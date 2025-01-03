Ollie Lawrence drops big hint over Bath future

England international Ollie Lawrence has hinted that Bath fans will see him wearing blue, black and white beyond the end of this season when asked about his future at the club’s media session on Friday.

The 25-year-old is in talks with the club about a new deal, with our Fissler Confidential gossip column recently suggesting a new two-year contract is on the table with the option of another year on top.

Lawrence has been brilliant for Bath this season, scoring four tries in eight Premiership starts, to help the club sit atop the league table heading into this weekend’s game away to Northampton.

He has also become a regular in England’s midfield and wouldn’t be short of alternative offers if the need arose.

However, the former Worcester man appears content where he is. He said: “I am enjoying myself at Bath and for me, personally, I can’t see myself moving to another club at this point, and that’s kind of all I can say right now.”