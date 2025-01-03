Rare full-back start for Orlando Bailey as Bath change five

Orlando Bailey has been handed his first start at full-back in almost two years as Bath head to Northampton with a starting XV showing five changes of personnel and one positional switch from last weekend’s 68-10 demolition of Saracens.

Bailey, whose preferred position is fly-half, last donned the number 15 jersey normally worn by Tom de Glanville in a 19-19 draw away to Glasgow in the European Challenge Cup in January 2023, while his last start in the Premiership as the last line of defence came in a 40-23 defeat at Leicester in November 2021.

The 23-year-old’s inclusion for Sunday’s re-enactment of last year’s final is one of two changes to the backline with the other seeing his close friend, Max Ojomoh, selected at inside-centre in place of Cam Redpath. Both players make their first starts of the league campaign.

Will Stuart, meanwhile, gets the nod to start at tight head prop, Ross Molony partners Quinn Roux in the second row, and Miles Reid returns to the XV, this time at openside, which results in Guy Pepper shifting to the number six jersey.

Reserve hooker Kepu Tuipulotu has been rewarded for his performances in the Premiership Rugby Cup with a place on the bench and is in line to make his Premiership debut.

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Average Points scored 24 29 First try wins 80% Home team wins 100%

Bath Rugby v Northampton (a): 1 Beno Obano, 2 Tom Dunn, 3 Will Stuart, 4 Quinn Roux, 5 Ross Molony, 6 Guy Pepper, 7 Miles Reid, 8 Alfie Barbeary, 9 Ben Spencer, 10 Finn Russell, 11 Will Muir, 12 Max Ojomoh, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 14 Joe Cokanasiga, 15 Orlando Bailey.

Replacements: 16 Kepu Tuipulotu, 17 Francois van Wyk, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Sam Underhill, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Josh Bayliss, 23 Jaco Coetzee.

