (arguably) the best one off test team (Ireland) beating SA in a pool, with the best ultimate team SA, winning the cup. Both SA and Ireland must agree on one thing: NZ are the humblest team of all time. Humble heroes, in fact. 😉 > *_Humble heroes_* > _Despite their ferocity on the rugby field and their superstar status in the eyes of fans around the world, the All Blacks are known for being humble._

4 Go to comments
D
David 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson on 'remarkable' performance from latest All Black debutant

Remarkable, really! Only if you compare the performance with the two Robertson chose as his lead halfbacks. Next year all Waikato Schools halfs - Roigard, Ratima and Hotham and maybe Rowe? The current NZU20 half is very good too. Plenty of quality there.

4 Go to comments
G
Ginina 2 hours ago
What Rassie Erasmus said on refereeing in Springboks loss to Ireland

Big mess up, Bongi and Feinburg, why them 2 need to find another sport, them team you had for the first test you should have kept in order to have won the 2nd test. Come on coach, did you not see this coning you should have kept the same team you messed up really! Number 2, 21 and 1 retire not for you. Highly disappointing game. Champs to be beaten by small town players. Hooe this is not the end of the springboks, Hope you rethink the team especially if you going up against. NZ, France, Australia and Wales this will be a complete disaster for the springboks, choose your team wisely. Canan Moody where is he, he was really amazing, Damien Willimse where arw these guys. Kolise you rock! Fafe amazing, these rest of the team as well keep up the amazing team work you guys make it worth while to watching. 2nd test was a disaster honestly. 1, 2 and 21 keep them off the field.

8 Go to comments
A
Adrian 2 hours ago
Will Noah Lolesio be spat out of the Wallabies' revolving fly-half door?

Perhaps the questions about Lolesio were answered? What do you think Nick?

102 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Pros and Cons for SA Pros 1) Scrums looked generally dominant - this is good considering the quality of the Irish pack 2) Tackling were generally good particularly at the goal-line 3) Polly’s kicking is back Cons - Decision-making really 1) Faf’s grubber at their own goal-line…why? It really feels like the boks dont trust their ability to cross the goal-line. Funk that. Charge hard and trust yourselves 2) Sacha kicking the ball away in the last 5 minutes. Boks had momentum and IRL was probing the RSA defense 3) Lack of jackals - feels like the counter-ruck was not strong This game was highly entertaining. Lessons for RSA: 1) switch on early - can’t let IRL build a lead 2) decision-making - LeRoux is not always going to be there for you. We need at least two ppl capable of running the backline. Develop Sacha and teach a spare - I think we really missed Willemse in this match Thoughts going fwd 1) Faf has looked pretty awful these last two games - it’s more in his choices than anything else. 2) Where are the real 8-men? Kwagga is too small and not good enough on offense. Marco has no lateral ability Full credit to IRL for beating RSA at home without all your starters. This series did not settle the question of who is the better team now. If you think IRL is afraid, think again.

143 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

SB perfectly describing what we have to put up with in these comment sections constantly. Poor him. Poor us.

18 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test
Search