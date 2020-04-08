Munster have ‘named’ the 2006 team to take on Sale Sharks in a Youtube re-run of their classic Heineken Cup encounter in that year.
The famous pool encounter was arguably the catalyst for what would become their first successful European campaign, coming after several years of near misses for the Irish side.
The club are streaming the game at 7.30pm tonight (Wednesday, 8th April).
The team itself has reached iconic status among the storied side’s passionate fans – the forward pack especially has achieved near-mythical standing across the province.
The throwback article reads: “Munster Head Coach Declan Kidney has named an unchanged starting XV for the final Pool One game against Sale Sharks at a sold-out Thomond Park.
“The province are aiming for a 28th consecutive home win in the Champions Cup and are still in with a slim chance of qualifying for a home quarter-final.
“Sale Sharks go into the game five points ahead of Munster having defeated Kidney’s side 27-13 at Edgeley Park in Round 1. Munster kept their quarter-final hopes alive with a stunning 46-9 victory away at Castres last weekend.
“Marcus Horan, John Kelly, Paul O’Connell (two) and Tomás O’Leary were the try scorers as Ian Dowling made his European Cup debut.
“On the back of such an impressive scoreline, the Munster side is unchanged. Shaun Payne starts at full-back with Kelly and Dowling on either flank.
“Trevor Halstead and Barry Murray are named in the centres with Peter Stringer and Ronan O’Gara in the half-backs.
“Marcus Horan, Jerry Flannery and John Hayes pack down in the front row with Donncha O’Callaghan and Paul O’Connell in the engine room. Denis Leamy, David Wallace and captain Anthony Foley complete the side.”
Munster: Shaun Payne; John Kelly, Barry Murphy, Trevor Halstead, Ian Dowling; Ronan O’Gara, Peter Stringer; Marcus Horan, Jerry Flannery, John Hayes; Donncha O’Callaghan, Paul O’Connell; Denis Leamy, David Wallace, Anthony Foley (C)
Replacements: Denis Fogarty, Federico Pucciariello, Mick O’Driscoll, Stephen Keogh, Tomás O’Leary, Mossy Lawler, Gary Connolly.
Sale team: SaleRobinson (capt); Cueto, Taylor, Seveali’i (Taione), Ripol; Hodgson, Martens (Wigglesworth); Sheridan, Bruno (Titterrell), Stewart (Coutts), Lobbe (Schofield), Jones (Mayor), White, Lund, Chabal
It’s a far cry from what is currently happening at the locked-down PRO14 side.
The current squad and academy have been assigned fitness and S&C programmes set out by Head of Athletic Performance Denis Logan and Lead Academy Development Athletic Coach Ged McNamara.
Monitoring is continuing with daily access and according to Munster: “The medical department continue to manage the rehabilitating players with remote programmes and reviews, and for those requiring closer attention, the medical staff are equipped to manage same.”More News
