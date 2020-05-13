1:51pm, 13 May 2020

This period away from rugby has forced some players to get creative when it comes to training and staying in shape. This ranges from the fairly mundane to the truly perverse, as players have had to make do with what they have.

Someone that has found a cunning way to stay sharp ahead of rugby’s return is Blues and All Blacks prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi.

While it is hard for a single player to replicate the force of a Test scrum, particularly when confined to their garden, the 28-year-old has been parading a scrummaging sled attached to the back of his car.

Standing at 6ft 5ins and weighing over 19 stone, a car is perhaps the best opposition for the 35-cap All Black while players have been unable to train together.

Fortunately for the car, rugby is set to resume matches in New Zealand from June, meaning its stint as the training partner for a Test prop will soon be over.